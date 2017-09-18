Wild sign goalie to entry-level contract

Baribeau was the No. 10-ranked North American goaltender in the 2017 NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting. He went undrafted after playing last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He posted a 12-15-2 record last season with a 3.93 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage in 35 games.

While he has been competitive in training camp, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound goaltender will spend the season in the minors, either with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League or the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

