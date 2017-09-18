UND trying to regroup with Big Sky opener ahead

"You want to watch all of (the film)," Studsrud said. "It's a good learning experience. You watch and learn and that's the best thing you can do. It puts you in check and makes you want to work harder."

UND is regrouping and refocusing this week, as the Fighting Hawks try to pick up the pieces leading up to Saturday's Big Sky Conference opener against Montana State at 2:30 p.m. in the Alerus Center.

"After the game, we were all pretty shocked about what happened," UND senior defensive lineman Brandon Dranka said. "But we came in Sunday morning, watched the film and learned from it. We put it behind us."

On Monday, the Fighting Hawks fell from No. 10 in both polls to No. 19 in the coaches poll and No. 17 in the media poll.

After the win over UND, South Dakota jumped from No. 23 in both polls to No. 14 in the coaches poll and No. 13 in the media poll.

Montana State is unranked and winless, but the Bobcats, who are coming off a bye week, will enter the Big Sky opener with confidence.

The Bobcats gave No. 4 South Dakota State all the Jackrabbits could handle in SDSU's 31-27 win in Bozeman.

Against the Jacks, Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns, while running for 107.

Like USD, the Bobcats have a dual-threat quarterback running a spread offense.

"They're similar in some ways," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "They'll be a little different, every team is, but I'm sure they'll look at what was successful against us. We know we have to shore up the defense. We can't give up big plays."

UND's depth chart for Montana State highlights the rash of injuries in the early going for the Fighting Hawks.

UND says newly injured cornerback Evan Holm, right tackle Mat Cox and left tackle A.J. Stockwell are questionable for the Montana State game.

Fullback Kyle Norberg, who was hurt in Week 1, and linebacker Noah Larson, who was hurt in pre-fall camp, are also questionable.

Deion Harris, Andre Randolph, Demon Taylor, Cam Hunt and Donnell Rodgers are out.