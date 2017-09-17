Steelers roll over banged-up Vikings, 26-9

Keenum got the start at quarterback and was up and down. The desperate Vikings even tried a fake punt in the third quarter, which didn’t go well when Quigley threw an incompletion.

Bradford was limited all week in practice by an injury to his left knee, the same one that required surgeries for a torn ACL in 2013 and 2014, and had swelling, discomfort and pain.

ESPN reported Friday that Bradford had an MRI on Tuesday, Sept. 14, which was negative, but the Vikings still were concerned. Nevertheless, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday, Sept. 15, “I anticipate that he will (start).”

After the game, many of the questions Zimmer got were about Bradford. He didn’t like them.

“I’m not angry or upset,’’ Zimmer insisted. “I am just tired of these questions about Sam. Sam is fine. We didn’t play well enough to win today. We had too many penalties (11), we gave up too many big plays, and we didn’t move the ball effectively enough offensively.’’

Bradford declined to comment after the game, saying he would speak at his weekly news conference Wednesday, Sept. 20. Zimmer was vague in discussing his quarterback’s injury.

“It’s not surgical,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s had two surgeries on his knee, sometimes it swells up.’’

Asked when Bradford could be back, Zimmer said, “Maybe next week, maybe six weeks from now.’’

On Sunday at least, the show belonged to Case Keenum. He completed 20 of 37 passes for 167 yards.

“I was disappointed,’’ Keenum said. “I love to win. Any time we don’t, I take it hard.’’

Keenum was sacked twice and and often under pressure. He completed just 6 of 13 passes in the first half for 24 yards as the Vikings fell behind 14-3.

The Vikings, who haven’t won in Pittsburgh in 1995, were hurt by penalties all game, committing 11 for a whopping 131 yards.

With the score tied in the first quarter, defensive end Brian Robison was called for encroachment when the Steelers were trying to draw an offside penalty on fourth and 1 at their 31. Given new life, Ben Roethlisberger soon threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant.

In the second quarter, a 49-yard pass-interference call on Trae Waynes led to a 4-yard TD pass to Juju Smith-Schuster from Roethlisberger, who completed 23 of 35 passes for 243 yards.

“That’s how you lose games in this league,’’ Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said of the penalties on both sides of the ball.

By the third quarter, perhaps Zimmer was desperate. On the Vikings’ first possession, on fourth and 4 at the 36, he called for pass on a fake punt by Quigley, who never had thrown one in his five-year NFL career.

The throw was intended for Blake Bell, a tight end picked up on waivers Sept. 3 from San Francisco. It was batted away by linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Asked after the game if he could talk about the fake punt, Zimmer said, “No.’’ Bell said it “didn’t go off the way we planned.’’

It looked as if the Vikings might survive the ill-advised fake when Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell missed a 51-yard field goal. But defensive tackle Tom Johnson was called for an illegal formation, a five-yard penalty for lining up over the center, and Boswell then made a 46-yard boot for a 17-3 lead.

“We thought it was legit,’’ said Johnson, who believed he was far enough away from the center. “It was a call that I really don’t know too much about.’’

The Vikings did get within 17-9 in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by fullback C.J. Ham that followed a 25-yard jaunt by Dalvin Cook. But Kai Forbath missed the extra point.

Meanwhile, Boswell didn’t officially miss any kicks. He booted three more field goals to account for the final margin.

Cook started slowly for the Vikings, gaining just three yards on six carries in the first half. He picked it up and finished with 64 yards on 12 carries, but Minnesota never had much of a chance in the second half.

“I think we just have to start faster,’’ Thielen said. “We know that’s how we’ve won games in the past. … It’s extremely frustrating because we know how good we can be and we didn’t prove it.’’

The Vikings, though, haven’t been very good lately on the road. They’ve lost six of seven after having a stretch of winning seven of eight.

At least the Vikings return home for their next two games, next Sunday, Sept. 24, against Tampa Bay and Sunday, Oct. 1, against Detroit. It remains to seen whether it will be Bradford throwing passes, Keenum or even Quigley.