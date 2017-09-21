Wednesday local scoreboard
Honor roll
Football
100-yard rushing games
Carter Brown, North Border, 40-282
Grant Skager, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 23-245
Cade Salentine, Crookston, 21-227
Stoene Spilde, Stephen-Argyle, 8-193
Jack Ihry, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 18-189
Jamie Gorres, Hatton-Northwood, 24-180
Zack Murphy, GF Central, 33-174
Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 29-172
Landon Haagenson, Red River, 28-161
Chase Peebles, Langdon-E-M, 18-159
Spencer Musgrove, Warroad, 29-156
Ethan Trebil, EGF Senior High, 19-152
Adam Zavalney, Park River/F-L, 18-148
Josh Wagner, Polk Co. West, 11-146
Tristen Sott, Cavalier, 31-143
Nick Reck, Thompson, 21-140
Izaiah Asher, Mahnomen, 22-139
Jaden Kiesow, Goodridge-Grygla, 24-138
Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 23-133
Austin Soukup, North Prairie, 12-131
Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 14-131
Jackson Steer, Warren-A-O, 22-120
Jon Starkey, Mahnomen, 34-114
Jeremiah Hill, North Star, 9-109
Matt Vettleson, Red Lake County, 16-101
Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 7-100
100-yard passing games
Cadyn Schwabe, Thompson, 9-14, 152
Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 7-17, 125
Keaton Kvilvang, North Star, 4-5, 105
Volleyball
Double doubles
Kacie Borowicz, Roseau, 13 kills, 20 digs vs. Bemidji
Danielle Hagler, North Star, 19 kills, 15 digs vs. Park River/F-L
Molly Hanson, Sacred Heart, 13 assists, 10 service aces vs. Red Lake CC
Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 10 kills, 24 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV
Kaitlynn Johnson, Warren-A-O, 14 kills, 13 digs vs. Northern Freeze
Victoria Johnson, Roseau, 12 kills, 14 assists vs. Goodridge-Grygla; 23 kills, 27 assists vs. Bemidji
Kjerstie Lieberg, Badger-G-MR, 10 kills, 23 assists vs. Sacred Heart
Maggie Steffen, Red River, 12 kills, 12 digs vs. WF Sheyenne; 11 kills, 15 digs vs. Valley City
Elaina Swartz, Park River/F-L, 16 kills, 32 digs vs. North Star
Kendra Wiggs, Thief River Falls, 14 kills, 12 digs vs. Dilworth-G-F
Girls golf
All-EDC
10 low regular-season averages
1. Morgan Hetletved, GF Red River, 77.1; 2. Anna Davison, Fargo Davies, 79.8; 3. Maggie Manson, WF Sheyenne, 81.1; 4. Lily Bredemeier, Red River, 83.4; 5. Taiylor Ellingson, GF Central, 85.6; 6. Betsy Seaver, Red River, 85.9; 7. (tie) Samantha DeBeltz, Red River, and Alexis Bell, Wahpeton, 86.9; 9. Tonya Berg, Fargo North, 87.0; 10. Olivia Koskela, Fargo South, 87.9
Prep football
North Dakota Class 3A
Eastern Dakota Conference
Fargo South 2-0, 4-0. West Fargo 1-0, 4-0. Grand Forks Central 1-0, 2-2. West Fargo Sheyenne 1-1, 2-2. Fargo Davies 1-1, 1-3. Fargo North 0-2, 2-2. Grand Forks Red River 0-2, 0-4.
Western Dakota Association
Bismarck 2-0, 3-1. Bismarck Century 2-0, 3-1. Bismarck Legacy 1-0, 3-1. Minot 1-1, 2-2. Williston 0-1, 1-3. Dickinson 0-2, 0-4. Mandan 0-2, 1-3.
North Dakota Class 2A
Fargo Shanley 4-0, Bismarck St. Mary's 4-0, Wahpeton 3-1, Devils Lake 3-1, Jamestown 3-1, Turtle Mountain 1-3, Grafton 1-3, Watford City 1-3, Central Cass 0-4, Valley City 0-4.
North Dakota Class 1A
Region 1
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 3-0, 4-0. Fargo Oak Grove 3-0, 4-0. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-0, 4-0. Enderlin-Maple Valley 2-1, 3-1. Kindred 1-2, 1-3. Milnor-North Sargent 0-3, 1-3. Northern Cass 0-3, 1-3. Lisbon 0-3, 0-4.
Region 2
Carrington 3-0, 4-0. Langdon Area 3-0, 4-0. Park River 2-1, 2-2. Bottineau 1-2, 2-2. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 1-2, 2-2. Harvey-Wells County 1-2, 1-3. Rugby 0-2, 1-3. Central Dakota 0-2, 0-4.
North Dakota 9-man
Region 1
Thompson 4-0, 4-1. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3-0, 5-0. Hankinson 2-1, 3-2. Hatton-Northwood 1-2, 2-3. Mayville-Portland-CG 1-2, 2-2. Richland 1-3, 2-3. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 0-4, 0-5.
Region 2
Cavalier 3-0, 5-0. Nelson County 3-0, 4-1. New Rockford-Sheyenne 3-0, 4-1. Larimore 2-2, 2-3. North Border 1-3, 1-4. Four Winds 0-3, 0-5. Midway-Minto 0-4, 0-4.
Region 3
Linton-HMB 4-0, 5-0. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 4-0, 5-0. Kidder County 2-1, 3-2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2-1, 2-3. Oakes 0-3, 1-4. South Border 0-3, 0-4. Strasburg-Zeeland 0-4, 1-4.
Region 4
North Prairie 4-0, 5-0. Towner-Granville-Upham 2-1, 4-2. St. John 2-1, 3-2. North Star 2-1, 2-3. Benson County 1-1, 3-2. Dunseith 0-3, 1-4. Drake-Anamoose 0-4, 0-5.
Minnesota Class 3A
Section 8
Perham 1-0, 3-0. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0, 2-1. Pequot Lakes 0-1, 1-2. Thief River Falls 1-1, 1-2. East Grand Forks 1-1, 1-2. Park Rapids Area 0-2, 0-3.
Minnesota Class 2A
Section 8
Barnesville 1-0, 3-0. Hawley 2-0, 3-0. United North Central 0-0, 3-0. Crookston 0-1, 2-1. Warroad 1-0, 4-0. Bagley 0-0, 2-1. Frazee 0-1, 0-3. Roseau 0-2, 0-3.
Minnesota Class 1A
Section 8
Red Lake County 3-0, 3-0. Mahnomen 1-0, 2-1. Polk County West 1-1, 1-2. Fertile-Beltrami 1-0, 1-2. Cass Lake-Bena 1-1, 1-2. Fosston 0-2, 1-3. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1-2, 1-3. Red Lake 0-2, 0-3.
Minnesota Class 9-Man
Section 6
Rothsay 1-0, 3-0. Nevis 2-0, 3-0. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1-0, 3-0. Waubun 0-1, 2-1. Win-E-Mac 0-2, 0-3. Laporte 0-1, 0-3.
Section 8
Stephen-Argyle 2-0, 3-0. Kelliher-Northome 0-0, 2-1. Clearbrook-Gonvick 1-1, 1-2. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1-1, 1-2. Kittson County Central 1-1, 1-2. Goodridge-Grygla 1-1, 1-2. Lake of the Woods 0-0, 0-3. Northern Freeze 0-2, 0-3.
N.D. polls
9-man
1. Cavalier (13 first-place votes) 5-0 83 points; 2. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (3) 5-0 66; 3. Bismarck Shiloh Christian (1) 5-0 51; 4. Thompson (1) 4-1 36; 5. North Prairie 5-0 17.
Others receiving votes—New Salem/G-U 5-0, Linton-HMB 5-0 Divide County 4-0, Napoleon-GS 5-0
11-man Class A
1. Ellendale-E-K (11 first-place votes) 4-0 80 points; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley (3) 4-0 74; 3. Beulah (4) 4-0 61; 4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1) 4-0 38; 5. Carrington 4-0 17.
Others receiving votes: Fargo Oak Grove 4-0, Velva 4-0
Minnesota polls
9-man
1. Cromwell-Wright 3-0; 2. Spring Grove 3-0; 3. Houston 3-0; 4. Stephen-Argyle 3-0; 5. Nevis 3-0; 6. Ely 3-0; 7. Cleveland/Immanual Lutheran 2-1; 8. Red Rock Central 3-0; 9. Verndale 3-0; 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3-0
11-man Class A
1. Rushford-Peterson 3-0; 2. Wabasso 3-0; 3. Braham 3-0; 4. Minneota 3-0; 5. Goodhue 3-0; 6. BOLD 3-0; 7. Murray County Central 3-0; 8. Ottertail Central 3-0; 9. Ada-Borup/NCW 4-0; 10. Mayer Lutheran 3-0. Area teams receiving votes: Red Lake County.
11-man Class AA
1. Caledonia 3-0; 2. Barnesville 3-0; 3. Minneapolis North 3-0; 4. Hawley 3-0; 5. Redwood Valley 3-0; 6. Triton 2-1; 7. Minnewaska 3-0; 8. Pipestone Area 3-0; 9. United North Central 3-0; 10. Concordia Academy 2-1.
11-man Class AAA
1. St. Croix Lutheran 3-0; 2. Rochester Lourdes 3-0; 3. Pierz 3-0; 4. Stewartville 3-0; 5. Holy Family 3-0; 6. Annandale 3-0; 7. Perham 2-1; 8. Breck 3-0; 9. Sibley East 3-0; 10. Dilworth-G-F 2-1.
Prep volleyball
North Dakota Class A
Eastern Dakota Conference
West Fargo 7-1, 13-1. Valley City 7-1, 9-4. Fargo Shanley 6-1, 11-3. Fargo North 6-1, 7-6. Fargo Davies 6-2, 10-3. Devils Lake 6-3, 9-5. West Fargo Sheyenne 2-6, 5-9. Grand Forks Red River 2-7, 5-10. Fargo South 1-6, 3-10. Wahpeton 0-7, 2-11. Grand Forks Central 0-8, 2-11.
North Dakota Class B
Region 2
Thompson 4-0, 6-2. Mayville-Portland-CG 3-0, 4-1. Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 3-1, 5-2. Park River-Fordville-Lankin 3-1, 5-2-1. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 2-1, 10-4-1. Midway-Minto 2-2, 3-2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 2-2, 5-3. North Border 2-3, 3-6. Cavalier 1-2, 5-4-1. Griggs County Central 1-2, 2-5. Hatton-Northwood 1-3, 3-6-1. Grafton 1-4, 2-6-3. Larimore 0-4, 1-6-1.
Region 4
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 1-0, 7-1. Harvey-Wells County 1-0, 5-3. Dunseith 1-0, 2-1. New Rockford-Sheyenne 1-0, 2-3, North Star 1-0, 1-6. Rolla 2-1, 3-2. St. John 2-2, 3-3. Benson County 1-1, 3-6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 1-4, 1-6. Lakota 0-0, 1-4. Dakota Prairie 0-0, 0-5. Rolette-Wolford 0-3, 0-4.
Minnesota Class 2A
Section 8 North
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1, 4-2. Roseau 3-1, 10-3. Hawley 3-2, 7-2. Thief River Falls 3-3, 6-6. Warroad 0-1, 4-6. Crookston 1-2, 3-5. East Grand Forks 0-3, 3-10. Bagley 0-1, 2-6.
Section 8 South
Park Rapids 4-0, 7-0. Pequot Lakes 0-1, 8-3. Crosby-Ironton 1-2, 10-4. Perham 3-1, 9-5. Fergus Falls 1-1, 7-8. Detroit Lakes 1-4, 3-8. Staples-Motley 0-0, 2-6.
Minnesota Class 1A
Section 8 East
Fosston 6-1, 8-3. Lake of the Woods 1-1, 6-3. Win-E-Mac 4-4, 5-5. Clearbrook-Gonvick 2-4, 2-4. Red Lake County Central 3-7, 3-9. Indus 1-3, 2-3. Blackduck 0-3, 1-6. Mahnomen 3-5, 3-10. Cass Lake-Bena 0-2, 1-7. Northome-Kelliher 1-2, 2-4. Waubun 0-4, 0-4. Red Lake 0-1, 0-2.
Section 8 West
Stephen-Argyle 9-1, 11-1. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 9-1, 12-2. Ada-Borup/Norman County West 5-1, 8-2. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 6-2, 7-2. Kittson County Central 4-3, 10-6. Fertile-Beltrami 5-2, 6-2. Goodridge-Grygla 6-4, 6-7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3-6, 3-8. Climax-Fisher 0-5, 1-7. Red Lake Falls 4-5, 4-7. Northern Freeze 0-5, 0-6.
Late Tuesday
Thief R. Falls 25-25-21-25,
Red L. Falls 19-17-25-22
Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks- service aces)—Megan LaCrosse 10-3-3 (9 assists), MaKenzie Williams 5-x-x, Madison Derosier 11 assists, Emma Duden 25 digs
Thief River Falls—Kendra Wiggs 8-4-3 (10 digs), Kylea Praska x-x-2 (27 digs), Kaitlyn Bakken 18 assists, Hailey Rosendahl 11 assists
Fosston 25-25-25,
Climax-Fisher 15-17-16
Fosston (kills-blocks- service aces)—unavailable
Climax-Fisher—DeLainey Fogerty 3-1-2, Sara Ness 5-0-0, Rylie Magsam 2-0-1 (9 assists), Sophie Love 2-0-1 (15 digs), Maddy Nesvig 0-0-1, Jacey Spaeth 0-0-3, Ellie Schmitz 1-0-3, Megan Grove 2-1-0.
Boys soccer
Eastern Dakota Conference
West Fargo 8-0-1, 10-2-1. Fargo Davies 6-2-1, 8-2-1. Fargo Shanley 5-3-1, 7-5-1. Fargo South 4-1-3, 4-5-3. West Fargo Sheyenne 3-4-2, 3-6-2. Grand Forks Central 2-6-1, 4-6-1. Grand Forks Red River 1-5-2, 3-5-2. Fargo North 0-8-1, 0-10-2.
Minnesota Class 1A
Section 8 North
Bemidji 6-1, 8-2. Fergus Falls Hillcrest 7-1, 7-1. Alexandria 6-1, 6-3-1. Fergus Falls 5-3, 5-4. Crookston 3-5, 4-6. Detroit Lakes 4-5-1, 4-5-1. Pelican Rapids 3-6, 3-6. East Grand Forks 1-3-1, 1-5-1. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0-7, 0-7.
Girls soccer
Minnesota Class 1A
Section 8 North
East Grand Forks 5-0, 6-0. Bemidji 6-1, 7-1. Detroit Lakes 7-2, 7-2. Alexandria 2-5, 3-7. Fergus Falls 4-4, 4-5. West Ottertail United 4-5, 4-5. Crookston 0-6-1, 1-6-1. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1-7-1, 1-7-1.
College volleyball
Big Sky Conference
Conf. Overall
North
North Dakota 0-0 15-2
No. Colorado 0-0 7-6
Idaho 0-0 5-6
Montana St. 0-0 4-5
Montana 0-0 5-8
E. Wash. 0-0 3-6
South
Portland St. 0-0 9-3
Sacramento 0-0 9-7
So. Utah 0-0 5-7
No. Arizona 0-0 4-7
Idaho St. 0-0 3-10
Weber St. 0-0 2-10
Today's games
North Dakota at Southern Utah
Montana at Eastern Washington
Idaho State at Portland State
Montana State at Idaho
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona
Weber State at Sacramento State
Prep cross country
N.D. polls
Class A boys
Team: 1. Bismarck Legacy; 2. Bismarck Century; 3. Bismarck High; 4. Williston; 5. GF Red River
Individuals: 1. Evan Sayler, Century; 2. Beau Brannan, Legacy; 3. Micade Shumway, Williston; 4. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck; 5. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 6. Brady Yoder, Dickinson; 7. Hussein Muqsuin, Fargo South; 8. Austin Wald, Century; 9. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy; 10. Alex Luz, Fargo North
Class A girls
Team: 1. GF Central; 2. Fargo Davies; 3. Minot; 4. Bismarck High; 5. Bismarck Century
Individuals: 1. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 2. Emily Goldade, Century; 3. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 4. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 5. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 6. Mikayla Weiss, GF Central; 7. Lindsey Werner, Bis. Legacy; 8. Callie Clausnitzer, Bismarck; 9. Megan Lundstrom, Davies; 10. Meghan Ford, Jamestown
Class B boys
Team: 1. New Town; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 3. Rugby; 4. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 5. Bowman County.
Individuals: 1. Jalen Chase, New Town; 2. Isaac Huber, Edgeley; 3. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 4. Robert White, New Town; 5. Payton Smith, Carrington; 6. Daniel LeBeau, New Town; 7. Colby Antell, New Town; 8. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby; 9. Jesse White, White Shield; 10. Ricardo Chase, New Town
Class B girls
Team: 1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Rugby; 3. Southern McLean; 4. Bowman County; 5. Lisbon
Individuals: 1. Elise Ramberg, Langdon-E-M; 2. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington; 3. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 4. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-CV; 5. Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-CV; 6. Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure; 7. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood; 8. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 9. Carlee Sieben, Grafton; 10. Tristin Lunde, Rugby