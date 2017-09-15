Blocked punts lead Green Wave to win over Park Rapids

Instead, Senior High took advantage of Park River Area's miscues—a botched snap on a punt, two blocked punts and one interception—to grab a 32-14 win in East Grand Forks.

It was Senior High's (1-2) first win of the season.

"We needed this," Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski said. "We've been so close the last couple weeks. We've been so close for a year. All of our games have been super close. To finally get over that hump is huge for us. Now, the challenge is to come back next week and build from it and not be satisfied for one week."

Of Senior High's five touchdowns Friday, only one came on a drive longer than 42 yards. The rest were aided by Senior High's opportunistic special teams.

On the first drive of the game, Park Rapids' longsnapper sent a ball high over the head of the punter, who fell on it in the end zone for a safety. Later in the half, Senior High's Chase Olderback and Carter Beck both blocked punts, which turned into short touchdown drives for the offense.

"Those are huge momentum swings," said Kasowski, whose team didn't turn the ball over once during the rainstorm. "We spend so much time on special teams. We have a coordinator for it. We really want our kids to understand it's not a play off. Special teams can make or break us."

Green Wave running back Ethan Trebil led the way offensively with 19 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Beck added 52 yards on 14 carries and a score, and Julian Benson tacked on 47 yards on seven carries and a touchdown—all of which came in the second half.

The Panthers struggled to sustain any offense and didn't get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. By then, they were already down by four scores.

Although the Green Wave players walked off the field late Friday night soaked, they were in a celebratory mood.

"I'd rather play in the sun," Beck said. "But we've played better in the rain lately, so I think I might like that better now.

"This feels great. It's a big relief off of our chests."