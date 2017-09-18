Pro wrestling manager Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan dies at 73

He had battled throat and lung cancer since 2002.

Heenan most notably managed Nick Bockwinkel in the Minnesota-based American Wrestling Association before before joining the WWE. He later managed such stars as Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy and "Ravishing" Rick Rude.

WWE wrote of Heenan, "As impossible as it may seem, Heenan's overwhelming success as a manager was matched by that of his announcing career. Heenan's constant verbal jousts with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Gorilla Monsoon and 'Mean' Gene Okerlund on USA Network remain among the most memorable moments in sports entertainment history. In fact, 'The Brain' was so entertaining that 'The Bobby Heenan Show' had a brief run on USA Network as well."

Okerlund told Slam! Wrestling: "Bobby was the guy in wrestling that you'd love to hate. He lived and breathed the profession and did a tremendous job with everything he did. ... As a commentator, I thought he was able to deliver tremendous insight and develop storylines effectively."