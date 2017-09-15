NBA expected to vote on draft lottery reform

Silver has been wanting the league to pass a plan that deters the tactic of tanking games to gain access to better odds at higher picks in the annual player draft.

The competition committee, which voted on the proposal Thursday in a meeting in Chicago, also recommended a plan to the board of governors to curb the resting of healthy players in the regular season, according to the ESPN report Friday, Sept. 15.

The plans will need a two-thirds majority by the board of governors to pass into legislation with a vote expected at a meeting in New York on Sept. 28.

The NBA's proposed changes to the system would begin with the 2019 NBA draft and include a change of odds among the league's worst teams of winning the No. 1 overall pick, ESPN reported.

The 14 non-playoff teams comprise the league's annual draft lottery system.