COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Defense has sparked Gophers' 3-0 start

The Minnesota coach first praised them for their pursuit to the ball during the third consecutive second-half shutout in the 34-3 win Saturday, Sept. 16, over Middle Tennessee State at TCF Bank Stadium.

"I told our defense before they went out there, I said, 'I want a defense that when people watch us play, they get inspired not by just playing football, but they get inspired to live their life better because of watching you play,' " Fleck said. "That is when you have somebody's heart strings. That is when you influence people."

While there might not have been a spike in fans picking up spoons as local soup kitchens on Sunday, the Gophers are undefeated heading into the upcoming bye week and the Big Ten opener against Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 30. Fleck has become the first Gophers coach to open 3-0 since Murray Warmath won his first four games in 1954.

For the remaining and shifting questions about the Gophers offense, Minnesota's defense has been consistent and stout against Buffalo, Oregon State and Middle Tennessee.

The Gophers are third in the nation allowing eight points per game, behind only Penn State and Vanderbilt. Minnesota has allowed only three total touchdowns in three nonconference games.

Also, Minnesota is 10th in the country with 239 yards allowed per game, behind only Michigan State and Michigan among other Big Ten teams. In Saturday's second half, the Gophers only gave up 98 total yards to Middle Tennessee, and the Blue Raiders' 46 total rushing yards in the game tied the fewest allowed at TCF Bank Stadium since South Dakota State in 2009.

But the Gophers three nonconference opponents have a combined one win against a Football Bowl Subdivision program. Middle Tennessee (1-2) beat Syracuse of the Atlantic Coast Conference before coming to Dinkytown, while Oregon State (1-3) beat the lower FCS-level Portland State and Buffalo (1-2) topped Colgate, also of FCS.

The Middle Tennessee team that beat the Orange didn't have starting quarterback Brent Stockstill, who was scratched with sternum and collarbone injuries before the game, and dynamic receiver Richie James exited the game after only two rushes for 25 yards.

Regardless, the Gophers have been increasingly impactful with takeaways. Safety Jacob Huff's interception was Minnesota's only forced turnover against Buffalo. They had three fumble recoveries against Oregon State, which led to 17 points.

On Saturday, Huff's 67-yard interception return for a touchdown broke open the game for a 20-3 Gophers lead just before halftime. In the third quarter, Thomas Barber's interception, off an Antonio Shenault pass breakup, led to Minnesota offensive touchdown from running back Kobe McCrary.

Overall, the Gophers defense is averaging plus-1.3 in turnover margin per game, which is in a 12-way tie for 17th-best in the nation.

The Gophers and ninth-ranked Wisconsin are the only Big Ten teams to not allow any points in the second half so far this season.

"I think what it says about our defense is that we come ready to play," Huff said. "The second half does not—the little break between the halves—I mean it just gets us even more fired up."

The Gophers allowed two touchdowns in the second quarter at Oregon State, albeit with one Beavers drive starting at Minnesota's 17-yard line after quarterback Demry Croft's fumble.

"I think that the end of the second quarter last game, we kind of took a dip," Huff said. "Then we realized that we need to get back together and recuperate. So this next game (Saturday) we just had the same mindset and we just carried it out through the whole game."

While the Gophers defense has been strong at the start, one issue is building under the surface: a potential exposing of the thin backfield. One takeaway from 17-7 win over Buffalo in the season opener was that the Gophers expect to have opponents target their youthful secondary.

Sophomore cornerback Zo Craighton, who had a career-high five tackles and two pass breakups, appeared to get injured at the end of Saturday's game. Afterward, Fleck acknowledged that he might have to soon remove the redshirt of Rey Estes, a quarterback from East St. Louis, Ill., who converted to cornerback during fall camp.

"Probably going to have to do it, and next guy in," Fleck said. "We are going to have to be able to do that at a high level. The teaching is going to get even harder because there are going to be even younger guys in there at times, and we know how guys are going to attack us."

On their increasing stinginess as games progress, defensive coordinator Robb Smith doesn't credit halftime adjustments as much as routine alterations throughout the game.

"Whether it's through the first series or the second series, after the third series or at halftime, we get to the bench or we get together as a unit, we talk about what we've seen," Smith said Wednesday. "We talk about things that they could do next to us, things that we want to change or things that we want to highlight."