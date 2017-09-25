Riders rule

"I was mad with myself,'' said Hetletved, who had the low season average in the Eastern Dakota Conference this season. "My putting on the whole front 9 wasn't good.

"I told myself (after No. 5), 'You know how to play better than this.' I went to the next hole, had a good shot off the tee and that got it started. You have to play your game and believe in yourself.''

Hetletved rebounded to win medalist honors. She shot a 77, three strokes ahead of second-place finishers teammate Lily Bredemeier and West Fargo Sheyenne's Maggie Manson. Hetletved and Bredemeier led the Roughriders to a repeat team title.

The Riders shot a 330 to beat runner-up Fargo Shanley by 19 strokes. Sheyenne was third with a 355. Grand Forks Central placed ninth, shooting a 437.

Hetletved, who was named East Region senior player of the year, was medalist for the sixth time this season. Red River coach Eric Sanders called the double bogey a reality check.

"She was one over par the rest of the way,'' said Sanders, who was named region coach of the year. "She didn't have the start she wanted, but she had a strong finish. She played well, especially down the stretch.

"It's all about how you react (to a bad hole). For Morgan, the more she sees a chance at a win, the better she handles herself.''

Red River also had top-10 finishers in Lexi Laframboise (ninth, 86) and Betsy Seaver (10th, 87). Shanley was the only other team to have two sub-90 golfers as the Roughriders showed the quality depth that allowed them to go the entire season without losing to a region opponent.

"We had a good day at the top of our lineup,'' Sanders said. "But I think we still have room to improve.''

For Hetletved, the team title was more satisfying than her individual medalist honors.

"I'm so proud that we could do this two years in a row,'' Hetletved said.

The top six teams and all individuals who were within 15 strokes of Hetletved's 77 qualified for next week's Class A state meet, to be held at King's Walk.

Central's top individual was Clara Hanson, who qualified for state when she shot a season-best 92.