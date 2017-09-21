The past two years against Montana State, however, UND has dominated on the ground—rushing for 227 yards in a 17-15 win last season and for 426 yards in a 44-38 home triumph in 2016.

Junior running back Brady Oliveira was front and center in those two wins, rushing for a career-high 171 yards in 2016 and 167 last year.

Can he produce another triple-digit performance Saturday against Montana State and help rejuvenate UND's ground game?

"It's a new game," said Oliveira. "You just have to prepare like you've never played them. But the past two years, we've made a statement what we want to do here with the run game. You have to give a shout out to the guys up front, the fullbacks and tight ends. They've locked in and trusted the process."

The main focus of Saturday's game at the Alerus Center will be on UND's success running the football. UND's dominance running the ball the past two seasons against the Bobcats isn't lost on Montana State, either, as it prepares for the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

How well Montana State can play up front on both sides of the ball has drawn considerable talk this week in Bozeman.

Oliveira had his breakout game against the Bobcats in 2016.

"Two years ago, Brady got going North and South and last year did the same thing," said UND offensive coordinator Paul Rudolph. "He came in and gave us a spark. He kind of took the party to them and changed the dimension of the game."

UND isn't expected to alter its run game after last week's performance.

"It was sporadic last week," said Rudolph. "We had too many zero and 1-yard gains. We have to get hats on the right people and get the run game going again."

UND (1-2) will put its 11-game Big Sky win streak on the line against the Bobcats (0-2). UND's 11-game conference win streak is tied for fifth best in the FCS, along with James Madison (Colonial) and Grambling (Southwestern). Jacksonville State owns the best streak at 24 straight in the Ohio Valley.