Long journey to the finish line

Rounding out the top five were Riley Lagasse (18:14.46), Will Valentine (18:49.85) and Alex Widner (19:22.12).

Tsurumaki arrived in the United States from his home in Osaka, Japan, on Sept. 11. He's in Grand Forks for one year of study at the ELS Language Center at UND. He only learned of the 5K race about a week ago.

When he entered the race, Tsurumaki said he figured he had a 50-50 chance of winning. "I was not sure. It surprised me,'' he said.

The win came as no surprise to Valentine, the president of the UND Running Club. Shortly after arriving in Grand Forks, Tsurumaki contacted Valentine on Facebook about the possibility of running with the club.

"He seemed pretty enthusiastic,'' Valentine said. "It wasn't until I asked him what times he was running that I figured he was a pretty good runner.

"It doesn't surprise us that he won, not at all. His PR is a 15:27.''

Tsurumaki said he's won several races while competing in Japan. The Alerus 5K race was a little different than those he's accustomed to running in Japan.

There were more spectators cheering on the runners Friday than he's accustomed to, Tsurumaki said. And, on courses in Japan, he said there are "many hills. But the wind (is) so strong here. It's different.''

While Tsurumaki is a newcomer to the field, a familiar name won the women's division.

Andrea Nelson of Bemidji repeated as the 5K female champion. She ran a 19:33.49, finishing sixth overall. Nelson was the only woman in the top 12 overall finishers.

"It was kind of the same as last year,'' Nelson said of the race.

"They (males) usually are way faster. That helps push you a little. But I'm just trying to run my own pace.''

Approximately 550 runners participated in the 5K.

The running continues today, beginning at 7 a.m. with the Wild Hog Marathon.