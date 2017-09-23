UND was coming off a dismal 45-7 nonconference loss a week earlier at South Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks' performance against Montana State wasn't much better.

Montana State scored on seven of its first nine possessions and punted only twice. And for the second straight week, UND's defense allowed its opponent more than 500 yards of offense.

In two previous UND wins over Montana State, UND effectively rushed the ball. But the Bobcats throttled UND's run game—the Hawks' strength for the past two seasons. At halftime, UND had only 2 rushing yards and finished with 102

Montana State, behind dual threat quarterback Chris Murray, moved the ball with ease. The Bobcats converted 12 of 16 third-down plays and was 1-for-1 on fourth-down plays. Murray rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and completed 15 of 19 passes for 174 yards.

The loss dropped UND to 1-3 overall while Montana State improved to 2-1.

UND continues Big Sky play next Saturday at UC Davis.