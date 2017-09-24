NOWACKI: Keenum quiets critics in Vikings victory

What was going on here? How could this be? Our world was turned upside down. It was the end of tater tot hot dish as we knew it.

Pandemonium began to set in as the first signs of epidemic began trickling out of Minnesota Vikings' headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 16, when the team signed somebody named Kyle Sloter, a quarterback, off the 53-man practice squad.

The next day, starter Sam Bradford was ruled out for Minnesota's game at Pittsburgh with a bum knee, and when backup Case Keenum delivered a dud of a relief performance reminiscent of Joe Webb, panic ensued. Noooo! Not again!!

The Vikings returned home to the new Minnesota only to find their fans drenched in heat sweats. The fans had a fever, and unbeknownst to all, the only prescription was more Case Keenum.

Keenum did his best Aaron Rodgers "R-E-L-A-X" interpretation by carving up the Bucs defense like Thanksgiving come early as Minnesota throttled Tampa Bay 34-17 on Sunday, Sept. 24, before 66,390 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Keenum was 25-for-33 passing for a career-high 369 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I think it was good to get last week out of my system," he said.

Boy did he ever.

While nobody this side of Nostradamus could have predicted that, wide receiver Adam Thielen said the team had faith in the sixth-year pro.

"We're not surprised at all because we see it every day in practice," Thielen said. "He is in the film room before everyone gets there. He told me he had the entire game plan memorized a long time ago. When a guy works that hard and wants it that bad, you're going to go out there and fight for him."

After what he did Sunday, it's a shame Keenum could return to clipboard duty as early as next week if Bradford returns. Just about everyone agrees that Sam's the man, especially after having a career performance in Week 1, but what Keenum did certainly shelves any talk of Tony Romo or Colin Kaepernick joining the fray.

Keenum is their (No. 2) guy, and the Vikings (2-1) are sticking with him.

"We've got his back, and he has confidence in us," said wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught eight passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. "Case made some great decisions in crucial situations. He came out swinging, and when your quarterback is bringing that energy, you just try to match it. I'm proud of him."

Keenum set the tone early by launching a 45-yard bomb to Thielen on the Vikings' opening drive that the Minnesota native hauled in with one hand.

This was an offensive masterpiece against Tampa Bay (1-1), with Keenum the maestro, the van Gogh of the gridiron. His passer rating of 142.1 was off the charts. In fairness, Diggs and Thielen (five catches, 98 yards) made spectacular plays, but there were a couple drops as well. Like Bradford in Week 1, Keenum showed what these guys can do when given time.

"I think I was on the ground maybe once," Keenum said. "The guys made plays down the field. When you look across the board from all those guys (Diggs, Thielen, Jarius Wright) to (tight end) Kyle Rudolph, that's a great place to be as a quarterback, especially when the offensive line is protecting like they were, and we were running the ball with efficiency. Offensively it all starts up front."

Keenum torched a Bucs defense that held Chicago to seven points a week ago. Yeah, it was Da Bears, but still, there was a lot of talk this week about the Bucs' improved defense. So much for talk.

Just how good was he?

Keenum's stats were skewed a bit because his fourth quarter mostly consisted of hand off left, hand off right as the outcome was no longer in doubt. He had 226 yards and two touchdowns at the half and 324 yards and three touchdowns through three quarters before the unwritten mercy rule set in.

Keenum also showed grit, running for a pair of key first downs to keep the clock moving, diving head first. For Vikings fans accustomed to seeing Bradford, a pocket sloth, Keenum moved like mercury.

After having the best game of his career, Keenum was asked about who might play next week.

"I'm not so worried about that," he said. "I prepare every week like I am going to play. That's just how I prepare, but for now, I'm going to enjoy this win."

And so are the Vikings.