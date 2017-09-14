Search
    Wayne State downs Minnesota-Crookston in NSIC football

    By Wayne Nelson on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:02 p.m.
    University of Minnesota-Crookston quarterback Joseph Nava throws to a receiver in the first half of their game Thursday at UMC against Wayne State of Nebraska. Wayne State won 33-14. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald1 / 2
    Minnesota-Crookston running back Kevin Evans runs through Wayne State (Neb.) defenders Odessa Clark (25) DeWayne Scott (33) and Kolbie Foster (32) in the first half Thursday in Crookston. Wayne State won 33-14. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald2 / 2

    CROOKSTON—Wayne (Neb.) State scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes of the second quarter to down Minnesota-Crookston 33-14 on Thursday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game.

    The loss dropped UMC to 0-3 while Wayne improved to 2-1.

    The Golden Eagles scored first when Adam Connette hauled in a 2-yard pass from Joseph Nava with 8:21 left in the first quarter.

    Connette scored again in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from Nava.

    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
