University of Mary plans to add men’s hockey

“Hockey is one of the most popular sports in North Dakota and throughout the region and will fit perfectly on our campus,” said Mary athletic director Dale Lennon, who made the announcement at a booster luncheon on Friday, Sept. 15. “Our state has teams at a variety of levels and the addition of Marauders hockey allows for more student-athletes to have the opportunity to continue to play a sport they love and gain a University of Mary education.”

Mary has identified Dan Huntley, a three-time National Junior College Athletic Association coach of the year, to lead its program, a release from the university said. Huntley led his team to the 1999 NJCAA national title and as associate athletic director, will add hockey head coaching duties to his responsibilities.

Mary has applied for Division I status with the three-division ACHA. By contrast, the NCAA fields 147 teams in its three divisions.

Among the teams in ACHA Division I are Oklahoma, Colorado, Colorado State, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Iowa State.

Similar to the 80 NCAA Division III schools, programs in the ACHA are not allowed to award athletic scholarships.

“I believe we will create a winning program immediately,” said Huntley. “Our team will play an exciting brand of hockey that will keep our fan base energized and coming back for more. Building a program from the ground up gives us the opportunity to bring in student-athletes from varied backgrounds. Our focus isn’t just to fill roster spots, but to get quality student-athletes who fit the mission of the university..”

Additionally, Mary will face Minot State and renew the Marauders long-time rivalry with University of Jamestown.