Red River wins East Region golf tournament

Red River shot a 330 to beat runner-up Fargo Shanley by 19 strokes, with West Fargo Sheyenne third at 355. Grand Forks Central placed ninth with a 437.

Hetletved, the region's senior player of the year, was medalist with a 77. Bredemeier tied for second with West Fargo Sheyenne's Maggie Manson, both shooting an 80. Red River also had top-10 finishers in Lexi Laframboise (ninth, 86) and Betsy Seaver (10th, 87).

Central was led by Clara Hanson, who shot a 92 to tie for 15th place.

Red River's Eric Sanders was named region coach of the year.

N.D. East Region meet

At GF King’s Walk Golf Course, Monday

Team totals

GF Red River 330, Fargo Shanley 349, West Fargo Sheyenne 355, Fargo South 375, Fargo Davies 376, Wahpeton 377, Fargo North 398, West Fargo 415, GF Central 437, Valley City 446

Top 15 individuals

Morgan Hetletved, RR, 77; 2. (tie) Lily Bredemeier, RR, and Maggie Manson, Shey, 80; 4. Sophie Keelin, Shan, 83; 5. (tie) Anna Davison, Davies, and Greta McArthur, Shan, 84; 7. (tie) Alexis Bell, Wahp, and Olivia Koskela, South, 85; 9. Lexi Laframboise, RR, 86; 10. Betsy Seaver, RR, 87; 11. Ashley Peterson, Shey, 90; 12. (tie) Tonya Berg, North, Julia Wold, Shan, and Lindsey Astrup, Shan, 91; 15. (tie) Clara Hanson, GFC, Jesse Price, WF, Jessica Koerselman, Shey, Laura Bolgrean, South, and Anna Graveline, Shan, 92

Other Central scorers

Taiylor Ellingson 102, Haley Blixt 113, Hanna Curran 130

Region senior player of the year -- Morgan Hetletved

Region coach of the year -- Eric Sanders, Red River