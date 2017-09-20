Six of the league's eight teams combined to lose 12 players to the NHL this offseason, the most since the summer before the league began play in 2013-14.

"It's part of the landscape," Western Michigan coach Andy Murray said during NCHC Media Day. "Usually when you're losing players early, it means you had a pretty good season the year before, too."

Western Michigan had a decent year in 2016-17, finishing third, and Murray's Broncos wound up losing three underclassmen, as did second-place Minnesota Duluth and fourth-place North Dakota. The other three early departures came from fifth-place St. Cloud State, sixth-place Nebraska-Omaha and last-place Colorado College.

Seventh-place Miami lost no one, as did Denver — the NCHC regular season and NCAA national champions in 2016-17.

The Pioneers survived unscathed despite having four underclassmen who could have bolted for the pro ranks in senior goaltender Tanner Jaillet, junior forwards Troy Terry and Dylan Gambrell and sophomore forward Henrik Borgstrom.

All four are back this season, which is why the Pioneers are a unanimous choice to win the NCHC again this season, and why the Pioneers could be a unanimous No. 1 when the first preseason national polls are released Monday.

"It was different things that kept everyone back, but we all realized that development is the most important part," Gambrell said of not turning pro. "It's not a race to get (to the NHL). You go when you're ready. Everyone realized that in their own different way and coming back to a place like Denver, with the coaching staff and all the opportunity we have there, it's only going to make us better."

The Pioneers lost two underclassmen after the 2015-16 season in Danton Heinen and Trevor Moore, who left after their sophomore seasons. Only Heinen saw time in the NHL last season — eight games with the Boston Bruins — and Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery thinks that played a factor in his guys coming back.

"They may also want to do something special and want to do something together," Montgomery said. "Dylan and Troy came in together, they're roommates. Every player was different, but I think the reason they came back ultimately was they didn't think they were ready to go right to the NHL."

Montgomery flirted with a number NHL teams himself this offseason, reportedly the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings, before he too decided to return to the Pioneers.

Gambrell said Montgomery coming back played a big part in the forward's decision to remain in school, as did Montgomery's honesty about talking with NHL teams for head coaching jobs.

"Right away I told them right after our season ended that, 'Hey, there are a lot of rumors out there but no one has contacted me,' " Montgomery said. "Then we had a meeting five days later saying, 'Hey, teams have contacted me.' If you keep them in the process, they understand it."

When Heinen and Moore left Denver early two years ago, they were two of five NCHC players to leave after their sophomore season. The other six were juniors.

This summer, the NCHC saw five sophomores leave again, but also three freshmen. Only four juniors left.

The Bulldogs lost freshman goaltender Hunter Miska to the Arizona Coyotes, as well as sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk to the New York Rangers and sophomore forward Adam Johnson to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other youngsters to leave the NCHC early included sophomore forward Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks) and freshman forward Tyson Jost (Colorado Avalanche) of North Dakota, Western Michigan sophomore forwards Matheson Iacopelli (Chicago Blackhawks) and Griffen Molino (Canucks) and St. Cloud State defenseman Dennis Cholowski (Detroit Red Wings).

In all of college hockey, 37 underclassmen signed NHL contracts this offseason and of that, 15 were juniors, 16 were sophomores and six were freshmen.

"I think we in college hockey have to understand it's part of the game, that the business side is going to infiltrate into our rosters," St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko said. "I wish it was more cut and dried. We as coaches have a pretty good understanding that when someone is ready to go, it's OK. You don't like it when it's done when they're not ready."