Friends mourn Wyoming men killed in Saturday plane crash near Thief River Falls

    Saturday's local clipboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:37 p.m.

    College volleyball

    UND sweeps, goes to 2-0: UND had not won a set at Northern Colorado for the past four seasons.

    That changed Saturday as UND rolled to a 3-0 win over the Bears, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20.

    UND improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference and 17-2 overall.

    UND opens Big Sky home play on Thursday against Idaho.

    Girls soccer

    Senior High blanks Grand Rapids: The East Grand Forks Senior High girls soccer team blanked Grand Rapids 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

    Scoreless for the first half, the Green Wave notched the only goal via midfielder Chloe Torgerson with an assist by Grace Beck.

    "We made a nice play on our goal and that was the difference today," Senior High head coach Jessica Bina said.

    With an 8-0 record, Senior High will face Crookston in a Monday night road match.

