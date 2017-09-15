Browns sign former Bison DB Smith to practice squad
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns signed former North Dakota State University defensive back C.J. Smith to the practice squad, the team announced Friday, Sept. 15, in a press release.
Smith, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound cornerback, was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
He appeared in 10 games for the Eagles last season and spent Week 1 of the 2017 season on the Eagles’ practice squad.
The Burnsville, Minn., native was released by the Eagles on Tuesday, Sept. 12.