    Wednesday local scoreboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 1:03 a.m.

    Honor roll

    6

    Football

    100-yard rushing games

    Carter Brown, North Border, 40-282

    Grant Skager, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 23-245

    Cade Salentine, Crookston, 21-227

    Stoene Spilde, Stephen-Argyle, 8-193

    Jack Ihry, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 18-189

    Jamie Gorres, Hatton-Northwood, 24-180

    Zack Murphy, GF Central, 33-174

    Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 29-172

    Landon Haagenson, Red River, 28-161

    Chase Peebles, Langdon-E-M, 18-159

    Spencer Musgrove, Warroad, 29-156

    Ethan Trebil, EGF Senior High, 19-152

    Adam Zavalney, Park River/F-L, 18-148

    Josh Wagner, Polk Co. West, 11-146

    Tristen Sott, Cavalier, 31-143

    Nick Reck, Thompson, 21-140

    Izaiah Asher, Mahnomen, 22-139

    Jaden Kiesow, Goodridge-Grygla, 24-138

    Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 23-133

    Austin Soukup, North Prairie, 12-131

    Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 14-131

    Jackson Steer, Warren-A-O, 22-120

    Jon Starkey, Mahnomen, 34-114

    Jeremiah Hill, North Star, 9-109

    Matt Vettleson, Red Lake County, 16-101

    Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 7-100

    100-yard passing games

    Cadyn Schwabe, Thompson, 9-14, 152

    Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, 7-17, 125

    Keaton Kvilvang, North Star, 4-5, 105

    Volleyball

    Double doubles

    Kacie Borowicz, Roseau, 13 kills, 20 digs vs. Bemidji

    Danielle Hagler, North Star, 19 kills, 15 digs vs. Park River/F-L

    Molly Hanson, Sacred Heart, 13 assists, 10 service aces vs. Red Lake CC

    Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 10 kills, 24 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV

    Kaitlynn Johnson, Warren-A-O, 14 kills, 13 digs vs. Northern Freeze

    Victoria Johnson, Roseau, 12 kills, 14 assists vs. Goodridge-Grygla; 23 kills, 27 assists vs. Bemidji

    Kjerstie Lieberg, Badger-G-MR, 10 kills, 23 assists vs. Sacred Heart

    Maggie Steffen, Red River, 12 kills, 12 digs vs. WF Sheyenne; 11 kills, 15 digs vs. Valley City

    Elaina Swartz, Park River/F-L, 16 kills, 32 digs vs. North Star

    Kendra Wiggs, Thief River Falls, 14 kills, 12 digs vs. Dilworth-G-F

    Girls golf

    6

    All-EDC

    10 low regular-season averages

    1. Morgan Hetletved, GF Red River, 77.1; 2. Anna Davison, Fargo Davies, 79.8; 3. Maggie Manson, WF Sheyenne, 81.1; 4. Lily Bredemeier, Red River, 83.4; 5. Taiylor Ellingson, GF Central, 85.6; 6. Betsy Seaver, Red River, 85.9; 7. (tie) Samantha DeBeltz, Red River, and Alexis Bell, Wahpeton, 86.9; 9. Tonya Berg, Fargo North, 87.0; 10. Olivia Koskela, Fargo South, 87.9

    Prep football

    6

    North Dakota Class 3A

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    Fargo South 2-0, 4-0. West Fargo 1-0, 4-0. Grand Forks Central 1-0, 2-2. West Fargo Sheyenne 1-1, 2-2. Fargo Davies 1-1, 1-3. Fargo North 0-2, 2-2. Grand Forks Red River 0-2, 0-4.

    Western Dakota Association

    Bismarck 2-0, 3-1. Bismarck Century 2-0, 3-1. Bismarck Legacy 1-0, 3-1. Minot 1-1, 2-2. Williston 0-1, 1-3. Dickinson 0-2, 0-4. Mandan 0-2, 1-3.

    North Dakota Class 2A

    Fargo Shanley 4-0, Bismarck St. Mary's 4-0, Wahpeton 3-1, Devils Lake 3-1, Jamestown 3-1, Turtle Mountain 1-3, Grafton 1-3, Watford City 1-3, Central Cass 0-4, Valley City 0-4.

    North Dakota Class 1A

    Region 1

    Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 3-0, 4-0. Fargo Oak Grove 3-0, 4-0. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-0, 4-0. Enderlin-Maple Valley 2-1, 3-1. Kindred 1-2, 1-3. Milnor-North Sargent 0-3, 1-3. Northern Cass 0-3, 1-3. Lisbon 0-3, 0-4.

    Region 2

    Carrington 3-0, 4-0. Langdon Area 3-0, 4-0. Park River 2-1, 2-2. Bottineau 1-2, 2-2. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 1-2, 2-2. Harvey-Wells County 1-2, 1-3. Rugby 0-2, 1-3. Central Dakota 0-2, 0-4.

    North Dakota 9-man

    Region 1

    Thompson 4-0, 4-1. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3-0, 5-0. Hankinson 2-1, 3-2. Hatton-Northwood 1-2, 2-3. Mayville-Portland-CG 1-2, 2-2. Richland 1-3, 2-3. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 0-4, 0-5.

    Region 2

    Cavalier 3-0, 5-0. Nelson County 3-0, 4-1. New Rockford-Sheyenne 3-0, 4-1. Larimore 2-2, 2-3. North Border 1-3, 1-4. Four Winds 0-3, 0-5. Midway-Minto 0-4, 0-4.

    Region 3

    Linton-HMB 4-0, 5-0. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 4-0, 5-0. Kidder County 2-1, 3-2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2-1, 2-3. Oakes 0-3, 1-4. South Border 0-3, 0-4. Strasburg-Zeeland 0-4, 1-4.

    Region 4

    North Prairie 4-0, 5-0. Towner-Granville-Upham 2-1, 4-2. St. John 2-1, 3-2. North Star 2-1, 2-3. Benson County 1-1, 3-2. Dunseith 0-3, 1-4. Drake-Anamoose 0-4, 0-5.

    Minnesota Class 3A

    Section 8

    Perham 1-0, 3-0. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0, 2-1. Pequot Lakes 0-1, 1-2. Thief River Falls 1-1, 1-2. East Grand Forks 1-1, 1-2. Park Rapids Area 0-2, 0-3.

    Minnesota Class 2A

    Section 8

    Barnesville 1-0, 3-0. Hawley 2-0, 3-0. United North Central 0-0, 3-0. Crookston 0-1, 2-1. Warroad 1-0, 4-0. Bagley 0-0, 2-1. Frazee 0-1, 0-3. Roseau 0-2, 0-3.

    Minnesota Class 1A

    Section 8

    Red Lake County 3-0, 3-0. Mahnomen 1-0, 2-1. Polk County West 1-1, 1-2. Fertile-Beltrami 1-0, 1-2. Cass Lake-Bena 1-1, 1-2. Fosston 0-2, 1-3. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1-2, 1-3. Red Lake 0-2, 0-3.

    Minnesota Class 9-Man

    Section 6

    Rothsay 1-0, 3-0. Nevis 2-0, 3-0. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1-0, 3-0. Waubun 0-1, 2-1. Win-E-Mac 0-2, 0-3. Laporte 0-1, 0-3.

    Section 8

    Stephen-Argyle 2-0, 3-0. Kelliher-Northome 0-0, 2-1. Clearbrook-Gonvick 1-1, 1-2. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1-1, 1-2. Kittson County Central 1-1, 1-2. Goodridge-Grygla 1-1, 1-2. Lake of the Woods 0-0, 0-3. Northern Freeze 0-2, 0-3.

    N.D. polls

    9-man

    1. Cavalier (13 first-place votes) 5-0 83 points; 2. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (3) 5-0 66; 3. Bismarck Shiloh Christian (1) 5-0 51; 4. Thompson (1) 4-1 36; 5. North Prairie 5-0 17.

    Others receiving votes—New Salem/G-U 5-0, Linton-HMB 5-0 Divide County 4-0, Napoleon-GS 5-0

    11-man Class A

    1. Ellendale-E-K (11 first-place votes) 4-0 80 points; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley (3) 4-0 74; 3. Beulah (4) 4-0 61; 4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1) 4-0 38; 5. Carrington 4-0 17.

    Others receiving votes: Fargo Oak Grove 4-0, Velva 4-0

    Minnesota polls

    9-man

    1. Cromwell-Wright 3-0; 2. Spring Grove 3-0; 3. Houston 3-0; 4. Stephen-Argyle 3-0; 5. Nevis 3-0; 6. Ely 3-0; 7. Cleveland/Immanual Lutheran 2-1; 8. Red Rock Central 3-0; 9. Verndale 3-0; 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3-0

    11-man Class A

    1. Rushford-Peterson 3-0; 2. Wabasso 3-0; 3. Braham 3-0; 4. Minneota 3-0; 5. Goodhue 3-0; 6. BOLD 3-0; 7. Murray County Central 3-0; 8. Ottertail Central 3-0; 9. Ada-Borup/NCW 4-0; 10. Mayer Lutheran 3-0. Area teams receiving votes: Red Lake County.

    11-man Class AA

    1. Caledonia 3-0; 2. Barnesville 3-0; 3. Minneapolis North 3-0; 4. Hawley 3-0; 5. Redwood Valley 3-0; 6. Triton 2-1; 7. Minnewaska 3-0; 8. Pipestone Area 3-0; 9. United North Central 3-0; 10. Concordia Academy 2-1.

    11-man Class AAA

    1. St. Croix Lutheran 3-0; 2. Rochester Lourdes 3-0; 3. Pierz 3-0; 4. Stewartville 3-0; 5. Holy Family 3-0; 6. Annandale 3-0; 7. Perham 2-1; 8. Breck 3-0; 9. Sibley East 3-0; 10. Dilworth-G-F 2-1.

    Prep volleyball

    6

    North Dakota Class A

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    West Fargo 7-1, 13-1. Valley City 7-1, 9-4. Fargo Shanley 6-1, 11-3. Fargo North 6-1, 7-6. Fargo Davies 6-2, 10-3. Devils Lake 6-3, 9-5. West Fargo Sheyenne 2-6, 5-9. Grand Forks Red River 2-7, 5-10. Fargo South 1-6, 3-10. Wahpeton 0-7, 2-11. Grand Forks Central 0-8, 2-11.

    North Dakota Class B

    Region 2

    Thompson 4-0, 6-2. Mayville-Portland-CG 3-0, 4-1. Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 3-1, 5-2. Park River-Fordville-Lankin 3-1, 5-2-1. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 2-1, 10-4-1. Midway-Minto 2-2, 3-2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 2-2, 5-3. North Border 2-3, 3-6. Cavalier 1-2, 5-4-1. Griggs County Central 1-2, 2-5. Hatton-Northwood 1-3, 3-6-1. Grafton 1-4, 2-6-3. Larimore 0-4, 1-6-1.

    Region 4

    Langdon-Edmore-Munich 1-0, 7-1. Harvey-Wells County 1-0, 5-3. Dunseith 1-0, 2-1. New Rockford-Sheyenne 1-0, 2-3, North Star 1-0, 1-6. Rolla 2-1, 3-2. St. John 2-2, 3-3. Benson County 1-1, 3-6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 1-4, 1-6. Lakota 0-0, 1-4. Dakota Prairie 0-0, 0-5. Rolette-Wolford 0-3, 0-4.

    Minnesota Class 2A

    Section 8 North

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1, 4-2. Roseau 3-1, 10-3. Hawley 3-2, 7-2. Thief River Falls 3-3, 6-6. Warroad 0-1, 4-6. Crookston 1-2, 3-5. East Grand Forks 0-3, 3-10. Bagley 0-1, 2-6.

    Section 8 South

    Park Rapids 4-0, 7-0. Pequot Lakes 0-1, 8-3. Crosby-Ironton 1-2, 10-4. Perham 3-1, 9-5. Fergus Falls 1-1, 7-8. Detroit Lakes 1-4, 3-8. Staples-Motley 0-0, 2-6.

    Minnesota Class 1A

    Section 8 East

    Fosston 6-1, 8-3. Lake of the Woods 1-1, 6-3. Win-E-Mac 4-4, 5-5. Clearbrook-Gonvick 2-4, 2-4. Red Lake County Central 3-7, 3-9. Indus 1-3, 2-3. Blackduck 0-3, 1-6. Mahnomen 3-5, 3-10. Cass Lake-Bena 0-2, 1-7. Northome-Kelliher 1-2, 2-4. Waubun 0-4, 0-4. Red Lake 0-1, 0-2.

    Section 8 West

    Stephen-Argyle 9-1, 11-1. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 9-1, 12-2. Ada-Borup/Norman County West 5-1, 8-2. East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 6-2, 7-2. Kittson County Central 4-3, 10-6. Fertile-Beltrami 5-2, 6-2. Goodridge-Grygla 6-4, 6-7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3-6, 3-8. Climax-Fisher 0-5, 1-7. Red Lake Falls 4-5, 4-7. Northern Freeze 0-5, 0-6.

    Late Tuesday

    Thief R. Falls 25-25-21-25,

    Red L. Falls 19-17-25-22

    Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks- service aces)—Megan LaCrosse 10-3-3 (9 assists), MaKenzie Williams 5-x-x, Madison Derosier 11 assists, Emma Duden 25 digs

    Thief River Falls—Kendra Wiggs 8-4-3 (10 digs), Kylea Praska x-x-2 (27 digs), Kaitlyn Bakken 18 assists, Hailey Rosendahl 11 assists

    Fosston 25-25-25,

    Climax-Fisher 15-17-16

    Fosston (kills-blocks- service aces)—unavailable

    Climax-Fisher—DeLainey Fogerty 3-1-2, Sara Ness 5-0-0, Rylie Magsam 2-0-1 (9 assists), Sophie Love 2-0-1 (15 digs), Maddy Nesvig 0-0-1, Jacey Spaeth 0-0-3, Ellie Schmitz 1-0-3, Megan Grove 2-1-0.

    Boys soccer

    6

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    West Fargo 8-0-1, 10-2-1. Fargo Davies 6-2-1, 8-2-1. Fargo Shanley 5-3-1, 7-5-1. Fargo South 4-1-3, 4-5-3. West Fargo Sheyenne 3-4-2, 3-6-2. Grand Forks Central 2-6-1, 4-6-1. Grand Forks Red River 1-5-2, 3-5-2. Fargo North 0-8-1, 0-10-2.

    Minnesota Class 1A

    Section 8 North

    Bemidji 6-1, 8-2. Fergus Falls Hillcrest 7-1, 7-1. Alexandria 6-1, 6-3-1. Fergus Falls 5-3, 5-4. Crookston 3-5, 4-6. Detroit Lakes 4-5-1, 4-5-1. Pelican Rapids 3-6, 3-6. East Grand Forks 1-3-1, 1-5-1. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0-7, 0-7.

    Girls soccer

    6

    Minnesota Class 1A

    Section 8 North

    East Grand Forks 5-0, 6-0. Bemidji 6-1, 7-1. Detroit Lakes 7-2, 7-2. Alexandria 2-5, 3-7. Fergus Falls 4-4, 4-5. West Ottertail United 4-5, 4-5. Crookston 0-6-1, 1-6-1. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1-7-1, 1-7-1.

    College volleyball

    6

    Big Sky Conference

    Conf. Overall

    North

    North Dakota 0-0 15-2

    No. Colorado 0-0 7-6

    Idaho 0-0 5-6

    Montana St. 0-0 4-5

    Montana 0-0 5-8

    E. Wash. 0-0 3-6

    South

    Portland St. 0-0 9-3

    Sacramento 0-0 9-7

    So. Utah 0-0 5-7

    No. Arizona 0-0 4-7

    Idaho St. 0-0 3-10

    Weber St. 0-0 2-10

    Today's games

    North Dakota at Southern Utah

    Montana at Eastern Washington

    Idaho State at Portland State

    Montana State at Idaho

    Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona

    Weber State at Sacramento State

    Prep cross country

    6

    N.D. polls

    Class A boys

    Team: 1. Bismarck Legacy; 2. Bismarck Century; 3. Bismarck High; 4. Williston; 5. GF Red River

    Individuals: 1. Evan Sayler, Century; 2. Beau Brannan, Legacy; 3. Micade Shumway, Williston; 4. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck; 5. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 6. Brady Yoder, Dickinson; 7. Hussein Muqsuin, Fargo South; 8. Austin Wald, Century; 9. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy; 10. Alex Luz, Fargo North

    Class A girls

    Team: 1. GF Central; 2. Fargo Davies; 3. Minot; 4. Bismarck High; 5. Bismarck Century

    Individuals: 1. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 2. Emily Goldade, Century; 3. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 4. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 5. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 6. Mikayla Weiss, GF Central; 7. Lindsey Werner, Bis. Legacy; 8. Callie Clausnitzer, Bismarck; 9. Megan Lundstrom, Davies; 10. Meghan Ford, Jamestown

    Class B boys

    Team: 1. New Town; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 3. Rugby; 4. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 5. Bowman County.

    Individuals: 1. Jalen Chase, New Town; 2. Isaac Huber, Edgeley; 3. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 4. Robert White, New Town; 5. Payton Smith, Carrington; 6. Daniel LeBeau, New Town; 7. Colby Antell, New Town; 8. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby; 9. Jesse White, White Shield; 10. Ricardo Chase, New Town

    Class B girls

    Team: 1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Rugby; 3. Southern McLean; 4. Bowman County; 5. Lisbon

    Individuals: 1. Elise Ramberg, Langdon-E-M; 2. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington; 3. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 4. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-CV; 5. Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-CV; 6. Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure; 7. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood; 8. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 9. Carlee Sieben, Grafton; 10. Tristin Lunde, Rugby

