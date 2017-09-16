South Dakota breezes past UND 45-7 in FCS showdown game

South Dakota proved it likely will be a force in the FCS this season after the Coyotes smacked UND 45-7 on Saturday in the DakotaDome. UND came into the game ranked No. 10 in the FCS, while USD was No. 23.

But USD dominated every phase of the game in improving to 3-0, a record that includes a win over FBA opponent Bowling Green last week. UND dropped to 1-2.

The Coyotes scored 17 points in the first quarter to take a 31-0 lead at the break. In the first half, USD racked up 400 yards of offense.

Quarterback Chris Streveler's passing and running kept South Dakota on the move throughout and the Coyotes led 38-0 before UND scored on a 10-yard Keaton Studsrud pass to Travis Toivonen late in the third quarter.

Streveler completed 23 of 30 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries, scoring twice.

South Dakota finished with 575 yards of offense. The Coyotes also racked up 33 first downs to just 11 for UND. The Fighting Hawks rushed for 102 yards, led by John Santiago's 85. UND passed for 155 yards.

UND opens Big Sky Conference play next Saturday at home against Montana State.