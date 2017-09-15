Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Grand Forks woman missing since 1984 identified as body found in June

    Browns sign former Bison DB Smith to practice squad

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:56 p.m.
    Philadelphia Eagles cornerback C.J. Smith (37) breaks up the pass intended from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malachi Dupre (19) during the third quarter of a preseason game last month at Lambeau Field. Smith, a former North Dakota State University player, was signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad on Friday, Sept. 15. Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

    CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns signed former North Dakota State University defensive back C.J. Smith to the practice squad, the team announced Friday, Sept. 15, in a press release.

    Smith, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound cornerback, was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

    He appeared in 10 games for the Eagles last season and spent Week 1 of the 2017 season on the Eagles’ practice squad.

    The Burnsville, Minn., native was released by the Eagles on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

    Explore related topics:sportsnorth dakota stateFootballC.J. SmithCleveland BrownsPhiladelphia Eagles
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness