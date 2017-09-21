Search
    Ravens add former Bison Crockett to practice squad

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:49 a.m.
    Oakland Raiders running back John Crockett stretches before an Aug. 12 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 21, signed free-agent running back and former North Dakota State standout John Crockett to the practice squad.

    Crockett will replace running back Jeremy Langford, the team said on its Twitter account. Langford was injured during a special teams drill on Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun reported.

    Crockett went undrafted in 2015 before signing with the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in two games and spent the 2016 year on injured reserve. He signed with Oakland in July before being waived Sept. 2.

