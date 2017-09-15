Friday's local clipboard

The game was played in a steady rain.

Although nothing was settled in either 10-minute, sudden-death period, Moller and her coach, Chris Logan, were both happy with UND's effort against the three-time defending Summit League tournament champions.

"I think it's the best we've played this year, I really do," said Logan.

Outside of a SDSU goal by Megan Hatcher in the game's fourth minute, Logan said UND controlled the first half before the Jackrabbits pushed back in the second half.

"I thought we were the better team [in the first half] and we were dangerous. I give our kids a lot of props for being the better team in the first half against a very good team," said Logan. "I think in the second half, the last 20 minutes, their soccer savviness and experience took over. In the overtime it was 50-50."

Moller's goal was UND's first since Aug. 20 against Western Illinois, snapping a scoreless skid that had lasted more than four-and-a-half games. Moller said that the Fighting Hawks a boost of confidence, particularly against a Jackrabbits team had blanked UND three weeks ago in Brookings.

"We've kind of been struggling on offense for a little bit so it was great to put a goal away today," said Moller. "We had a lot more dangerous opportunities."

UND, now 2-3-2 on the season, will take to the road on Sunday to face Northern Iowa, where Logan spent the 2016 season as head coach.

Volleyball

UND splits at Green Bay: UND split two matches Friday at the Green Bay Country Inn and Suites Invitational.

UND lost to Cal Poly 25-22, 25-17, 25-10 before rebounding to take down host Green Bay 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 later in the day.

Cal Poly was ranked just outside the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association's Top 25 poll.

"We were just soundly beaten; there's no other word for it," said UND coach Mark Pryor. "That team is light years ahead of us, not so much physically, but mentally. We have been very honest with our team about what needs to happen for us to be successful in certain matches. "It's pretty evident that none of those things happened. The only good news is that we have a chance to begin the process of correcting those things soon."

North Dakota was paced by senior Faith Dooley, who killed 10 balls followed by Ashley Brueggeman who chipped in nine kills.

Against Green Bay, Tamara Merseli finished with 16 kills and 12 digs, her seventh double-double of the season.

Hockey

UND lands 29 on NHL rosters: National Hockey League training camps got underway this week with 29 former UND players among those listed on official camp rosters.

The 29 camp participants include four players from last year's UND team: forwards Brock Boeser (Vancouver) and Tyson Jost (Colorado) and defensemen Gage Ausmus (Colorado) and Tucker Poolman (Winnipeg).

Nine players from UND's 2015-16 NCAA championship team are participating in NHL training camps: Ausmus, Boeser, Poolman, Drake Caggiula (Edmonton), Luke Johnson (Chicago), Paul LaDue (Los Angeles), Nick Schmaltz (Chicago), Troy Stecher (Vancouver) and Keaton Thompson (Anaheim).

A school-record 22 UND products played in the NHL in 2016-17, including 11 who made their NHL debuts. The previous school record for most NHLers in a season was 21, which was set in 1991-92 and matched in 1993-94.

Prep football

PCW falls: Red Lake County scored the first two touchdowns en route to a 22-12 win over Polk County West on Friday night.

Polk County West received touchdowns from Josh Wagner on a 57-yard run and on an 8-yard run by Matt Knutson.

Adrien Verbout, Ethan Vettleson and Andrew Johnson scored for RLC. Vettleson scored on a 70-yard pass interception.

Briefly

Auto racing: Rain wiped out the final night of the 2017 season at River Cities Speedway on Friday night.

College softball, soccer: The Minnesota-Crookston softball and soccer programs announced the addition of Rebecca Arbino as assistant coach. Arbino, a former NCAA Division I pitcher at San Diego State University and Texas A&M University, will work with the Golden Eagle softball pitchers. In addition, she will help out with the operations of the Golden Eagle soccer program.