Montana State rolls past UND 49-21 in Big Sky Conference opener
UND had won its previous 11 Big Sky Conference football games, winning the league title last season in the process.
Montana State made sure UND would not extend that streak as the Bobcats overwhelmed the Fighting Hawks 49-21 on Saturday before 12,342 fans at the Alerus Center in the Big Sky opener for both teams.
UND was coming off a dismal 45-7 nonconference loss a week earlier at South Dakota.
The Fighting Hawks' performance against Montana State wasn't much better.
Montana State scored on seven of its first nine possessions and punted only twice. And for the second straight week, UND's defense allowed its opponent more than 500 yards of offense.
In two previous UND wins over Montana State, UND effectively rushed the ball. But the Bobcats throttled UND's run game—the Hawks' strength for the past two seasons. At halftime, UND had only 2 rushing yards and finished with 102
Montana State, behind dual threat quarterback Chris Murray, moved the ball with ease. The Bobcats converted 12 of 16 third-down plays and was 1-for-1 on fourth-down plays. Murray rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and completed 15 of 19 passes for 174 yards.
The loss dropped UND to 1-3 overall while Montana State improved to 2-1.
UND continues Big Sky play next Saturday at UC Davis.