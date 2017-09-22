Search
    UND football Gameday

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 9:30 p.m.

    Today

    Montana State

    At UND

    When: 2:30 p.m.

    Where: Alerus Center

    Watch/Listen: MidcoSN, 96.1 FM

    SCHEDULES

    UND

    Aug. 31—Utah 37, UND 16

    Sept. 9—UND 34, Missouri State 0

    Sept. 16—South Dakota 45, UND 7

    Today—vs. Montana State, 2:30 p.m.

    Sept. 30—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

    Oct. 7—vs. Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

    Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.

    Oct. 21—vs. Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.

    Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.

    Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

    Nov. 11—vs. Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

    Montana State

    Sept. 2—Washington 31, Montana State 0

    Sept. 9—South Dakota State 31, Montana State 27

    Today—at North Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

    Sept. 30—vs. Weber State

    Oct. 7—vs. Portland State

    Oct. 14—at Eastern Washington

    Oct. 21—at Northern Colorado

    Oct. 28—vs. Idaho State

    Nov. 4—vs. Kennesaw State

    Nov. 11—at Northern Arizona

    Nov. 18—vs. Montana

    2017 leaders

    UND

    Passing

    Keaton Studsrud 46-81-2, 581 yards, 4 TDs

    Brad Heidlebaugh 2-6-0, 34 yards

    Rushing

    Brady Oliveira 27-188

    John Santiago 34-158, TD

    James Johannesson 12-40, TD

    Keaton Studsrud 22-13

    Receiving

    Travis Toivonen 14-168, TD

    Demun Mercer 12-147

    Noah Wanzek 11-182, 2 TD

    Luke Fiedler 3-14, TD

    Alex Cloyd 2-37

    John Santiago 2-29

    Defense

    Jake Disterhaupt 28 tackles

    Cole Reyes 23 tackles

    Chuck Flowers 22 tackles

    Tanner Palmborg 16 tackles, 2 sacks

    Jake Rastas 14 tackles

    Jade Lawrence 14 tackles, sack

    Mason Bennett 12 tackles, 2 sacks

    Evan Holm 11 tackles, INT

    Torrey Hunt 10 tackles

    Carter Wilson 10 tackles, sack

    Montana State

    Passing

    Chris Murray 28-54-2, 339, 4 TDs

    Rushing

    Chris Murray 34-162

    Edward Vander 13-59

    Troy Anderson 11-38

    Receiving

    Mitch Herbert 13-139, 2 TDs

    J. Johnson 8-116, 2 TDs

    Kevin Kassis 4-40

    L. McCutcheon 1-59

    Edward Vander 1-11

    Defense

    Mac Bignell 18 tackles, sack

    Brayden Konkol 17 tackles

    Bryson McCabe 17 tackles

    Josh Hill 12 tackles

    Khari Garcia 11 tackles

    Grant Collins 9 tackles

    The Edge

    Offense (check goes to UND)

    After last week's poor outing at South Dakota, UND's offense still gets the edge for two reasons—running backs John Santiago and Brady Oliveira.

    Both have had big games against the Bobcats during the past two years. Both present major challenges to Montana State—Santiago with his break-away speed and Oliveira with his powerful North-South running.

    Forget UND's debacle last week, UND's offense still has enough tools to move the ball consistently. Against Utah and Missouri State, UND rushed for a combined 368 yards. UND has been able to move the ball on the ground against MSU consistently the past two years. And that's been a point of emphasis in Bozeman all week. Can MSU match UND in a physical game?

    The Bobcats, though, did put up 27 points against powerful South Dakota State two weeks ago in Bozeman. And UND will see another dual threat QB in Chris Murray (162 rushing yards, 339 passing yards).

    Statistically, the offenses are nearly even as UND averages 5.4 yards per play to MSU's 5.2. But the running of Santiago and Oliveira favors UND.

    Defense (check goes to UND)

    Again, UND's performance on defense last week should be viewed as an abomination. The Hawks managed to compete with an FBS program at Utah three weeks ago and throttled a Missouri Valley Football Conference at home two weeks ago. Against Utah, UND had eight tackles for lost yardage.

    UND's concern will be containing Murray.

    Also, UND's injuries at inside linebacker are a concern. UND's depth inside will be tested but backups did find out what it's like to be on the field last week. That should help.

    Any defense that has Cole Reyes (17 solo tackles) has to have a slight advantage. The UND safety is off to another standout season and the play of linebacker Jake Disterhaupt (17 solo tackles) has been a calming influence for the Hawks' younger players.

    MSU relies on standout linebacker Mac Bignall (12 solo tackles, four for lost yardage).

    UND is banged up, true, but the Alerus Center crowd should be able give an extra boost to the defense.

    Special teams (check to UND)

    Montana State has made a change in its place-kicking game this week, which usually isn't a positive sign a month into the season.

    UND has been solid in special teams and Santiago's speed in the return game is a big bonus. Teams that get burned by Santiago usually alter their kick game, which, in turn, usually gives UND good starting field position.

    Reid Taubenheim is 5-for-6 on field goal attempts and is averaging 61.8 yards on kickoffs.

    The call

    Wayne's picks

    UND 24, Montana State 20: It won't be easy and perhaps not very pretty but UND figures out a way to get it done.

    N.D. State 52, Robert Morris 7: Robert Morris? Hope it's at least a good payday for the Colonials.

    Minnesota Gophers 33, Maryland 28: Now, it's really time for P.J. Fleck and his guys to row the boat.

    Bucs 24, Vikings 17: OK, Tom Miller decided to get married today, leaving me to figure out today's picks. When he returns, he'll learn from this pick.

