Dalvin Cook's no stranger to Tampa Bay Bucs

Cook will meet up Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had the 19th pick in April's draft. The Tampa Bay Times reported the Buccaneers were going to select the Florida State running back until Alabama tight end O.J. Howard unexpectedly became available. The Bucs took Howard, and Cook fell all the way to the No. 41 pick, where the Vikings grabbed him in the second round.

"I took a visit (to Tampa Bay)," said Cook, a college teammate in 2014 of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. "I was ready for all the teams that needed running backs, and the Bucs were one of the teams that needed running backs, so it was a possibility."

So will he have added motivation Sunday?

"No," Cook said. "The ball's going to get rolled out Sunday, so that's all the motivation we need as a team."

In his first two NFL games, Cook has carried 34 times for 191 yards and a sparkling 5.6 average. That's the most yards rushing by a Vikings player in his first two games, passing the 169 Adrian Peterson had in 2007.

"Dalvin has been a great kid since he's come in here," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said in a conference call with Tampa Bay media. "He's come in here and worked hard. He's studied hard and prepared hard.

"Our expectations were really high for him, and he at least met those expectations. Every week he does something. He shows great speed and acceleration. I think he continues to get better each week. We're extremely happy and pleased with his progress so far."

Hall of fame running back Eric Dickerson has taken note of Cook's strong start.

"He looks like a good fit so far," Dickerson said.

Remembering Winston

When Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes played his final season for Florida State in 2012, Winston was redshirting as a freshman. Rhodes remembers the young quarterback well.

"He always wanted to race," Rhodes said with a laugh. "He thought he was the fastest person on the team, knowing he was the slowest. He would compete in anything. He thought he had the best hands, he thought he could cover anyone at (defensive back). I'm like, 'Bro, you're just an all-around athlete running a 4.8 (in the 40-yard dash), huh?' "

Rhodes said that competitive nature has benefited Winston in the NFL. He threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, in 2015 and 2016, and completed 18 of 30 passes for 206 yards in Tampa Bay's season-opening 29-7 victory over Chicago last Sunday .

"He always had confidence," Rhodes said. "He always believed in himself and his talent, and it shows in the NFL. ... I can see the progress from when he was there at Florida State to now. He's accurate with his throws, he's smart deciding who to throw to in certain coverages."

The two have remained close since their one college season together.

"We chat up, talk about Florida State, and I ask how he's doing and he asks how I'm doing," Rhodes said. "I tell him, 'You're doing great things in the league,' and he tells me the same."

Tocho signed

The Vikings brought back seventh-round pick Jack Tocho on Wednesday, signing the safety to the practice squad.

The Vikings waived Tocho on Sept. 2. When the Vikings waived safety Antone Exum and elevated quarterback Kyle Sloter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, there was a need for another safety.

"I'm glad it happened,'' Tocho said. "I just got to focus on giving more effort. That's an area I can really improve on, just being more open to criticism as well.''

Tocho played cornerback at North Carolina State before making the transition to safety with the Vikings. After being let go by Minnesota, he had workouts with Detroit and Buffalo at safety but had one at Carolina at cornerback.

Scribner dies at 57

Former Vikings punter Bucky Scribner died last Saturday of brain cancer. He was 57.

Scribner punted for the Vikings from 1987-89. He joined the Vikings as a replacement player during the 1987 strike and remained with the team. He also punted for Green Bay from 1983-84.