Not that he would complain about it.

"It's definitely second nature to me as a player," Stewart said. "You know, it can be a little harder sometimes if I'm on the fourth line and I'm only playing 10 minutes a night to be barking every other shift. ... It definitely helps to have someone else that can do the same thing."

That is precisely what 6-foot-3, 230-pound Marcus Foligno brings to the lineup, an added toughness that the Wild have lacked. Stewart is glad to finally have some help.

"There's a couple of nights where we can benefit each other, throw our weight around, things like that, when we have to be more intimidating," Foligno said during the offseason. "I think that's what I'm brought in to do."

Stewart got into 10 fights for the Wild last season, mostly because he had to.

"You know, Stewie was always looking for a guy to help him out," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "You know, he would've done it by himself, and he did do it by himself. That said, it's always nice to have a little bit of a cavalry. ... It's always nice to know that we have that other guy that can do the job as well."

Foligno led the Buffalo Sabres last season with nine fights.

"There was always a lot of physicality needed from myself last season," he said. "It's nice to have a guy that when I'm not doing it all the time he can jump in there. And vice versa."

Foligno hasn't wasted time dropping the gloves, pummeling the Jets' Brendan Lemieux in Monday's exhibition opener in Winnipeg.

"I wanted to show up and show my physical side a little bit," Foligno said. "That was late in the game, and obviously they had some guys in their lineup that were trying to make the team. You want to be able to do that stuff. I think it's good that on this team now we're a little bit more physical and spread it throughout the lineup."

Asked if he thinks the team is tougher this season, Stewart responded, "Yeah, as a team I'd say we got a little bit bigger and a little bit meaner."

"I think fighting still has a place in the game," Stewart added, while emphasizing that the team won't be reckless about it. "If it's done at the right time it can definitely give the boys a spark on the bench."

And this season Stewart is more than willing to "share the load" with Foligno when it comes to sticking up for teammates.

"We played together when I was in Buffalo, and it was kind of the same thing," Stewart said. "Maybe I taught him a couple things. I don't think he needs to be fighting any of the super heavyweights. Not that there are many of those in the league anymore. When he's getting his nose dirty, it's going to come, and I know he's more than willing to answer the bell."

There is still one point of contention, though: Who takes the bait if the biggest guy on the other team wants throw hands?

"I don't know," Stewart said with a laugh. "I guess I'll give him a look and give him the option."

"Maybe we'll play rock, paper, scissors over it," Foligno added with a smile. "Hopefully he wins."

