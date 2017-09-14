Wednesday's local scoreboard
Prep football
N.D. polls
9-man
1. Cavalier (10 first-place votes) 4-0 won-loss, 73 points; 2. Bismarck Shiloh Christian (5) 4-0 68; 3. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2) 4-0 59; 4. Thompson 3-1 25; 5. North Prairie 4-0 19.
11-man Class A
1.Ellendale/E-K (11 first-place votes) 3-0 won-loss, 75 points; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley (3) 3-0 66; 3. Beulah (2) 3-0 48; 4. Langdon-E-M (1) 3-0 44; 5. Carrington 3-0 12.
Others receiving votes: Velva 3-0, Minot Bishop Ryan 3-0, Fargo Oak Grove 3-0.
Minnesota polls
9-man
1.Waubun 2-0; 2. Cromwell-Wright 2-0; 3. Spring Grove 2-0; 4. Stephen-Argyle 2-0; 5. Houston 2-0; 6. Grand Meadow 1-1; 7. Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 1-1; 8. Nevis 2-0; 9. Ely 2-0 2-0; 10. Hills-Beaver Creek.
11-man Class A
1.Rushford-Peterson 2-0; 2. Wabasso 2-0; 3. Braham 2-0; 4. Murray County Central 2-0; 5. Minneota 2-0; 6. BOLD 2-0; 7. Goodhue 2-0; 8. Mayer Lutheran 2-0; 9. Ada-Borup/NCW 3-0; 10. Blooming Prairie. Area teams receiving votes: Red Lake County.
11-man Class AA
1.Caledonia 2-0; 2. Barnesville 2-0; 3. Pillager 2-0; 4. Minneapolis North 2-0; 5. Maple River 2-0; 6. Eden Valley-Watkins 1-1; 7. Hawley 2-0; 8. Triton 1-1; 9. Royalton 2-0; 10. Chatfield 2-0.
11-man Class AAA
1.St. Croix Lutheran 2-0; 2. Rochester Lourdes 2-0; 3. Pierz 2-0; 4. Stewartville 2-0; 5. Jackson County Central 2-0; 6. Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-0; 7. Perham 2-0; 8. Holy Family 2-0; 9. Fairmont 2-0; 10. Annandale 2-0. Other area teams receiving votes: Dilworth-G-F.
Prep football
North Dakota
Class 3A
Eastern Dakota Conference
EDC Overall
West Fargo 1-0 3-0
Fargo South 1-0 3-0
Fargo Davies 1-0 1-2
GF Central 0-0 1-2
Fargo North 0-1 2-1
WF Shey 0-1 1-2
GF Red River 0-1 0-3
Western Dakota Association
WDA Overall
Bismarck Legacy 1-0 3-0
Bismarck Century 1-0 2-1
Bismarck 1-0 2-1
Williston 0-0 1-2
Minot 0-1 1-2
Mandan 0-1 1-2
Dickinson 0-1 0-3
Class 2A
State Overall
Fargo Shanley 3-0 3-0
Bismarck St. Mary's 2-0 3-0
Devils Lake 2-0 3-0
Wahpeton 2-0 2-1
Jamestown 2-1 2-1
Turtle Mountain 1-1 1-2
Grafton 1-2 1-2
Central Cass 0-3 0-3
Valley City 0-3 0-3
Watford City 0-3 0-3
Class 1A Region 1
Reg Overall
Ellendale-EK 2-0 3-0
Enderlin-MV 2-0 3-0
Fargo Oak Grove 2-0 3-0
Hillsboro-CV 2-0 3-0
Milnor-NS 0-2 1-2
Northern Cass 0-2 1-2
Lisbon 0-2 0-3
Kindred 0-2 0-3
Class 1A Region 2
Reg Overall
Carrington 2-0 3-0
Langdon Area 2-0 3-0
Bottineau 1-1 2-1
Westhope-NS 1-1 2-1
Park River 1-1 1-2
Rugby 0-1 1-2
Central Dak 0-1 0-3
Harvey-WC 0-2 0-3
9-Man Region 1
Reg Overall
Thompson 3-0 3-1
Wynd-Lidg 2-0 4-0
Hankinson 2-0 3-1
Richland 1-2 2-2
Mayville-PCG 1-2 2-2
Hatton-North 0-2 1-3
Finl-Shar-HP 0-3 0-4
9-Man Region 2
Reg Overall
Cavalier 3-0 4-0
Nelson Co 2-0 3-1
NR.-Shey 1-0 2-1
North Border 1-1 1-2
Larimore 1-2 1-3
Four Winds 0-2 0-4
Midway-Minto 0-3 0-3
Boys soccer
Eastern Dakota Conference
EDC Overall
West Fargo 7-0-0 9-1-0
Fargo Davies 4-2-1 6-2-1
Fargo Shanley 4-2-1 6-4-1
Fargo South 3-1-3 3-4-3
WF Sheyenne 3-2-2 3-3-2
GF Red River 1-4-1 3-4-1
GF Central 1-5-0 3-5-0
Fargo North 0-7-0 0-9-1
Prep volleyball
North Dakota
Class A
Eastern Dakota Conference
EDC Overall
Devils Lake 4-0 8-3
West Fargo 4-1 11-1
Valley City 4-1 7-4
Fargo North 4-1 6-5
Fargo Shanley 3-1 9-3
Fargo Davies 3-1 8-2
WF Sheyenne 2-3 5-7
Fargo South 1-3 3-8
GF Red River 1-5 4-9
Wahpeton 0-5 2-10
GF Central 0-6 2-10
Region 2
Reg Overall
Drayton-VE 3-0 5-1
Midway-Minto 2-0 3-0
Finley-Sharon-HP 2-0 7-1
Mayville-Portland-CG 2-0 3-1
Thompson 2-0 3-1
Park River-FL 2-1 3-2
Griggs Co. Central 1-1 2-3
Hillsboro-CV 1-2 3-3
Hatton-Northwood 1-2 3-5
North Border 1-3 2-5
Grafton 1-4 2-6
Cavalier 0-2 3-4
Larimore 0-3 0-5
Minnesota
Class 2A, Section 8
Sect. Overall
Park Rapids 2-0 5-0
Hawley 1-0 3-0
Pequot Lakes 0-0 6-2
D-G-F 2-0 3-1
Crosby-Iron 0-1 7-1
Roseau 3-1 8-3
Tf River Falls 1-2 2-3
Perham 2-1 4-5
Fergus Falls 0-1 4-5
Warroad 0-1 4-4
Crookston 1-1 3-4
Staples-Mot 0-0 2-5
E Grand Forks 0-1 2-6
Detroit Lakes 0-2 0-5
Bagley 0-1 0-3
Class 1A, Section 8 West
Sect. Overall
Stephen-Argyle 7-1 9-1
Badger-G-MR 4-1 6-2
EGF Sacred Heart 3-0 4-0
Fertile-Beltrami 2-0 3-0
Ada-Borup/NCW 4-1 6-2
Kittson Cty. Central 4-2 6-4
Goodridge-Grygla 4-3 4-5
Red Lake Falls 2-2 2-3
Northern Freeze 0-3 0-4
Warren-AO 0-4 0-6
Climax-Fisher 0-4 0-6
Class 1A, Section 8 East
Sect. Overall
Lake of the Woods 1-1 3--1
Fosston 4-1 6-3
Indus 0-0 1-0
Win-E-Mac 3-4 3-5
Clearbrook-Gonvick 2-2 2-2
Red Lake Co. Cent. 3-6 3-7
Cass Lake-Bena 0-2 1-3
Blackduck 0-2 1-4
Northome-Kell. 0-2 1-3
Mahnomen 1-0 1-5
Waubun 0-3 0-3
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Sh. 0-0 0-0
Red Lake 0-0 0-0
Boys tennis
Eastern Dakota Conference
EDC Overall
Fargo South 4-0 6-0
GF Central 4-0 4-0
GF Red River 4-0 4-0
WF Sheyenne 3-1 5-2
Fargo Shanley 3-1 4-1
Valley City 2-2 3-3
Fargo Davies 0-4 2-4
West Fargo 0-4 1-5
Fargo North 0-4 0-7
Wahpeton 0-4 0-7
Honor roll
Football
100-yard rushing games
Nick Reck, Thompson, 29-256
Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 17-212
Carter Brown, North Border, 23-204
Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 17-201
Cade Salentine, Crookston, 21-195
Joey Hornstein, Devils Lake, 17-194
Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 20-180
Marcus Niemann, Grafton, 34-166
Jon Starkey, Mahnomen, 24-158
Jack Ihry, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 30-152
Joston Hoeper, Stephen-Argyle, 12-138
Cadyn Schwabe, Thompson, 9-136
Nathan Adrian, Roseau, 25-126
Spencer Musgrove, Warroad, 22-115
Dan Snetsinger, Mahnomen, 9-115
Lavan Culkins, Bagley, 14-107
Tristen Sott, Cavalier, 7-107
Kyler Szczepanski, Stephen-Argyle, 8-103
Josh Wagner, Polk Co. West, 10-101
Jake Ubert, Bagley, 19-100
100-yard passing games
Jacob Delvo, Langdon-E-M, 11-19, 248
Hunter Sand, Nelson County, 9-11, 186
Jayden Laxdal, Cavalier, 6-9, 168
Hunter Yutrzenka, Stephen-Argyle, 5-9, 119
Ethan Dorman, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 8-16, 106
Zack Murphy, GF Central, 10-22, 106
Reese Hanson, Mayville-Portland-CG, 6-15, 100
100-yard receiving games
Chase Peebles, Langdon-E-M, 6-163
Dayton Miles, Nelson County, 3-105
Volleyball
Triple doubles
Bailey Mulcahy, Fertile-Beltrami, 17 kills, 21 assists, 21 digs vs. Park Christian
Double doubles
Lauren Harstad, Fertile-Beltrami, 17 kills, 32 assists vs. Park Christian
Daphne Kenninger, Griggs Co. Central, 10 kills, 12 digs vs. Finley-Sharon/H-P
Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 10 kills, 10 digs vs. North Border
Sierra Johnson, Drayton/V-E, 14 kills, 11 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV
Laiken Larson, Drayton/V-E, 14 kills, 12 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV; 16 kills, 10 digs vs. Hatton-Northwood
Cora McClenahen, Mayville-Portland-CG, 10 kills, 17 digs vs. Park River/F-L
Sadie McGee, GF Central, 13 assists, 10 digs vs. West Fargo
Maris Miller, Park River/F-L, 30 assists, 14 digs vs. Carrington
Thyra Peterick, Hatton-Northwood, 12 kills, 25 digs vs. Grafton; 10 kills, 35 digs vs. Warren-A-O
Hallie Roed, Red River, 11 assists, 15 digs vs. West Fargo
Shelby Sedivec, Mayville-Portland-CG, 14 assists, 14 digs vs. Park River/F-L
Alex Sorenson, Red River, 12 assists, 13 digs vs. Davies
Maggie Steffen, Red River, 15 kills, 23 digs vs. Davies
Elaina Swartz, Park River/F-L, 16 kills, 15 digs vs. May-Port-CG; 12 kills, 12 digs vs. Carrington
Milestones
Crookston's Amy Follette has recorded the 100th win over her tennis career
Fosston's Haley Swanson has recorded the 1,000th assist of her volleyball career
Prep cross country
N.D. polls
Class A boys
1. Bismarck Legacy; 2. Bismarck Century; 3. Williston; 4. GF Red River; 5. Bismarck
Individual top 10
1. Evan Sayler, Century; 2. Beau Brannan, Legacy; 3. Micade Shumway, Williston; 4. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy; 5. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck; 6. Hussein Muqsuin, Fargo South; 7. Tim Dunham, Red River; 8. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 9. Alex Luz, North; 10. Brady Yoder, Dickinson
Class A girls
1. Fargo Davies; 2. GF Central; 3. Bismarck; 4. Minot; 5. Bismarck Century
Individual top 10
1. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 2. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 3. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 4. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 5. Lindsey Werner, Legacy; 6. Emily Goldade, Century; 8. Megan Lundstrom, 9. Meghan Ford, Jamestown; 10. Mikayla Wiess, GF Central
Class B boys
1. New Town; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 3. Rugby; 4. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 5. Bowman County
Individual top 10
1. Julen Chase, New Town; 2. Isaac Huber, Edgeley; 3. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 4. Robert White, New Town; 5. Payton Smith, Carrington; 6. Daniel LeBeau, New Town; 7. Coltan Hyttinen, Southern McLean; 8. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby; 9. Jacob Hendrickson, Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 10. Jesse White, White Shield
Class B girls
1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Rugby; 3. Southern McLean; 4. Bowman County; 5. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson
Individual top 10
1. Elise Ramberg, Langdon Area; 2. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington; 3. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 4. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-Central; 5. Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; 6. Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure; 7. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 8. Tristin Lunde, Rugby; 9. Carlee Sieben, Grafton; 10. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood
Men's basketball
UND 2017-18 schedule
Nov. 10—Troy, Ala., in Hawaii; Nov. 12—at Hawaii; Nov. 14—vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, in Hawaii; Nov. 19—at Nebraska; Nov. 21—Northland College; Nov. 25—Utah Valley; Nov. 28—Presentation
Dec. 5—at Creighton; Dec. 9—N.D. State; Dec. 12—at South Dakota State; Dec. 16—at Gonzaga; Dec. 29—Idaho; Dec. 31—Eastern Washington
Jan. 4—at Montana; Jan. 6—at Montana State; Jan. 11—Idaho State; Jan. 13—Weber State; Jan. 16—at N.D. State; Jan. 20—at Northern Colorado; Jan. 25—at Eastern Washington; Jan. 27—at Idaho
Feb. 1—Montana State; Feb. 3—Montana; Feb. 8—at Weber State; Feb. 10—at Idaho State; Feb. 15—Southern Utah; Feb. 17—Northern Arizona; Feb. 24—Northern Colorado
March 1—at Sacramento State; March 3—at Portland State
March 6-10, Big Sky Tournament, Reno, Nev.