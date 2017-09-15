Winnik plans to 'take' a job with Wild

Winnik is currently on a professional tryout, and while he's far from a household name in the Twin Cities, Boudreau believes the 10-year veteran has a legitimate shot at making the team.

"I firmly believe we got the best free agent tryout guy out there," Boudreau said. "He's going to push guys to play better."

Winnik played 72 games with the Washington Capitals last season and finished with a career-high 12 goals while spending most of his time on the fourth line. Struggling to stay under the salary cap, the Capitals let Winnik go after the season, and as of Friday he was without an NHL contract.

Asked whether he was surprised nobody had taken a chance on him, Winnik responded, "Yeah. I mean, obviously, I thought I had a really good year."

Now that he has a chance with Wild, albeit it a longshot, Winnik said he's trying to approach it like any other training camp he has attended.

"When I've had contracts, I think the goal for other guys was always trying to take my job," Winnik said. "Unfortunately for myself, I think (general managers) are looking for young guys. I've been used to having to work and battle for my spot on the team. This year is a little different, where I have to work to get a contract and maybe take someone else's job."

Winnik made $2.25 million last season and will have to be willing to take a sizable pay cut to play for the Wild, who have less than $1 million in salary cap space available.

Winnik spent time alongside Matt Cullen and opposite Chris Stewart during practice on Friday morning.

"I've always thought he was a good player," Cullen said. "He's a smart player. He skates well. He's been in a lot of big games. He understands the way he needs to play, especially in a fourth-line role."

Aside from being a solid fourth liner, Winnik also considers himself "one of the best penalty killers" in the league. He has proved that over the course of a career that included stints with Arizona, Colorado, San Jose, Anaheim, Toronto and Pittsburgh.

Winnik is hoping to add the Wild to that list and knows having played two seasons for Boudreau with the Ducks only helps his cause.

"He knows what kind of player I am and what I can bring to the team," Winnik said. "I think last season I really proved that I can help solidify a fourth line. ... Hopefully something works in this camp and I catch on with either the Wild or maybe some other team."

