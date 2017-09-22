UND football Gameday
Today
Montana State
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Alerus Center
Watch/Listen: MidcoSN, 96.1 FM
SCHEDULES
UND
Aug. 31—Utah 37, UND 16
Sept. 9—UND 34, Missouri State 0
Sept. 16—South Dakota 45, UND 7
Today—vs. Montana State, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 30—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Oct. 7—vs. Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.
Oct. 21—vs. Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.
Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.
Nov. 11—vs. Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Montana State
Sept. 2—Washington 31, Montana State 0
Sept. 9—South Dakota State 31, Montana State 27
Today—at North Dakota, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 30—vs. Weber State
Oct. 7—vs. Portland State
Oct. 14—at Eastern Washington
Oct. 21—at Northern Colorado
Oct. 28—vs. Idaho State
Nov. 4—vs. Kennesaw State
Nov. 11—at Northern Arizona
Nov. 18—vs. Montana
2017 leaders
UND
Passing
Keaton Studsrud 46-81-2, 581 yards, 4 TDs
Brad Heidlebaugh 2-6-0, 34 yards
Rushing
Brady Oliveira 27-188
John Santiago 34-158, TD
James Johannesson 12-40, TD
Keaton Studsrud 22-13
Receiving
Travis Toivonen 14-168, TD
Demun Mercer 12-147
Noah Wanzek 11-182, 2 TD
Luke Fiedler 3-14, TD
Alex Cloyd 2-37
John Santiago 2-29
Defense
Jake Disterhaupt 28 tackles
Cole Reyes 23 tackles
Chuck Flowers 22 tackles
Tanner Palmborg 16 tackles, 2 sacks
Jake Rastas 14 tackles
Jade Lawrence 14 tackles, sack
Mason Bennett 12 tackles, 2 sacks
Evan Holm 11 tackles, INT
Torrey Hunt 10 tackles
Carter Wilson 10 tackles, sack
Montana State
Passing
Chris Murray 28-54-2, 339, 4 TDs
Rushing
Chris Murray 34-162
Edward Vander 13-59
Troy Anderson 11-38
Receiving
Mitch Herbert 13-139, 2 TDs
J. Johnson 8-116, 2 TDs
Kevin Kassis 4-40
L. McCutcheon 1-59
Edward Vander 1-11
Defense
Mac Bignell 18 tackles, sack
Brayden Konkol 17 tackles
Bryson McCabe 17 tackles
Josh Hill 12 tackles
Khari Garcia 11 tackles
Grant Collins 9 tackles
The Edge
Offense (check goes to UND)
After last week's poor outing at South Dakota, UND's offense still gets the edge for two reasons—running backs John Santiago and Brady Oliveira.
Both have had big games against the Bobcats during the past two years. Both present major challenges to Montana State—Santiago with his break-away speed and Oliveira with his powerful North-South running.
Forget UND's debacle last week, UND's offense still has enough tools to move the ball consistently. Against Utah and Missouri State, UND rushed for a combined 368 yards. UND has been able to move the ball on the ground against MSU consistently the past two years. And that's been a point of emphasis in Bozeman all week. Can MSU match UND in a physical game?
The Bobcats, though, did put up 27 points against powerful South Dakota State two weeks ago in Bozeman. And UND will see another dual threat QB in Chris Murray (162 rushing yards, 339 passing yards).
Statistically, the offenses are nearly even as UND averages 5.4 yards per play to MSU's 5.2. But the running of Santiago and Oliveira favors UND.
Defense (check goes to UND)
Again, UND's performance on defense last week should be viewed as an abomination. The Hawks managed to compete with an FBS program at Utah three weeks ago and throttled a Missouri Valley Football Conference at home two weeks ago. Against Utah, UND had eight tackles for lost yardage.
UND's concern will be containing Murray.
Also, UND's injuries at inside linebacker are a concern. UND's depth inside will be tested but backups did find out what it's like to be on the field last week. That should help.
Any defense that has Cole Reyes (17 solo tackles) has to have a slight advantage. The UND safety is off to another standout season and the play of linebacker Jake Disterhaupt (17 solo tackles) has been a calming influence for the Hawks' younger players.
MSU relies on standout linebacker Mac Bignall (12 solo tackles, four for lost yardage).
UND is banged up, true, but the Alerus Center crowd should be able give an extra boost to the defense.
Special teams (check to UND)
Montana State has made a change in its place-kicking game this week, which usually isn't a positive sign a month into the season.
UND has been solid in special teams and Santiago's speed in the return game is a big bonus. Teams that get burned by Santiago usually alter their kick game, which, in turn, usually gives UND good starting field position.
Reid Taubenheim is 5-for-6 on field goal attempts and is averaging 61.8 yards on kickoffs.
The call
Wayne's picks
UND 24, Montana State 20: It won't be easy and perhaps not very pretty but UND figures out a way to get it done.
N.D. State 52, Robert Morris 7: Robert Morris? Hope it's at least a good payday for the Colonials.
Minnesota Gophers 33, Maryland 28: Now, it's really time for P.J. Fleck and his guys to row the boat.
Bucs 24, Vikings 17: OK, Tom Miller decided to get married today, leaving me to figure out today's picks. When he returns, he'll learn from this pick.