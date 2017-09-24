It's just the way the system works. You have to earn your membership into the exclusive club of FCS programs. For instance, it took several defeats last year before voters stopped automatically putting the University of Montana on their ballot. Some programs like North Dakota State, James Madison, Sam Houston State and Eastern Washington would practically have to drop football not to get ranked.

So far this year, if all resumes were created equal, the No. 1-ranked team would be a team that was 4-7 a year ago. A program that since beginning a Division I schedule 10 years ago has barely had two winning seasons.

That would be the University of South Dakota.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference begins in earnest this week and the Coyotes have beaten an FBS program, soundly defeated a top 10 FCS team and crushed an FCS non-scholarship team. Nobody else has done that.

So, in the balanced gauntlet that is known as the Valley, add another one to the mix. USD athletic director Dave Herbster will tell you a big reason is having players who have bought into the disciplined system of head coach Bob Nielson. That must be true, no doubt.

But that doesn't happen without the almighty dollar.

USD is investing in football.

"You have to make the investment," Herbster said. "If we expect any chance to be successful, we have to resource ourselves. You have to make sure you have a full staff, you're competitive in what you pay your coaches and you're providing the resources to train, travel and recruit."

When Nielson was hired before the 2016 season, the Coyotes also made room in the budget for two more full-time assistant coaches. They previously had seven assistants with major jobs being handled by graduate assistants.

"Now you have assistants leading all the positions groups and graduate assistants doing graduate assistant work," Herbster said.

The last season for the Coyotes in Division II football was 2007, and the ensuing decade has been spent trying to figure out how to play a bigger-boy game. There were signs of early maturity, like the 41-38 win over the University of Minnesota in 2010.

It turns out that was smoke and mirrors and a result of the catastrophic failures of the Tim Brewster Gopher era.

USD went 6-5 in 2011, but that included wins over Division II Lindenwood and Missouri S&T. The first sounds like a city park (which it is in Fargo) and the second sounds like an engineering school that has no business having an athletic program.

That was followed by consecutive years of 1-10, 4-8, 2-10, 5-6 and last season's 4-7. Here's the thing about the start this year: USD is setting itself up to be a top tier team for years because of an NCAA rule that became a reality last year.

Cost of attendance.

USD and NDSU offer cost of attendance for all of its scholarship football players. South Dakota State and the University of North Dakota have announced they're doing it in some fashion. Eventually, it's going to be even tougher for the rest of the Valley to match the Dakota schools on the recruiting trail for that reason alone.

"Last year was the first full year we did it and certainly I think it obviously helps you from a recruiting standpoint," Herbster said. "But I don't know if there's enough data where, say, somebody chooses the University of South Dakota because we offer cost of attendance and they don't."

USD's cost of attendance, which are funds above and beyond the basic scholarship, is $4,000 per year for a full ride. NDSU's is $3,400. The reality of money talks.

Say you're the parents of a running back and Illinois State offers your son a full scholarship. USD also offers your son a full ride—and an additional 4 grand. I know what I would do.

If the Coyotes don't finish this season ranked in the FCS top 10, it shouldn't be long before they're regulars.