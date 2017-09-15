GAMEDAY: UND at South Dakota, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23—Montana State, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 30—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Oct. 7—Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21—Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.

Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11—Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

South Dakota

Sept. 2—USD 77, Drake 7

Sept. 9—USD 35, Bowling Green 27

Today—North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30—at Western Illinois

Oct. 7—Youngstown State

Oct. 14—Indiana State

Oct. 21—at Illinois State

Oct. 28—Southern Illinois

Nov. 4—at Northern Iowa

Nov. 11—at North Dakota State

Nov. 18—South Dakota State

2017 leaders

North Dakota

Passing

Keaton Studsrud 35-59-2, 448 yards, 3 TDs

Brad Heidlebaugh 1-3-0, 12 yards

Rushing

Brady Oliveira 23-179

John Santiago 22-73, TD

James Johannesson 12-40, TD

Keaton Studsrud 13-9

Receiving

Noah Wanzek 9-167, 2 TDs

Travis Toivonen 9-115

Demun Mercer 9-86

Alex Cloyd 2-37

John Santiago 2-29

Luke Fiedler 2-10, TD

Defense

Jake Disterhaupt 15 tackles

Chuck Flowers 15 tackles

Cole Reyes 13 tackles

Evan Holm 11 tackles, INT

Tanner Palmborg 10 tackles, sack

Jade Lawrence 10 tackles, sack

Jaxson Turner 7 tackles

Mason Bennett 7 tackles, sack

Carter Wilson 7 tackles, sack

Ray Haas 4 tackles, INT

South Dakota

Passing

Chris Streveler 36-58-0, 550 yards, 6 TDs

Austin Simmons 4-7-0, 33 yards, TD

Rushing

Chris Streveler 34-164, 4 TDs

Michael Fredrick 27-129, 2 TDs

Kai Henry 20-91, TD

Austin Simmons 6-57

Ben Klett 15-51, TD

Ethan Falaniko 4-24

Receiving

Kody Case 6-170, 2 TDs

Levi Falck 6-67

Shamar Jackson 4-54, TD

Alonge Brooks 4-50, 2 TDs

Aaron Ramsey 4-40

Trystn Ducker 4-32

Josh Hale 3-53, TD

Michael Fredrick 3-25

Randy Baker 2-36

Dakarai 2-34

Defense

Danny Rambo 12 tackles

Jim Litrenta 11 tackles

Darin Greenfield 10 tackles, 3 sacks

Alex Coker 9 tackles, sack

Adam Harris 9 tackles

Doug Lewis 8 tackles, INT

Phillip Powell 8 tackles, 2 INT

John Wessel 8 tackles, sack

Joe Kordus 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks

The edge for Saturday's game

Offense (USD)

UND's offense is coming off a 34-point performance, but the USD offense has scored 112 points through two weeks and scored on 11 of the team's first 13 offensive possessions. Coyotes quarterback Chris Streveler, with the help of true freshman Kody Case, appears more comfortable in the USD offense than he did when his two interceptions for touchdowns proved costly in UND's 47-44 home win over USD in double overtime a year ago. The Fighting Hawks need to be able to gash USD with the running game—led by the combination of Brady Oliveira, John Santiago and James Johannesson—to have a chance at a win in Vermillion, but the Yotes have shown a stronger run defense than the team had in 2016.

Defense (UND)

UND's defense rebounded from a 37-point showing against Utah in Week 1 by pitching a shutout against Missouri State last week. A banged-up linebacker corps is a concern for defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt, but he and his staff always seem to put together a strong game plan. UND's deep defensive line needs to make up for the inexperience at inside linebacker. The emphasis will be on shutting down USD quarterback Chris Streveler's run game. If Streveler starts to find room running the ball, he can beat you deep with speedy wide receivers. His four touchdowns against UND last year are evidence of that.

Special teams (UND)

USD punter-kicker Miles Bergner was a handful in 2016. He drilled three field goals against UND last year. The Coyotes have pretty big question marks on special teams without Bergner in 2017. The kicking duties have gone to Ryan Weese, who has missed the only field goal he has attempted in 2017.

Weese is well-traveled. The senior has been at Hutchinson Community College (Kan.), Hawaii, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

UND's return game, led by John Santiago, could take advantage of the kicking of Weese, who has just one touchback this season.

Today's picks

Tom Miller

UND 31, USD 28: Another down-to-the-wire battle between two comparable programs. Special teams is the difference.

Southern Utah 28, Northern Iowa 21: The Missouri Valley has beaten up on the Big Sky this year, but it's tough to win in Cedar City.

Minnesota Gophers 34, Middle Tennessee State 14: The oars are still rowing in Dinky Town.

Vikings 24, Steelers 17: New season. New bandwagon.

Wayne Nelson

UND 24, South Dakota 20: UND is 4-1 against the Yotes in the Division I era. Make it 5-1.

Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 24: The Missouri Valley Football Conference flexes its muscle against the Big Sky yet once again.

Minnesota Gophers 40, Middle Tennessee State 22: Gophers need a decisive win for confidence as Big Ten season approaches.

Vikings 27, Steelers 20: Most years, Vikings look like Super Bowl contenders early. And, we all know what follows in November, December and January. Still, Vikings should take this one.

Q&A with Nick Schmitz, UND defensive lineman

Q. What was your first introduction to football?

A. I started football in seventh grade in Midway (N.D.). I loved the contact and stuck with it ever since.

Q. As a Mekinock, N.D., native, what was it like playing football for Midway?

A. Mekinock didn't have a school and Midway was about 20 miles away. I only graduated with 14, so our varsity team was only like 20 players at the most.

Q. What position did you play on a small team like that?

A. I played quarterback my senior year. A guy like me (now 6-foot-4, 280 pounds) shouldn't play quarterback. I threw like 10 times a year.

Q. What are your interests away from football?

A. Hunting, fishing, definitely an outdoorsman kind of guy. I didn't live on a farm, but we were in the country ... dirt bikes and snowmobiles. That kind of thing.

Q. How did you end up at UND?

A. My only offers were here or MSUM (Minnesota State-Moorhead). Funny thing was I was recruited here because one of the coaches then had a wife that worked at Altru with my mom. I sent him my tape. He said I could be a preferred walk-on. If I could play for UND, I was definitely going to take it coming from a small town in Midway.

Q. As a fifth-year senior, what's your educational path?

A. Petroleum engineering. I don't really have any family history with it, but I knew I wanted some kind of engineering. As a freshman, that was when the oil was big and booming, so I decided to look into it and found interest in it. And where the jobs are—Denver and Alaska—those are the places I want to be.

Q. How do you feel about a Top 25 matchup this weekend at South Dakota?

A. I'm really excited. I know they're a physical team. That's how we play, too. Who will hit harder and who will be more physical? I know the quarterback is big and can run. I say bring it on. Every opportunity i get to be on the field, I want to make the most of it.