Wayne State downs Minnesota-Crookston in NSIC football
1 / 2
2 / 2
CROOKSTON—Wayne (Neb.) State scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes of the second quarter to down Minnesota-Crookston 33-14 on Thursday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game.
The loss dropped UMC to 0-3 while Wayne improved to 2-1.
The Golden Eagles scored first when Adam Connette hauled in a 2-yard pass from Joseph Nava with 8:21 left in the first quarter.
Connette scored again in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from Nava.