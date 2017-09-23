Saturday's local clipboard

That changed Saturday as UND rolled to a 3-0 win over the Bears, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20.

UND improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference and 17-2 overall.

UND opens Big Sky home play on Thursday against Idaho.

Girls soccer

Senior High blanks Grand Rapids: The East Grand Forks Senior High girls soccer team blanked Grand Rapids 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

Scoreless for the first half, the Green Wave notched the only goal via midfielder Chloe Torgerson with an assist by Grace Beck.

"We made a nice play on our goal and that was the difference today," Senior High head coach Jessica Bina said.

With an 8-0 record, Senior High will face Crookston in a Monday night road match.