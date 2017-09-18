The Cowboys, who have reached the playoffs only nine times since winning their last Super Bowl in 1995, are worth $4.8 billion, up 14 percent rise from last year, Forbes said.

The Minnesota Vikings ranked 18th at $2.4 billion after its first season in U.S. Bank Stadium. Forbes noted the Vikings’ revenue jumped more than $60 million, pushing the Vikings value up 9 percent. (The Vikings had a 38 percent gain last year ahead of the stadium’s opening.)

Reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots ($3.7 billion) were joined by New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion) in the top five.

Forbes calculated the average value of the NFL's 32 teams at $2.52 billion, an 8 percent jump jump that was driven by hefty TV contracts and new stadiums and stadium renovations that help to generate more revenue from premium seating and amenities.