Case Keenum will start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While the Vikings practiced Friday, Bradford traveled to Gulf Breeze, Fla., for a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, the orthopedic specialist who operated on his left knee when Bradford suffered torn ligament injuries in 2013 and 2014 while with the St. Louis Rams.

ESPN, which first reported the visit, reported that Bradford informed team medical officials Friday morning he was feeling pronounced pain in his knee after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. He suffered a non-contact injury in the Sept. 11 opener against New Orleans and sat out last Sunday's 26-9 loss at Pittsburgh.

Head coach Mike Zimmer declined to provide specifics on what had changed since Thursday, when Zimmer appeared optimistic that Bradford was improving. Asked if there was a setback to the knee, Zimmer said, "No, not really. He did more (Thursday) than he did before."

Zimmer declined to speculate on how long Bradford will be out.

"I don't know," he said. "I love you (reporters), but I don't have a crystal ball. I have no idea. All I know about is this week."

Bradford suffered a left anterior cruciate ligament tear in the Rams' seventh game in 2013 and missed the rest of the season. He tore the same ligament in the 2014 preseason and missed the entire year.

Bradford declined to reveal the diagnosis of the current injury but said it's something he's never had. He had been hopeful of playing against the Buccaneers but wanted to see how his knee responded to practice.

"I'm going to say my prayers for him, but he's been able to do a little bit in practice, so hopefully it's not too bad," wide receiver Jarius Wright said.

In his first appearance with the Vikings, Keenum completed 20 of 37 passes for 167 yards with a passer rating of 65.9 against the Steelers. Wright is optimistic he will be better Sunday.

"We have 100 percent confidence in Case in getting the job done, and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure," he said. "Experience always helps the quarterback, and for him to have that game under his belt is definitely a big help."

It will be the 26th career start for Keenum, a five-year veteran Zimmer said provides "more mobility" than Bradford.

In two victories over Tampa Bay while playing for the Rams, Keenum completed a combined 28 of 43 passes for 414 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

"We're ready to roll," Zimmer said. "Let's go."

In the Vikings' season-opening, 29-19 win over the Saints, Bradford had perhaps the best game of his NFL career, completing 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns with a career-high passer rating of 143.0, a performance that earned him NFC offensive player of the week honors.

"I know Sam will be doing whatever it takes to get back on the field, whenever that is," said tight end Blake Bell, who succeeded Bradford as Oklahoma's quarterback and has known Bradford since he entered the the NFL in 2010. "We're here for him. We're behind him. He'll be out there when he can."

Keenum is the 11th different Vikings quarterback to start a game in the past 10 seasons and the third since Teddy Bridgewater was lost to a knee injury in August 2016. Shaun Hill got the nod in the first game last season before Bradford started the final 15.

"We're ready to rock with anybody," running back Jerick McKinnon said.