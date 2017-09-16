Saturday's local clipboard

UND received career bests from a number of players, including 18 kills from Faith Dooley and 17 more from Ashley Brueggeman in the final tuneup before the start of the Big Sky Conference season.

In the fifth set, North Dakota had 12 kills without a single service error to race to a 15-8 victory in the set and settle on its fourth five-set win of the season.

"Winning is like pizza ... even when it's bad, it's still pretty good," said UND coach Mark Pryor. "Today was a real gut check for us. It was a quick turnaround from last night, and yesterday was an emotional roller coaster for this group. When it was time to finish, they did. Twelve kills and zero errors in a deciding set five says a lot about how our team can play."

Senior Faith Dooley tied a career high with 18 kills to pace the Fighting Hawks' offensive attack. Sophomore Ashley Brueggeman (17 kills) and true freshman Lydia Rutten (8 kills) each notched new personal bests as well while senior Teodora Tepavac recorded a career-high 22 digs in the win. Sydney Griffin posted 60 assists for UND.

North Dakota plays six of its first eight conference matches on the road. UND opens at Southern Utah on Thursday then heads to Northern Colorado Saturday.