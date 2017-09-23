"He's going to do it,'' Treadwell said.

It's early, but Thielen actually is on pace for a 1,600-yard season. He's third in the NFL after two games with 201 yards receiving on 14 catches.

The Vikings also have Stefon Diggs, who had 93 yards receiving in the opener against New Orleans before getting just 27 last Sunday, Sept. 17, at Pittsburgh. Still, with 120 yards on nine catches, he should also have a shot at the century mark if he stays healthy.

If either Thielen or Diggs gets there, it would mark the Vikings having their first 1,000-yard receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009. They have the longest drought in the NFL without one.

"It surprises me they haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver for so long, especially the way the league has loosened up with the rules and all that kind of stuff,'' said Ahmad Rashad, who had 1,000-yard seasons for Minnesota in 1979 and 1980.

The Vikings used to regularly have 1,000-yard receivers. During a 26-season stretch between 1979-2004, eight players did it a total of 26 times. Five accomplished it two or more times in Cris Carter (eight), Randy Moss (six), Jake Reed (four), Anthony Carter (three) and Rashad.

Then in 2007 running back Adrian Peterson arrived, and the Vikings went to a ground-oriented attack. The only year with Peterson that Minnesota had a 1,000-yard receiver was 2009, when quarterback Brett Favre showed up and threw for 4,202 yards, including 1,312 to Rice.

Mostly, though, the Vikings had also-ran quarterbacks during the Peterson era, which ended following last season.

"Well, the most important part of having a 1,000-yard receiver is having a 1,000-yard quarterback,'' Rashad said. "Somebody's got to throw the ball to him.''

As the years went by, the Vikings at the end of last season were the only remaining NFL team without a 1,000-yard receiver this decade. The Rams hadn't had one since 2007 until Kenny Britt barely joined the club with 1,002 yards in 2016.

The Vikings almost got one last year with Sam Bradford at quarterback. Diggs, with 903 yards, almost certainly would have reached the century mark had he not missed three games due to injury. Thielen entered the finale against Chicago with 960 yards, but surprisingly was targeted just once and caught one pass for seven yards in a game that had no bearing on the playoffs.

Now, receiver Jarius Wright, who has been with the Vikings since 2012, figures they're due for a 1,000-yard receiving season.

"Every team hasn't had Adrian Peterson, so you know you can't be too surprised when you got a running back like that,'' Wright said of the drought. "In the past, we haven't opened up the offense as much as I feel like we do now.''

That was on display in the opener when Bradford found Thielen nine times for 157 yards and Diggs seven times for 93 in the 29-19 win over the Saints. The pace, though, stalled in a 26-9 loss at Pittsburgh when Bradford was out with a knee injury and replaced by Case Keenum. Thielen had 44 yards and Diggs just the 27.

Bradford again will be replaced by Keenum on Sunday, Sept. 24, against Tampa Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. As long as Bradford doesn't have a long-term injury, the Vikings still would seem to be in good shape to finally have another 1,000-yard receiver.

"I hope it does happen, especially for Adam,'' Diggs said. "He does a lot of great things. ... As a receiver, that's one of the things you want to do on a consistent basis."

Thielen, though, is downplaying the possibility.

"It wouldn't be that cool if we don't make the playoffs,'' Thielen said. "If we're winning and going to make it in the playoffs, then you kind of look at those stats and, say, "That's cool.'''

If Bradford returns and can get Thielen or Diggs to 1,000 yards, it would end another drought. Since entering the NFL with Rams in 2010, making a stop in Philadelphia in 2015 and joining Minnesota last year, Bradford never has had one of his receivers reach that milestone.

"He's never had any good protection either,'' Rashad said. "I'm not blaming it on Sam. I like Sam. In his first few years, he was always looking at the sky.''

Rashad, though, is confident Bradford will get healthy and, playing behind a better offensive line, finally have a receiver put up big numbers.

"Eight years?'' Rashad said. "That's too long. I don't think that's going to last.''