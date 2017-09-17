McFeely: Wentz, Eagles leave K.C. with missed opportunity

He had a chance to lift the Philadelphia Eagles to a road victory against a top-tier team in a tough environment. The window was open.

Didn't happen. And Wentz is partially to blame.

An innocent little screen pass turned into a disaster and the Eagles left Arrowhead Stadium as losers. That's not surprising considering the competition, but this was a missed opportunity, and not a small one, for the former North Dakota State quarterback and his team.

The Chiefs won 27-20 after a late Wentz touchdown pass and a wild last-second Hail Mary after the Eagles recovered an onside kick.

But, the game got away from the Eagles earlier, after Wentz tried to throw away a short pass and the ball instead hit Kansas City linebacker Justin Houston on the helmet and ricocheted high into the air, eventually tumbling into the arms of defensive end Chris Jones for a crippling interception.

Wentz said he saw the intended receiver, Darren Sproles, starting to fall on the 3rd-and-7 play. So the quarterback tried to throw the ball into the turf. Instead, the hard-rushing Houston was in the way.

"Any time the ball gets tipped around it's bad luck," Wentz said. "But obviously I'd rather not throw it into a d-lineman's helmet."

The game was tied 13-13 at the time and Wentz was being the Wentz who Bison fans came to know for two glorious seasons. His throwing was on-point and a couple of his scrambling, diving runs were throwbacks to college games against Montana and Jacksonville State.

It came to a screeching halt with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter, the time of Jones' pick. Less than three minutes later, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce flew into the end zone after catching a pass from quarterback Alex Smith and Kansas City had a 20-13 lead.

The oxygen was sucked from the Eagles, it seemed. The Chiefs added another TD on their next possession.

There are two ways to look at the outcome for the Eagles, the decided underdogs in this game. They could either be happy to be tied with the talented Chiefs in the fourth quarter, or they could view it as a missed opportunity. For Wentz, the decision was easy.

"I'm always the missed opportunities guy. I always think of where we could've capitalized," he said. "At the end of the end of the day, I thought we played our tails off and fought to the end. We had two turnovers. That's always tough on the road, in an environment like this against a good football team. There were missed opportunities but we were right there in the ballgame all the way to the end, so there's good and bad to take away."

The 74,971 fans had an opportunity see Wentz at his peak not long before the interception. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Wentz was demolished by a blitzing safety throwing a short incompletion over the middle. On the next play, he scrambled left and dashed 13 yards to the sideline—ending with a dive to the stick—for a critical third-down conversion.

And just two plays before the interception, he scrambled to the right for another 13-yard gain.

Wentz finished with 55 yards rushing on four carries to lead the Eagles. That might sound good, but it's not a positive. Philadelphia exhibited no ability to run the ball behind its offensive line, with running backs Sproles and Wendell Smallwood combining for just 52 yards on 13 carries.

"It's an area we have to address, we have to fix," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "I wasn't pleased with the way we ran the ball through the first two weeks. It's not one thing, one guy. It's a team effort, so we have to fix that going forward."

Wentz threw 46 passes, far too many. He completed 25, far too few for that many attempts. Crucially, he was sacked six times. No threat of a running game often leads to bad things.

"Obviously, more balance is usually the way to go," Wentz said. "But again it was the nature of this game, the way we were playing some things and some things we thought we could take advantage of, that led us down that route."

Even with the warts, the Eagles were tied in the fourth quarter with a team many mark as Super Bowl contenders. The Eagles had an opportunity. The interception by Wentz killed it. The next step, carrying his team to a huge victory on the road, will have to wait.