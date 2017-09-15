Streak snapped

"I wasn't worried, not at all,'' Murphy said. "I knew what we could do. And, plain and

simple, playing Red River, we wanted to run it right at them.''

Murphy rebounded, rushing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Zane Miller iced the win

with a 64-yard return for his second touchdown of the fourth quarter as Central

beat the Roughriders 33-20 on Friday night in the annual Cushman Classic.

Central improved to 2-2 with the football win in rainy conditions while Red River

dropped to 0-4. Red River saw an 8-game winning streak in the Cushman Classic

snapped.

After Murphy's slow start, he rushed for touchdowns covering 40, 1 and 4 yards to

give the Knights a 19-0 lead.

"That (start) didn't faze Zack,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "He's such a competitor. We stayed with him. He really started to find the seams the break open.''

Red River found its own running game in Landon Haagenson.

The senior dominated the Rider offense, rushing for 161 yards—almost double the 82 yards he'd accumulated in Red River's first three games.

Haagenson scored on a 4-yard run to pull Red River within 19-7 at halftime, then dominated an opening second-half drive that ate up almost eight minutes. Haagenson capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run.

"We said we were going to run the football,'' Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "We did a good job blocking. And a lot of it was Landon running as hard as he did.''

The teams swapped touchdowns, with Murphy throwing 27 yards to a wide-open Miller behind the Rider defense for a 27-14 lead, then Nick Wood hauling in a 4-yard touchdown from Parker Monette.

Red River's final bid was thwarted when Miller intercepted a bobbled pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown and a 33-20 lead with 1:30 remaining.

"I saw the ball pop up and I took it away,'' Miller said. "I saw an opening and I was going to go all the way.''

That, Lorenz said, was the crucial score in a high-scoring game between two teams that had struggled to score this season.

"The interception had to be the play of the game,'' Lorenz said. "It was a one-score game, the clock was running down. That one was the backbreaker.''

Said Muir: "We were in a pickle and forced to throw at that point. It was an opportunistic play by them.''

In addition to Murphy's rushing, he was 7-of-8 passing for 90 yards.