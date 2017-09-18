Monday's local clipboard

Merseli posted a season-high 19 kills in that win, helping UND to its fourth five-set win of the season in a 3-2 win over IUPUI Saturday. The Fighting Hawks' two wins puts their overall record at 15-2 overall this season, the most wins in all of NCAA Division I to date.

The Belgrade, Serbia, product notched a pair of double-doubles this week, giving her eight this season and 20 in her UND career.

North Dakota opens Big Sky Conference play with six of its next eight matches on the road. It begins this week when the Fighting Hawks travel to Southern Utah on Thursday and Northern Colorado Saturday.

College hockey

Gersich named to all-NCHC preseason team: UND junior forward Shane Gersich was named to the all-National Collegiate Hockey Association preseason all-star team Monday.

Gersich tied with Denver's Dylan Gambrell for the third forward spot. The other two forwards on the team are Denver's Henrik Borgstrom and Troy Terry.

The defensemen are St. Cloud State's Jimmy Schuldt and Miami's Louie Belpedio. The goalie is Denver's Tanner Jaillet, who won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goaltender last season.

Gersich led UND with 21 goals and 37 points last season as a sophomore. The Washington Capitals draft pick is expected to start the season at left wing on the top line.

Women's golf

UND wins meet: JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Freshman Ashlyn Guggisberg captured medalist honors and North Dakota ran away with the team title by breaking the program's Division I 36-hole scoring record at the Jimmie Fall Classic on Monday. Guggisberg pulled away from the rest of the 30-player field after carding a 71 (-1) in the final round at the Jamestown Country Club.

Guggisberg was playing in just her third collegiate event and won the tournament by seven strokes after tying UND's 36-hole scoring mark with a 145 (+1) total. Her efforts also helped the Fighting Hawks break the program's 36-hole team scoring mark as well at 615 (+20). That was two shots clear of the previous mark of 617 set at the 2015 Hobble Creek Fall Classic.

"It was nice to stay close to home and put up some good scores," said UND coach Natalie Martinson. "We've had four players now shoot even-par or better this season and that shows that our hard work is paying off. This should give us some nice momentum going into our match with NDSU (Tuesday) and the rest of the fall season."

UND will compete against North Dakota State in match play today during the inaugural Battle on the River at the Fargo Country Club. The Fighting Hawks and Bison will have nine different pairings square off against each other.

Girls golf

Riders run the table: Grand Forks Red River wrapped up a perfect conference regular season by winning Monday's meet at the Fargo Country Club. The Riders, led by medalist Morgan Hetletved, finished with a 338 while West Fargo Sheyenne was second at 355.

Hetletved shot a 78. Red River' Lily Bredemeier was third with an 84.

"It wasn't an easy day but we played pretty well," said Red River coach Eric Sanders. "Overall, we played well but we still have players who want to get better."

Grand Forks Central finished at 435. Taiylor Ellingson's 95 led the Knights.

The East Region meet is set for Monday in Grand Forks.

Prep volleyball

Thief River Falls downs Wave: Thief River Falls received 10 kills from Maddie Stewart as the Prowlers downed East Grand Forks Senior High 25-20, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16 on Monday night in the Green Wave gym. Kendra Wiggs added eight assists for Thief River Falls

Senior High was led by Liv Pesch, who finished with seven kills.