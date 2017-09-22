UND football gameday Q & A with UND center Patric Rooney

Q. Who did you guys watch?

A. He's always loved Ohio State. My dad is from Columbus.

Q. Do you still keep tabs on Ohio State?

A. A little bit, but it's more Fighting Hawks now.

Q. You played high school football at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in Minnesota with Keaton Studsrud. You were a junior when he was a senior. What do you remember about Studsrud in high school?

A. He's a really good player and team leader. He was the perfect high school player you would want on your team and obviously it has transitioned to college.

Q. As a center, does your experience with Studsrud help you out in college?

A. A little bit, but I didn't play center in high school. I played tackle.

Q. What was the transition like from high school tackle to college center?

A. It was a little bit of a transition, but they told me in recruiting that it's where they needed me to fill.

Q. How do you feel about this weekend's matchup with Montana State, especially after the 45-7 loss at South Dakota last week?

A. It's a big deal because it's the beginning of the Big Sky season. We had a good game with (Montana State) last season. They have a good defensive line, and they have a lot of returners. We want to take a step forward from last week. Our guys are pretty fired up from last week, and we're looking for a way better result than that.