Making a splash early

"In Alaska, only high school kids can compete in high school meets,'' said Musselman, an eighth-grader on the Grand Forks Red River team. "When I came here and found out seventh- and eighth-graders could compete in high school, I thought that was pretty cool.''

In her first season since transferring from Anchorage, Musselman has made an impact.

On Saturday, at the UND Invitational, Musselman finished second in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. She swam on two winning relays, with Liddy Ohe, Kaitlin Watson and Lauryn MacLeod in the 200 medley and MacLeod, Ohe and Jordyn Danielson in the 200 freestyle.

High school swimmers are faster than what Musselman has been accustomed to racing against. But she sees that as beneficial. "I knew it would be harder than swimming against my age group,'' she said. "But I wasn't nervous. I feel I can get faster with that competition.''

Musselman has been a welcome addition for Grand Forks swim coach Bryan Walls, who learned she was coming last March when Musselman's parents contacted him to inquire about the local swimming programs.

"It was exciting, an unexpected bonus,'' Walls said. "It seems like we've had a number of good kids who moved away before they graduated. It was nice to have one moving in.

"She definitely adds somebody who performances at a high level. An athlete like that raises the bar for everybody.''

Entering the UND Invitational, Grand Forks had competed in four meets. In her eight open races, Musselman had finished first in five of them and second in the remaining three. Her five wins came in five different events.

Walls compares Musselman's versatility to that of Central's Lexi Ljunggren, a three-time state champion in the 500 free and a two-time state 200 free champ. "Those types of swimmers are going to win most events they swim,'' Walls said. "But it's not common for a swimmer to be able to do that.''

Musselman's favorite event is the 100 freestyle, an event in which she holds an Alaska age 11-12 state record. "I'm more of a sprinter,'' she said.

Said Walls: "Elsa's a competitor, the kind of kid you want anchoring a relay. She'll always go all-out to win.''

Ljunggren was a double open winner, taking the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Other area winners were Central's Ellie Pulkrabek (500 freestyle) and Crookston's Kate MacGregor (100 backstroke).