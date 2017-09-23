Injuries continue to mount for UND

And it didn't get better as UND lost safety Cole Reyes—the preseason Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year—to an apparent elbow injury in the first half.

UND coach Bubba Schweigert said Reyes tried to play after suffering the injury, but couldn't continue.

Tamas Stewart replaced Reyes and the junior finished with 10 tackles.

On the offensive line, starting tackles A.J. Stockwell and Mat Cox missed the game. Sophomore Bryce Blair and redshirt freshmen Noah Mortel got the starting call at tackle.

"I know coach Schweigert and his boys are a little beat up and I think that was a factor in the game," said Montana State coach Jeff Choate.

UND did not appear to suffer any other injuries.

Big play early

UND stopped Montana State on its first possession as the Bobcats went three-and-out.

UND responded by driving to the MSU 36. The Hawks had a touchdown pass called back due to offensive pass interference and had to settle for a 45-yard field goal attempt.

But Reid Taubenheim's kick was blocked.

"An unsung play in the game was the blocked field goal on their first possession," said Choate. "We were able to get some things going and rolled pretty good from there.

"I was pleased with the way our offensive line played and our running backs broke some tackles and moved the chains."

MSU finished with 341 rushing yards, 132 by quarterback Chris Murray and 131 by Try Andersen.

UND was held to 102 rushing yards.

Odds and ends

• The attendance was announced at 12,342, the first sellout at the Alerus Center since the 2009 season opener against South Dakota (12,431).

• UND had its 11-game Big Sky Conference win streak snapped. The Hawks also had won their past seven regular-season games at home.

• Jake Disterhaupt finished with a game-high 12 tackles and now has double-figure tackles in three of UND's four games this season.

• Montana State's 341 rushing yards were the most a Bubba Schweigert UND team has allowed and most for the Bobcats since they racked up 436 yards in a 2012 win over UND.

• Montana State now has scored 150 points in its last three visits to the Alerus Center.

• MSU coach Jeff Choate on UND's Bubba Schweigert: "We kind of have the same DNA in terms of how we're wired. We're both defensive-minded coaches. And if you can control the line of scrimmage and run the ball, it will open up the passing game.

• Choate again: "It was a complete game for us today. It was a really good road win for us."