    GAMEDAY: UND at South Dakota, Saturday, 2 p.m.

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 5:33 p.m.
    Nick Schmitz (90) celebrates with the fans after a win over University of South Daktoa at Saturday's Potato Bowl at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

    The schedules

    UND

    Aug. 31—Utah 37, UND 16

    Sept. 9—UND 34, Missouri State 0

    Today—at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

    Sept. 23—Montana State, 2:30 p.m.

    Sept. 30—at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

    Oct. 7—Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

    Oct. 14—at Montana, 2 p.m.

    Oct. 21—Sacramento State, 12:30 p.m.

    Oct. 28—at Portland State, 6 p.m.

    Nov. 4—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

    Nov. 11—Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

    South Dakota

    Sept. 2—USD 77, Drake 7

    Sept. 9—USD 35, Bowling Green 27

    Today—North Dakota, 2 p.m.

    Sept. 30—at Western Illinois

    Oct. 7—Youngstown State

    Oct. 14—Indiana State

    Oct. 21—at Illinois State

    Oct. 28—Southern Illinois

    Nov. 4—at Northern Iowa

    Nov. 11—at North Dakota State

    Nov. 18—South Dakota State

    2017 leaders

    North Dakota

    Passing

    Keaton Studsrud 35-59-2, 448 yards, 3 TDs

    Brad Heidlebaugh 1-3-0, 12 yards

    Rushing

    Brady Oliveira 23-179

    John Santiago 22-73, TD

    James Johannesson 12-40, TD

    Keaton Studsrud 13-9

    Receiving

    Noah Wanzek 9-167, 2 TDs

    Travis Toivonen 9-115

    Demun Mercer 9-86

    Alex Cloyd 2-37

    John Santiago 2-29

    Luke Fiedler 2-10, TD

    Defense

    Jake Disterhaupt 15 tackles

    Chuck Flowers 15 tackles

    Cole Reyes 13 tackles

    Evan Holm 11 tackles, INT

    Tanner Palmborg 10 tackles, sack

    Jade Lawrence 10 tackles, sack

    Jaxson Turner 7 tackles

    Mason Bennett 7 tackles, sack

    Carter Wilson 7 tackles, sack

    Ray Haas 4 tackles, INT

    South Dakota

    Passing

    Chris Streveler 36-58-0, 550 yards, 6 TDs

    Austin Simmons 4-7-0, 33 yards, TD

    Rushing

    Chris Streveler 34-164, 4 TDs

    Michael Fredrick 27-129, 2 TDs

    Kai Henry 20-91, TD

    Austin Simmons 6-57

    Ben Klett 15-51, TD

    Ethan Falaniko 4-24

    Receiving

    Kody Case 6-170, 2 TDs

    Levi Falck 6-67

    Shamar Jackson 4-54, TD

    Alonge Brooks 4-50, 2 TDs

    Aaron Ramsey 4-40

    Trystn Ducker 4-32

    Josh Hale 3-53, TD

    Michael Fredrick 3-25

    Randy Baker 2-36

    Dakarai 2-34

    Defense

    Danny Rambo 12 tackles

    Jim Litrenta 11 tackles

    Darin Greenfield 10 tackles, 3 sacks

    Alex Coker 9 tackles, sack

    Adam Harris 9 tackles

    Doug Lewis 8 tackles, INT

    Phillip Powell 8 tackles, 2 INT

    John Wessel 8 tackles, sack

    Joe Kordus 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks

    The edge for Saturday's game

    Offense (USD)

    UND's offense is coming off a 34-point performance, but the USD offense has scored 112 points through two weeks and scored on 11 of the team's first 13 offensive possessions. Coyotes quarterback Chris Streveler, with the help of true freshman Kody Case, appears more comfortable in the USD offense than he did when his two interceptions for touchdowns proved costly in UND's 47-44 home win over USD in double overtime a year ago. The Fighting Hawks need to be able to gash USD with the running game—led by the combination of Brady Oliveira, John Santiago and James Johannesson—to have a chance at a win in Vermillion, but the Yotes have shown a stronger run defense than the team had in 2016.

    Defense (UND)

    UND's defense rebounded from a 37-point showing against Utah in Week 1 by pitching a shutout against Missouri State last week. A banged-up linebacker corps is a concern for defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt, but he and his staff always seem to put together a strong game plan. UND's deep defensive line needs to make up for the inexperience at inside linebacker. The emphasis will be on shutting down USD quarterback Chris Streveler's run game. If Streveler starts to find room running the ball, he can beat you deep with speedy wide receivers. His four touchdowns against UND last year are evidence of that.

    Special teams (UND)

    USD punter-kicker Miles Bergner was a handful in 2016. He drilled three field goals against UND last year. The Coyotes have pretty big question marks on special teams without Bergner in 2017. The kicking duties have gone to Ryan Weese, who has missed the only field goal he has attempted in 2017.

    Weese is well-traveled. The senior has been at Hutchinson Community College (Kan.), Hawaii, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

    UND's return game, led by John Santiago, could take advantage of the kicking of Weese, who has just one touchback this season.

    Today's picks

    Tom Miller

    UND 31, USD 28: Another down-to-the-wire battle between two comparable programs. Special teams is the difference.

    Southern Utah 28, Northern Iowa 21: The Missouri Valley has beaten up on the Big Sky this year, but it's tough to win in Cedar City.

    Minnesota Gophers 34, Middle Tennessee State 14: The oars are still rowing in Dinky Town.

    Vikings 24, Steelers 17: New season. New bandwagon.

    Wayne Nelson

    UND 24, South Dakota 20: UND is 4-1 against the Yotes in the Division I era. Make it 5-1.

    Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 24: The Missouri Valley Football Conference flexes its muscle against the Big Sky yet once again.

    Minnesota Gophers 40, Middle Tennessee State 22: Gophers need a decisive win for confidence as Big Ten season approaches.

    Vikings 27, Steelers 20: Most years, Vikings look like Super Bowl contenders early. And, we all know what follows in November, December and January. Still, Vikings should take this one.

    Q&A with Nick Schmitz, UND defensive lineman

    Q. What was your first introduction to football?

    A. I started football in seventh grade in Midway (N.D.). I loved the contact and stuck with it ever since.

    Q. As a Mekinock, N.D., native, what was it like playing football for Midway?

    A. Mekinock didn't have a school and Midway was about 20 miles away. I only graduated with 14, so our varsity team was only like 20 players at the most.

    Q. What position did you play on a small team like that?

    A. I played quarterback my senior year. A guy like me (now 6-foot-4, 280 pounds) shouldn't play quarterback. I threw like 10 times a year.

    Q. What are your interests away from football?

    A. Hunting, fishing, definitely an outdoorsman kind of guy. I didn't live on a farm, but we were in the country ... dirt bikes and snowmobiles. That kind of thing.

    Q. How did you end up at UND?

    A. My only offers were here or MSUM (Minnesota State-Moorhead). Funny thing was I was recruited here because one of the coaches then had a wife that worked at Altru with my mom. I sent him my tape. He said I could be a preferred walk-on. If I could play for UND, I was definitely going to take it coming from a small town in Midway.

    Q. As a fifth-year senior, what's your educational path?

    A. Petroleum engineering. I don't really have any family history with it, but I knew I wanted some kind of engineering. As a freshman, that was when the oil was big and booming, so I decided to look into it and found interest in it. And where the jobs are—Denver and Alaska—those are the places I want to be.

    Q. How do you feel about a Top 25 matchup this weekend at South Dakota?

    A. I'm really excited. I know they're a physical team. That's how we play, too. Who will hit harder and who will be more physical? I know the quarterback is big and can run. I say bring it on. Every opportunity i get to be on the field, I want to make the most of it.

