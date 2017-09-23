Ramirez helps Loons storm past reeling FC Dallas

The victory provided the expansion Loons (9-15-5, 32 points) their first winning streak and allowed them to prevail for the third time in their last five matches (3-1-1).

FC Dallas' winless streak reached 10 games (0-6-4), its longest skid since an 11-game run in 2013. The club record 13-game winless streak was set in 2012. FC Dallas (9-9-11, 38 points) hasn't won since July 22.

FC Dallas stuck first as Tesho Akindele waited deep in the box in the 14th minute for a hard-earned crossing pass from the right of the goal from Michael Barrios. Akindele was basically unmarked and made good on the pass, ripping a shot past Minnesota United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The Loons wasted little time finding the equalizer as Kevin Molino stole a pass near midfield in the 24th minute, worked his way through several FCD players and found Ramirez on the left shoulder of FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman.

Molino hit Ramirez in stride with an assist that wrong-footed Zimmerman and gave Ramirez a clear path to the goal that Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez had no chance to stop, and Ramirez made sure with an easy score that tied the match at 1-1.

Minnesota United took the lead in the 35th minute when Miguel Ibarra volleyed a perfect lob pass from Ramirez to Gonzalez's short side and into the goal.

FC Dallas had a chance to tie the match in the 68th minute, but Shuttleworth dived to his right toward the lower left corner stop Mauro Diaz penalty shot. Shuttleworth had six saves in the match.

The Loons rode the momentum from Shuttleworth's big play to expand its lead to 3-1 in the 71st minute. Ethan Finlay provided the insurance goal and was the recipient of a dead-on, one-touch pass from Ramirez after an entry assist by Collin Martin.

FC Dallas was down to 10 men after a red card was shown to Akindele in the 81st minute.

Seven minutes later, the Loons' Abu Danladi ran down a long clearing past and charged in on Gonzalez all alone when FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa slipped down. Danladi juked Gonzalez at the edge of the box and calmly salted away the match with the easiest of goals in the 88th minute.