UND football Gameday

SCHEDULES

UND

Aug. 31—Utah 37, UND 16

Sept. 9—UND 34, Missouri State 0

Sept. 16—South Dakota 45, UND 7

Today—vs. Montana State, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 30—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Oct. 7—vs. Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21—vs. Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.

Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11—vs. Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Montana State

Sept. 2—Washington 31, Montana State 0

Sept. 9—South Dakota State 31, Montana State 27

Today—at North Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 30—vs. Weber State

Oct. 7—vs. Portland State

Oct. 14—at Eastern Washington

Oct. 21—at Northern Colorado

Oct. 28—vs. Idaho State

Nov. 4—vs. Kennesaw State

Nov. 11—at Northern Arizona

Nov. 18—vs. Montana

2017 leaders

UND

Passing

Keaton Studsrud 46-81-2, 581 yards, 4 TDs

Brad Heidlebaugh 2-6-0, 34 yards

Rushing

Brady Oliveira 27-188

John Santiago 34-158, TD

James Johannesson 12-40, TD

Keaton Studsrud 22-13

Receiving

Travis Toivonen 14-168, TD

Demun Mercer 12-147

Noah Wanzek 11-182, 2 TD

Luke Fiedler 3-14, TD

Alex Cloyd 2-37

John Santiago 2-29

Defense

Jake Disterhaupt 28 tackles

Cole Reyes 23 tackles

Chuck Flowers 22 tackles

Tanner Palmborg 16 tackles, 2 sacks

Jake Rastas 14 tackles

Jade Lawrence 14 tackles, sack

Mason Bennett 12 tackles, 2 sacks

Evan Holm 11 tackles, INT

Torrey Hunt 10 tackles

Carter Wilson 10 tackles, sack

Montana State

Passing

Chris Murray 28-54-2, 339, 4 TDs

Rushing

Chris Murray 34-162

Edward Vander 13-59

Troy Anderson 11-38

Receiving

Mitch Herbert 13-139, 2 TDs

J. Johnson 8-116, 2 TDs

Kevin Kassis 4-40

L. McCutcheon 1-59

Edward Vander 1-11

Defense

Mac Bignell 18 tackles, sack

Brayden Konkol 17 tackles

Bryson McCabe 17 tackles

Josh Hill 12 tackles

Khari Garcia 11 tackles

Grant Collins 9 tackles

The Edge

Offense (check goes to UND)

After last week's poor outing at South Dakota, UND's offense still gets the edge for two reasons—running backs John Santiago and Brady Oliveira.

Both have had big games against the Bobcats during the past two years. Both present major challenges to Montana State—Santiago with his break-away speed and Oliveira with his powerful North-South running.

Forget UND's debacle last week, UND's offense still has enough tools to move the ball consistently. Against Utah and Missouri State, UND rushed for a combined 368 yards. UND has been able to move the ball on the ground against MSU consistently the past two years. And that's been a point of emphasis in Bozeman all week. Can MSU match UND in a physical game?

The Bobcats, though, did put up 27 points against powerful South Dakota State two weeks ago in Bozeman. And UND will see another dual threat QB in Chris Murray (162 rushing yards, 339 passing yards).

Statistically, the offenses are nearly even as UND averages 5.4 yards per play to MSU's 5.2. But the running of Santiago and Oliveira favors UND.

Defense (check goes to UND)

Again, UND's performance on defense last week should be viewed as an abomination. The Hawks managed to compete with an FBS program at Utah three weeks ago and throttled a Missouri Valley Football Conference at home two weeks ago. Against Utah, UND had eight tackles for lost yardage.

UND's concern will be containing Murray.

Also, UND's injuries at inside linebacker are a concern. UND's depth inside will be tested but backups did find out what it's like to be on the field last week. That should help.

Any defense that has Cole Reyes (17 solo tackles) has to have a slight advantage. The UND safety is off to another standout season and the play of linebacker Jake Disterhaupt (17 solo tackles) has been a calming influence for the Hawks' younger players.

MSU relies on standout linebacker Mac Bignall (12 solo tackles, four for lost yardage).

UND is banged up, true, but the Alerus Center crowd should be able give an extra boost to the defense.

Special teams (check to UND)

Montana State has made a change in its place-kicking game this week, which usually isn't a positive sign a month into the season.

UND has been solid in special teams and Santiago's speed in the return game is a big bonus. Teams that get burned by Santiago usually alter their kick game, which, in turn, usually gives UND good starting field position.

Reid Taubenheim is 5-for-6 on field goal attempts and is averaging 61.8 yards on kickoffs.

The call

Wayne's picks

UND 24, Montana State 20: It won't be easy and perhaps not very pretty but UND figures out a way to get it done.

N.D. State 52, Robert Morris 7: Robert Morris? Hope it's at least a good payday for the Colonials.

Minnesota Gophers 33, Maryland 28: Now, it's really time for P.J. Fleck and his guys to row the boat.

Bucs 24, Vikings 17: OK, Tom Miller decided to get married today, leaving me to figure out today's picks. When he returns, he'll learn from this pick.