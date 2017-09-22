Wiggins has no doubt he'll re-sign with Timberwolves

He already has met with Glen Taylor and reported, "It went well. The whole thing went well."

He said the Timberwolves have "been loyal, trustworthy (and) committed. With that contract (offer), it means they're committed and they want me. I want to do the same."

Which has fans wondering why Wiggins has yet to put pen to paper.

"We've got until the day before the regular season," he said of the NBA deadline to sign extensions. "So it's not really no rush."

It would make sense for Wiggins to sign the deal before the opening of training camp Saturday, Sept. 23, in San Diego, or at least before the team's first preseason game against the Lakers next Saturday in Anaheim, if only to mitigate any injury risk. But, as Wiggins pointed out, he has missed only one game in three years.

"I feel like I'm not too worried about getting injured right now," he said. "More just grinding, working hard with the team and getting better."

But with the maximum offer on the table, there doesn't seem to be much left to negotiate, either.

"It's a pretty simple contract," Wiggins said. "But you always just want to take your time and stuff like that, because it's a contract. Once you sign it, there's no going back ... so you've always got to make sure to take your time. There's no rush. We've got a lot of time."

Wiggins parted ways with agent Bill Duffy this offseason and has yet to sign with another agent. It sounds as if he might be considering going without representation.

"I'm just taking it day by day. I don't have an agent right now, and I don't know if I will have one in the future or not," he said. "Not really. I've got a good team. I've got a good company, and I've got parents that were professionals, too. It's not as hard (to represent yourself) as you might think."