Wednesday local scoreboard

Grant Skager, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 23-245

Cade Salentine, Crookston, 21-227

Stoene Spilde, Stephen-Argyle, 8-193

Jack Ihry, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 18-189

Jamie Gorres, Hatton-Northwood, 24-180

Zack Murphy, GF Central, 33-174

Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 29-172

Landon Haagenson, Red River, 28-161

Chase Peebles, Langdon-E-M, 18-159

Spencer Musgrove, Warroad, 29-156

Ethan Trebil, EGF Senior High, 19-152

Adam Zavalney, Park River/F-L, 18-148

Josh Wagner, Polk Co. West, 11-146

Tristen Sott, Cavalier, 31-143

Nick Reck, Thompson, 21-140

Izaiah Asher, Mahnomen, 22-139

Jaden Kiesow, Goodridge-Grygla, 24-138

Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 23-133

Austin Soukup, North Prairie, 12-131

Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 14-131

Jackson Steer, Warren-A-O, 22-120

Jon Starkey, Mahnomen, 34-114

Jeremiah Hill, North Star, 9-109

Matt Vettleson, Red Lake County, 16-101

Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 7-100

100-yard passing games

Cadyn Schwabe, Thompson, 9-14, 152

Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 7-17, 125

Keaton Kvilvang, North Star, 4-5, 105

Volleyball

Double doubles

Kacie Borowicz, Roseau, 13 kills, 20 digs vs. Bemidji

Danielle Hagler, North Star, 19 kills, 15 digs vs. Park River/F-L

Molly Hanson, Sacred Heart, 13 assists, 10 service aces vs. Red Lake CC

Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 10 kills, 24 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV

Kaitlynn Johnson, Warren-A-O, 14 kills, 13 digs vs. Northern Freeze

Victoria Johnson, Roseau, 12 kills, 14 assists vs. Goodridge-Grygla; 23 kills, 27 assists vs. Bemidji

Kjerstie Lieberg, Badger-G-MR, 10 kills, 23 assists vs. Sacred Heart

Maggie Steffen, Red River, 12 kills, 12 digs vs. WF Sheyenne; 11 kills, 15 digs vs. Valley City

Elaina Swartz, Park River/F-L, 16 kills, 32 digs vs. North Star

Kendra Wiggs, Thief River Falls, 14 kills, 12 digs vs. Dilworth-G-F

Girls golf

6

All-EDC

10 low regular-season averages

1. Morgan Hetletved, GF Red River, 77.1; 2. Anna Davison, Fargo Davies, 79.8; 3. Maggie Manson, WF Sheyenne, 81.1; 4. Lily Bredemeier, Red River, 83.4; 5. Taiylor Ellingson, GF Central, 85.6; 6. Betsy Seaver, Red River, 85.9; 7. (tie) Samantha DeBeltz, Red River, and Alexis Bell, Wahpeton, 86.9; 9. Tonya Berg, Fargo North, 87.0; 10. Olivia Koskela, Fargo South, 87.9

Prep football

6

North Dakota Class 3A

Eastern Dakota Conference

Fargo South 2-0, 4-0. West Fargo 1-0, 4-0. Grand Forks Central 1-0, 2-2. West Fargo Sheyenne 1-1, 2-2. Fargo Davies 1-1, 1-3. Fargo North 0-2, 2-2. Grand Forks Red River 0-2, 0-4.

Western Dakota Association

Bismarck 2-0, 3-1. Bismarck Century 2-0, 3-1. Bismarck Legacy 1-0, 3-1. Minot 1-1, 2-2. Williston 0-1, 1-3. Dickinson 0-2, 0-4. Mandan 0-2, 1-3.

North Dakota Class 2A

Fargo Shanley 4-0, Bismarck St. Mary's 4-0, Wahpeton 3-1, Devils Lake 3-1, Jamestown 3-1, Turtle Mountain 1-3, Grafton 1-3, Watford City 1-3, Central Cass 0-4, Valley City 0-4.

North Dakota Class 1A

Region 1

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 3-0, 4-0. Fargo Oak Grove 3-0, 4-0. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-0, 4-0. Enderlin-Maple Valley 2-1, 3-1. Kindred 1-2, 1-3. Milnor-North Sargent 0-3, 1-3. Northern Cass 0-3, 1-3. Lisbon 0-3, 0-4.

Region 2

Carrington 3-0, 4-0. Langdon Area 3-0, 4-0. Park River 2-1, 2-2. Bottineau 1-2, 2-2. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 1-2, 2-2. Harvey-Wells County 1-2, 1-3. Rugby 0-2, 1-3. Central Dakota 0-2, 0-4.

North Dakota 9-man

Region 1

Thompson 4-0, 4-1. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3-0, 5-0. Hankinson 2-1, 3-2. Hatton-Northwood 1-2, 2-3. Mayville-Portland-CG 1-2, 2-2. Richland 1-3, 2-3. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 0-4, 0-5.

Region 2

Cavalier 3-0, 5-0. Nelson County 3-0, 4-1. New Rockford-Sheyenne 3-0, 4-1. Larimore 2-2, 2-3. North Border 1-3, 1-4. Four Winds 0-3, 0-5. Midway-Minto 0-4, 0-4.

Region 3

Linton-HMB 4-0, 5-0. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 4-0, 5-0. Kidder County 2-1, 3-2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2-1, 2-3. Oakes 0-3, 1-4. South Border 0-3, 0-4. Strasburg-Zeeland 0-4, 1-4.

Region 4

North Prairie 4-0, 5-0. Towner-Granville-Upham 2-1, 4-2. St. John 2-1, 3-2. North Star 2-1, 2-3. Benson County 1-1, 3-2. Dunseith 0-3, 1-4. Drake-Anamoose 0-4, 0-5.

Minnesota Class 3A

Section 8

Perham 1-0, 3-0. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0, 2-1. Pequot Lakes 0-1, 1-2. Thief River Falls 1-1, 1-2. East Grand Forks 1-1, 1-2. Park Rapids Area 0-2, 0-3.

Minnesota Class 2A

Section 8

Barnesville 1-0, 3-0. Hawley 2-0, 3-0. United North Central 0-0, 3-0. Crookston 0-1, 2-1. Warroad 1-0, 4-0. Bagley 0-0, 2-1. Frazee 0-1, 0-3. Roseau 0-2, 0-3.

Minnesota Class 1A

Section 8

Red Lake County 3-0, 3-0. Mahnomen 1-0, 2-1. Polk County West 1-1, 1-2. Fertile-Beltrami 1-0, 1-2. Cass Lake-Bena 1-1, 1-2. Fosston 0-2, 1-3. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1-2, 1-3. Red Lake 0-2, 0-3.

Minnesota Class 9-Man

Section 6

Rothsay 1-0, 3-0. Nevis 2-0, 3-0. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1-0, 3-0. Waubun 0-1, 2-1. Win-E-Mac 0-2, 0-3. Laporte 0-1, 0-3.

Section 8

Stephen-Argyle 2-0, 3-0. Kelliher-Northome 0-0, 2-1. Clearbrook-Gonvick 1-1, 1-2. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1-1, 1-2. Kittson County Central 1-1, 1-2. Goodridge-Grygla 1-1, 1-2. Lake of the Woods 0-0, 0-3. Northern Freeze 0-2, 0-3.

N.D. polls

9-man

1. Cavalier (13 first-place votes) 5-0 83 points; 2. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (3) 5-0 66; 3. Bismarck Shiloh Christian (1) 5-0 51; 4. Thompson (1) 4-1 36; 5. North Prairie 5-0 17.

Others receiving votes—New Salem/G-U 5-0, Linton-HMB 5-0 Divide County 4-0, Napoleon-GS 5-0

11-man Class A

1. Ellendale-E-K (11 first-place votes) 4-0 80 points; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley (3) 4-0 74; 3. Beulah (4) 4-0 61; 4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1) 4-0 38; 5. Carrington 4-0 17.

Others receiving votes: Fargo Oak Grove 4-0, Velva 4-0

Minnesota polls

9-man

1. Cromwell-Wright 3-0; 2. Spring Grove 3-0; 3. Houston 3-0; 4. Stephen-Argyle 3-0; 5. Nevis 3-0; 6. Ely 3-0; 7. Cleveland/Immanual Lutheran 2-1; 8. Red Rock Central 3-0; 9. Verndale 3-0; 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3-0

11-man Class A

1. Rushford-Peterson 3-0; 2. Wabasso 3-0; 3. Braham 3-0; 4. Minneota 3-0; 5. Goodhue 3-0; 6. BOLD 3-0; 7. Murray County Central 3-0; 8. Ottertail Central 3-0; 9. Ada-Borup/NCW 4-0; 10. Mayer Lutheran 3-0. Area teams receiving votes: Red Lake County.

11-man Class AA

1. Caledonia 3-0; 2. Barnesville 3-0; 3. Minneapolis North 3-0; 4. Hawley 3-0; 5. Redwood Valley 3-0; 6. Triton 2-1; 7. Minnewaska 3-0; 8. Pipestone Area 3-0; 9. United North Central 3-0; 10. Concordia Academy 2-1.

11-man Class AAA

1. St. Croix Lutheran 3-0; 2. Rochester Lourdes 3-0; 3. Pierz 3-0; 4. Stewartville 3-0; 5. Holy Family 3-0; 6. Annandale 3-0; 7. Perham 2-1; 8. Breck 3-0; 9. Sibley East 3-0; 10. Dilworth-G-F 2-1.

Prep volleyball

6

North Dakota Class A

Eastern Dakota Conference

West Fargo 7-1, 13-1. Valley City 7-1, 9-4. Fargo Shanley 6-1, 11-3. Fargo North 6-1, 7-6. Fargo Davies 6-2, 10-3. Devils Lake 6-3, 9-5. West Fargo Sheyenne 2-6, 5-9. Grand Forks Red River 2-7, 5-10. Fargo South 1-6, 3-10. Wahpeton 0-7, 2-11. Grand Forks Central 0-8, 2-11.

North Dakota Class B

Region 2

Thompson 4-0, 6-2. Mayville-Portland-CG 3-0, 4-1. Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 3-1, 5-2. Park River-Fordville-Lankin 3-1, 5-2-1. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 2-1, 10-4-1. Midway-Minto 2-2, 3-2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 2-2, 5-3. North Border 2-3, 3-6. Cavalier 1-2, 5-4-1. Griggs County Central 1-2, 2-5. Hatton-Northwood 1-3, 3-6-1. Grafton 1-4, 2-6-3. Larimore 0-4, 1-6-1.

Region 4

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 1-0, 7-1. Harvey-Wells County 1-0, 5-3. Dunseith 1-0, 2-1. New Rockford-Sheyenne 1-0, 2-3, North Star 1-0, 1-6. Rolla 2-1, 3-2. St. John 2-2, 3-3. Benson County 1-1, 3-6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 1-4, 1-6. Lakota 0-0, 1-4. Dakota Prairie 0-0, 0-5. Rolette-Wolford 0-3, 0-4.

Minnesota Class 2A

Section 8 North

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1, 4-2. Roseau 3-1, 10-3. Hawley 3-2, 7-2. Thief River Falls 3-3, 6-6. Warroad 0-1, 4-6. Crookston 1-2, 3-5. East Grand Forks 0-3, 3-10. Bagley 0-1, 2-6.

Section 8 South

Park Rapids 4-0, 7-0. Pequot Lakes 0-1, 8-3. Crosby-Ironton 1-2, 10-4. Perham 3-1, 9-5. Fergus Falls 1-1, 7-8. Detroit Lakes 1-4, 3-8. Staples-Motley 0-0, 2-6.

Minnesota Class 1A

Section 8 East

Fosston 6-1, 8-3. Lake of the Woods 1-1, 6-3. Win-E-Mac 4-4, 5-5. Clearbrook-Gonvick 2-4, 2-4. Red Lake County Central 3-7, 3-9. Indus 1-3, 2-3. Blackduck 0-3, 1-6. Mahnomen 3-5, 3-10. Cass Lake-Bena 0-2, 1-7. Northome-Kelliher 1-2, 2-4. Waubun 0-4, 0-4. Red Lake 0-1, 0-2.

Section 8 West

Stephen-Argyle 9-1, 11-1. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 9-1, 12-2. Ada-Borup/Norman County West 5-1, 8-2. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 6-2, 7-2. Kittson County Central 4-3, 10-6. Fertile-Beltrami 5-2, 6-2. Goodridge-Grygla 6-4, 6-7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3-6, 3-8. Climax-Fisher 0-5, 1-7. Red Lake Falls 4-5, 4-7. Northern Freeze 0-5, 0-6.

Late Tuesday

Thief R. Falls 25-25-21-25,

Red L. Falls 19-17-25-22

Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks- service aces)—Megan LaCrosse 10-3-3 (9 assists), MaKenzie Williams 5-x-x, Madison Derosier 11 assists, Emma Duden 25 digs

Thief River Falls—Kendra Wiggs 8-4-3 (10 digs), Kylea Praska x-x-2 (27 digs), Kaitlyn Bakken 18 assists, Hailey Rosendahl 11 assists

Fosston 25-25-25,

Climax-Fisher 15-17-16

Fosston (kills-blocks- service aces)—unavailable

Climax-Fisher—DeLainey Fogerty 3-1-2, Sara Ness 5-0-0, Rylie Magsam 2-0-1 (9 assists), Sophie Love 2-0-1 (15 digs), Maddy Nesvig 0-0-1, Jacey Spaeth 0-0-3, Ellie Schmitz 1-0-3, Megan Grove 2-1-0.

Boys soccer

6

Eastern Dakota Conference

West Fargo 8-0-1, 10-2-1. Fargo Davies 6-2-1, 8-2-1. Fargo Shanley 5-3-1, 7-5-1. Fargo South 4-1-3, 4-5-3. West Fargo Sheyenne 3-4-2, 3-6-2. Grand Forks Central 2-6-1, 4-6-1. Grand Forks Red River 1-5-2, 3-5-2. Fargo North 0-8-1, 0-10-2.

Minnesota Class 1A

Section 8 North

Bemidji 6-1, 8-2. Fergus Falls Hillcrest 7-1, 7-1. Alexandria 6-1, 6-3-1. Fergus Falls 5-3, 5-4. Crookston 3-5, 4-6. Detroit Lakes 4-5-1, 4-5-1. Pelican Rapids 3-6, 3-6. East Grand Forks 1-3-1, 1-5-1. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0-7, 0-7.

Girls soccer

6

Minnesota Class 1A

Section 8 North

East Grand Forks 5-0, 6-0. Bemidji 6-1, 7-1. Detroit Lakes 7-2, 7-2. Alexandria 2-5, 3-7. Fergus Falls 4-4, 4-5. West Ottertail United 4-5, 4-5. Crookston 0-6-1, 1-6-1. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1-7-1, 1-7-1.

College volleyball

6

Big Sky Conference

Conf. Overall

North

North Dakota 0-0 15-2

No. Colorado 0-0 7-6

Idaho 0-0 5-6

Montana St. 0-0 4-5

Montana 0-0 5-8

E. Wash. 0-0 3-6

South

Portland St. 0-0 9-3

Sacramento 0-0 9-7

So. Utah 0-0 5-7

No. Arizona 0-0 4-7

Idaho St. 0-0 3-10

Weber St. 0-0 2-10

Today's games

North Dakota at Southern Utah

Montana at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Portland State

Montana State at Idaho

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona

Weber State at Sacramento State

Prep cross country

6

N.D. polls

Class A boys

Team: 1. Bismarck Legacy; 2. Bismarck Century; 3. Bismarck High; 4. Williston; 5. GF Red River

Individuals: 1. Evan Sayler, Century; 2. Beau Brannan, Legacy; 3. Micade Shumway, Williston; 4. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck; 5. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 6. Brady Yoder, Dickinson; 7. Hussein Muqsuin, Fargo South; 8. Austin Wald, Century; 9. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy; 10. Alex Luz, Fargo North

Class A girls

Team: 1. GF Central; 2. Fargo Davies; 3. Minot; 4. Bismarck High; 5. Bismarck Century

Individuals: 1. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 2. Emily Goldade, Century; 3. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 4. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 5. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 6. Mikayla Weiss, GF Central; 7. Lindsey Werner, Bis. Legacy; 8. Callie Clausnitzer, Bismarck; 9. Megan Lundstrom, Davies; 10. Meghan Ford, Jamestown

Class B boys

Team: 1. New Town; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 3. Rugby; 4. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 5. Bowman County.

Individuals: 1. Jalen Chase, New Town; 2. Isaac Huber, Edgeley; 3. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 4. Robert White, New Town; 5. Payton Smith, Carrington; 6. Daniel LeBeau, New Town; 7. Colby Antell, New Town; 8. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby; 9. Jesse White, White Shield; 10. Ricardo Chase, New Town

Class B girls

Team: 1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Rugby; 3. Southern McLean; 4. Bowman County; 5. Lisbon

Individuals: 1. Elise Ramberg, Langdon-E-M; 2. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington; 3. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 4. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-CV; 5. Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-CV; 6. Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure; 7. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood; 8. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 9. Carlee Sieben, Grafton; 10. Tristin Lunde, Rugby