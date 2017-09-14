Lynx take 2-0 lead in WNBA semifinals

Sylvia Fowles, named the league MVP earlier in the day had 25 points and nine rebounds. Maya Moore scored 11 of her 22 points in the final quarter for Minnesota, which leads the best-of-five series 2-0. Game 3 is Sunday afternoon in Washington.

With the Lynx down 75-73, Whalen was reinserted in the game with 4:45 to play.

Minnesota outscored Washington 20-8 the rest of the way.

Fowles scored on a putback, Moore converted a 3-point play and Whalen drove the lane, switched hands in mid-air and laid the ball in the basket as part of a 9-0 run for an 82-75 lead.

Elena Delle Donne's 3-point play was answered by a three-pointer from Moore with 1:53 to go and Whalen added two free throws and a layup for a 10-point lead with 71 seconds left.

Seimone Augustus had 15 points and Rebekkah Brunson 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Minnesota shot 50.7 percent from the field and made seven shots from outside the arc. It made a dozen in Tuesday's win.

Moore, Montgomery and Augustus scored from long range during an 11-3 run late in the third quarter to put Minnesota up 69-64, its largest lead since 10-3.

Kristi Toliver and Elena Delle Donne each scored 25 points for the sixth-seeded Mystics.