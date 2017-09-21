FANTASY FORECAST: Are Siemian, Hunt for real?

Tom Brady? Aaron Rodgers? Drew Brees?

Well, the answer is Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos. If you say you would have picked him, you are:

• Lying,

• Throwing a dart at a dartboard and you luckily hit Siemian's section, or

• A complete homer who loves the Broncos and your judgement is questionable.

But here we are, six touchdowns and 450 yards later, with Siemian being the top fantasy quarterback. Will it last? Will any of the top performers so far keep it up, and will some of the letdowns rally? Let's take a look at each offensive position.

Quarterback

Siemian: I highly doubt Siemian will be atop the quarterback leaderboard in fantasy for the rest of the season, but playing in the AFC West certainly will help. Oakland, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers all rank in the bottom third of the league when it comes to surrendering fantasy points to quarterbacks. With five games left against those teams — plus dates with Indianapolis and the New York Jets to boot — Siemian could shine all year.

Cam Newton, Carolina: Boy, has Newton looked rusty. Coach Ron Rivera has also shown a commitment to running the ball with Jonathan Stewart and rookie Christian McCaffery, but I'd expect Newton to cut down on the unforced errant throws that has hamstrung him so far.

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay, Detroit: The former University of North Dakota receiver caught two touchdown passes in Week 1 and still saw three targets last week despite the Lions holding a comfortable lead most of the game. He shouldn't be your top wideout, but he's a good WR3/flex because of his usage and size.

A.J. Green, Cincinnati: Green is supposed to be a threat for 100 yards and a score every game, but hasn't gotten close to either. Passer Andy Dalton has been running for his life behind a poor offensive line, and Green has come out and said his team is playing like, ahem, doo-doo. It's going to be a long season in Cincy, so don't bank on Green for consistency.

Running back

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: Hunt was a popular pick as a breakout candidate in the preseason, and those who heeded those words are doing their happy dances. Coach Andy Reid turned Tyreek Hill into a star last season, and Hunt seems to be the featured athlete on the Chief offense for 2017.

DeMarco Murray, Tennessee: Hampered by a hamstring injury, Murray has been completely lapped by Derrick Henry in the Titans backfield. It looks like Murray, 29, is yet another example of how the league is favoring younger running backs.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia: Ertz is exactly the athletic tight end that is the best compliment to Carson Wentz's game. He's averaging eight targets and 95 yards per game and is bound to find the endzone soon. He'll be a strong weekly fantasy option all season.

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota: 2017 has taught us that when Sam Bradford plays, he's going to look to push the ball down the field with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. When Bradford doesn't play, Case Keenum tries to feed the ball to Rudolph, but it's very ineffective. This will continue to be the trend until others fall apart due to injury.

Don't do it

Here's a quick look at a few players I'm not big on for Week 3's games:

• Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: I'm not saying don't start him, but rather don't expect the usual big numbers. One or both of Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson could miss Sunday's game, and the only thing Cincinnati has done right is shut down wide receivers. Rodgers' options will be limited.

• LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia: There's no room for a traditional running back in the Philly offense right now. If you must pick someone from the team, look for Darren Sproles to lead the Eagles backfield in fantasy points.

• T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis: Yes, Hilton will play against Cleveland, but I would give him another week to develop chemistry with Jacoby Brissett before giving Hilton another fantasy start.

Last week's picks: Hunter Henry, Adrian Peterson, Bennie Fowler III. Henry was decent enough (seven catches, 80 yards) after being shut out Week 1, Peterson was again underutilized and Fowler had a single catch before getting injured.