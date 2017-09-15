When Minnesota came out on defense for the first play of the game, the defensive end remained on the sidelines. He eventually did enter the game, the first time he had been a reserve since the 2010 regular-season finale at Detroit.

"It was different,'' said Robison, an 11-year veteran. "It was definitely one of those situations that you wish you were starting but at the end of the day, Danielle (Hunter) put himself in a great situation.''

Hunter took over as a starter this season from Robison, who had started 95 of the past 96 games and 65 in a row. The only time since the beginning of the 2011 season Robison hadn't started until Monday was Dec. 23, 2012, when he sat out at Houston with a shoulder injury.

"I told (Hunter) to enjoy the moment and never take it for granted,'' Robison said. "I didn't really think about it, and I didn't reflect upon (not starting) until afterward, but for me it's just about going out there and making sure I'm doing whatever I can do to help our team win ballgames.''

The Vikings won 29-19 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Robison was in for 38 of the 62 defensive plays.

"I'm not really worried about snap numbers and things like that,'' Robison said. "I'm just worried about when I get my opportunity to go out and make plays.''

In addition to defensive end, Robison also saw duty as a stand-up defensive tackle. He set the defense before some third-down plays.

"What it really boils down to just to make sure we get everybody lined up and we're all on the same page, and we can go rush the passer the way we need to be,'' Robison said.

Off the field, Robison continues to spend time helping Hunter, who had a team-high 12 1/2 sacks last season even though he didn't start a game. Robison had acknowledged at the end of last season Hunter could move into the lineup.

"He's a teacher to me, and I'm going to keep learning and keep getting better and better,'' Hunter said. "He's been in the league 10 years, so he teaches me stuff, rush angles, how to use my hands, get off the ball, and all that.''

Two Vikings fined

Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph was fined $9,115 by the NFL for a face mask penalty Monday, Sept. 11, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined $6,076 for punting the ball into the stands.

Following his second of two touchdowns, Diggs said it was a "spur-of-the-moment" celebration that he booted the ball.

Also, the NFL fined New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone $24,309 for a helmet hit on Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and safety Kenny Vaccaro $24,309 for a helmet hit on Diggs. Both were flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Minnesota defensive tackle Tom Johnson was not fined for a roughing the passer penalty on Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Old guys meet

Sunday's game at Pittsburgh will feature the two oldest defensive players in the NFL in Steelers linebacker James Harrison and Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, both 39.

Harrison was born May 4, 1978, making him four months older than Newman, born Sept. 4, 1978.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows plenty about Harrison. He had him in 2013 when Zimmer was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator.

"He's a very physical, tough, aggressive guy,'' Zimmer said. "He's always been a good athlete He's an excellent pass rusher. He's very smart. He stays in shape and works on it.''

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin knows Newman from when he played for Dallas from 2003-11 and when he was with the Bengals from 2012-14 and in the AFC North with the Steelers.

"You don't end up at 39 and doing that for a living by circumstances, so I got a lot of respect for him,'' Tomlin said. "He's been a quality player over the course of his career. The fact that passion still burns is remarkable.''

Panthers add Hodges

Rookie tight end Bucky Hodges, waived off injured reserve by the Vikings earlier in the week, was signed Friday, Sept. 15, to Carolina's practice squad.

Hodges was taken in the sixth round of last April's draft. He made the 53-man roster on Sept. 2, but the next day was waived with an injury designation when the Vikings claimed tight end Blake Bell off waivers from San Francisco. Hodges had suffered a concussion in the Aug. 31 preseason finale against Miami.