Wild earn 1-0 win over Jets in second game of preseason

At the end of the day, though, the Wild are still undefeated after a 1-0 win over the Jets on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Asked earlier this week how he wants his teams to approach preseason games, coach Bruce Boudreau responded, "We just want to play the right way. If we play the right way, then I'll be happy."

Well, his team played the right way for most of the contest with Jared Spurgeon tallying the only goal and Alex Stalock starting his campaign for the backup goaltender job with a 21-save shutout.

It wasn't pretty early on, as the first period looked very much like a preseason game with neither team able to establish a rhythm despite the referee swallowing their whistles.

Spurgeon finally gave the Wild a 1-0 lead midway through the second period, burying a beautiful touch pass from Charlie Coyle.

In the third period, Stalock really buckled down, bailing the Wild out a handful of times with the Jets consistently applying the pressure.