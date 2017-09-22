Prep Volleyball: Central Knights hold off East Grand Forks

"I was super nervous,'' Arthur said. "I tried not to show it on the outside. But I was a little worried.''

The Knights saw that 10-point lead dwindle to a 23-23 tie. But Central took advantage of East Grand Forks Senior High errors for the final two points and a 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 win at the Senior High gymnasium Thursday.

"They got on a run,'' Arthur said. "That's been a problem for us. We tend to get a little frazzled when teams do that. We needed a play to shift momentum.''

Instead of a play, it was a Green Wave serve out of bounds to break the 23-23 tie, then a net violation for match point.

Sadie McGee was the key in a 13-5 spurt that gave the Knights the 19-9 edge, as the senior had two three kills, two service aces and an assist in the spurt.

McGee finished with six kills, 11 digs and 31 assists, while Korri Gust had 18 digs and a match- and career-high 15 kills for the Knights.

"Sadie is one of our leaders,'' Arthur said. "We look for her to do those things. And Korri had a big match.''

Gust also had an ace and two back-row kills to close out a 5-1 run at the end of the first set, rallying the Knights to a win.

After dropping the second set, Senior High jumped to a 9-1 lead in the third and never relinquished the advantage.

Senior High was led by Julia Warmack (10 kills, 3 blocks), Liv Pesch (8 kills, 3 blocks) and Natalie Carlstrom (7 kills, 1 block, 2 service aces). Ella Eggers had a double double with 12 assists and 13 digs, and three service aces in the 13-5 run to pull Senior High even at 23-23 in the fourth set.

"Our hitters started going around their blocks and finding some holes,'' Wave coach Cathy Kolness said.

But Central's defense "was picking up everything,'' Kolness said. "Kudos to their defense. Our girls were getting frustrated. And they capitalized on our errors.''