Fargo Davies scored on the first play from scrimmage and beat Central 54-12 in Fargo on Friday.

"They came out and hit us in the mouth right away," said Lorenz, whose team turned the ball over on their first two possessions of the game. "They came out ready to play and hit us in the mouth and took it to us all night long."

Fargo Davies put the game on running time in the second half.

"They are well coached and they had some athletes that we didn't match up very well with," Lorenz said. "They did a nice job tonight."

On the road, the Knights are 0-3 and have been outscored 107-12. At Cushman Field, Central is 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 68-33. Central has three of its final four regular-season games at Cushman Field this season.

"Hopefully we can use this as a learning experience to put wins and losses behind us," Lorenz said.

West Fargo 35, GF Red River 12

Grand Forks Red River coach Vyrn Muir's team, winless on the season, trailed No. 1 West Fargo 35-0 at halftime.

Muir challenged his team not to pack it in.

The fact that the Roughriders scored twice in the second half, held the Packers off the scoreboard and limited West Fargo to its lowest offensive output of the season, gave Muir a reason to be pleased Friday night.

"Our kids didn't quit," Muir said. "West Fargo is as good as advertised. They have a lot of weapons. They do a nice job up front. They're going to be a tough team for anybody to beat. But I think the fact that most of our kids battled through to the end bodes well."

The Roughriders, who scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Parker Monette to Tyler Burian and on a 10-yard Joe Belgarde run, fell to 0-5. West Fargo improved to 5-0.

Red River's next games are against Fargo Davies, Fargo North and West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We have to play at as high of a level as we have all season," Muir said. "Our season isn't over. We still have a chance to do some things. We can build off of our second half next week."

Fergus Falls 33, EGF Senior High 3

East Grand Forks Senior High's early second-quarter lead didn't last for long.

After falling behind 3-0, Fergus Falls scored four consecutive touchdowns—one on a 98-yard kickoff return and another on a 93-yard run—to pull away for a 33-3 win over Senior High on Friday in Fergus Falls.

Nathan Rund scored on runs of 25, 93 and 9 for the Otters.

Ethan Trebil led Senior High offensively, rushing for 50 yards on 16 carries.

Senior High's defense forced two turnovers in a game that didn't feature any completed passes.

Mahnomen 42, Polk County West 20

Jon Starkey rushed for 259 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns as Mahnomen blew past Polk County West on Friday in Mahnomen.

Starkey, who averaged 13.6 yards per carry Friday, scored on runs of 3, 8, 25, 52 and 26. His final three scores came in the second half as the Indians pulled away from the Thunder.

Polk County West fell to 1-3.

The Thunder were within 22-14 at halftime on touchdown runs by Trea Byklum and Myles Smith, but Starkey and the Indians blew it open in the second half.