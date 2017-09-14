Search
    Wednesday's local scoreboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 9:24 a.m.

    Prep football

    6

    N.D. polls

    9-man

    1. Cavalier (10 first-place votes) 4-0 won-loss, 73 points; 2. Bismarck Shiloh Christian (5) 4-0 68; 3. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2) 4-0 59; 4. Thompson 3-1 25; 5. North Prairie 4-0 19.

    Others receiving votes: New Salem/GU 4-0, Linton/HMB 4-0, Divide County 4-0, Napoleon/G-W 4-0

    11-man Class A

    1.Ellendale/E-K (11 first-place votes) 3-0 won-loss, 75 points; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley (3) 3-0 66; 3. Beulah (2) 3-0 48; 4. Langdon-E-M (1) 3-0 44; 5. Carrington 3-0 12.

    Others receiving votes: Velva 3-0, Minot Bishop Ryan 3-0, Fargo Oak Grove 3-0.

    Minnesota polls

    9-man

    1.Waubun 2-0; 2. Cromwell-Wright 2-0; 3. Spring Grove 2-0; 4. Stephen-Argyle 2-0; 5. Houston 2-0; 6. Grand Meadow 1-1; 7. Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 1-1; 8. Nevis 2-0; 9. Ely 2-0 2-0; 10. Hills-Beaver Creek.

    11-man Class A

    1.Rushford-Peterson 2-0; 2. Wabasso 2-0; 3. Braham 2-0; 4. Murray County Central 2-0; 5. Minneota 2-0; 6. BOLD 2-0; 7. Goodhue 2-0; 8. Mayer Lutheran 2-0; 9. Ada-Borup/NCW 3-0; 10. Blooming Prairie. Area teams receiving votes: Red Lake County.

    11-man Class AA

    1.Caledonia 2-0; 2. Barnesville 2-0; 3. Pillager 2-0; 4. Minneapolis North 2-0; 5. Maple River 2-0; 6. Eden Valley-Watkins 1-1; 7. Hawley 2-0; 8. Triton 1-1; 9. Royalton 2-0; 10. Chatfield 2-0.

    11-man Class AAA

    1.St. Croix Lutheran 2-0; 2. Rochester Lourdes 2-0; 3. Pierz 2-0; 4. Stewartville 2-0; 5. Jackson County Central 2-0; 6. Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-0; 7. Perham 2-0; 8. Holy Family 2-0; 9. Fairmont 2-0; 10. Annandale 2-0. Other area teams receiving votes: Dilworth-G-F.

    Prep football

    6

    North Dakota

    Class 3A

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    EDC Overall

    West Fargo 1-0 3-0

    Fargo South 1-0 3-0

    Fargo Davies 1-0 1-2

    GF Central 0-0 1-2

    Fargo North 0-1 2-1

    WF Shey 0-1 1-2

    GF Red River 0-1 0-3

    Western Dakota Association

    WDA Overall

    Bismarck Legacy 1-0 3-0

    Bismarck Century 1-0 2-1

    Bismarck 1-0 2-1

    Williston 0-0 1-2

    Minot 0-1 1-2

    Mandan 0-1 1-2

    Dickinson 0-1 0-3

    Class 2A

    State Overall

    Fargo Shanley 3-0 3-0

    Bismarck St. Mary's 2-0 3-0

    Devils Lake 2-0 3-0

    Wahpeton 2-0 2-1

    Jamestown 2-1 2-1

    Turtle Mountain 1-1 1-2

    Grafton 1-2 1-2

    Central Cass 0-3 0-3

    Valley City 0-3 0-3

    Watford City 0-3 0-3

    Class 1A Region 1

    Reg Overall

    Ellendale-EK 2-0 3-0

    Enderlin-MV 2-0 3-0

    Fargo Oak Grove 2-0 3-0

    Hillsboro-CV 2-0 3-0

    Milnor-NS 0-2 1-2

    Northern Cass 0-2 1-2

    Lisbon 0-2 0-3

    Kindred 0-2 0-3

    Class 1A Region 2

    Reg Overall

    Carrington 2-0 3-0

    Langdon Area 2-0 3-0

    Bottineau 1-1 2-1

    Westhope-NS 1-1 2-1

    Park River 1-1 1-2

    Rugby 0-1 1-2

    Central Dak 0-1 0-3

    Harvey-WC 0-2 0-3

    9-Man Region 1

    Reg Overall

    Thompson 3-0 3-1

    Wynd-Lidg 2-0 4-0

    Hankinson 2-0 3-1

    Richland 1-2 2-2

    Mayville-PCG 1-2 2-2

    Hatton-North 0-2 1-3

    Finl-Shar-HP 0-3 0-4

    9-Man Region 2

    Reg Overall

    Cavalier 3-0 4-0

    Nelson Co 2-0 3-1

    NR.-Shey 1-0 2-1

    North Border 1-1 1-2

    Larimore 1-2 1-3

    Four Winds 0-2 0-4

    Midway-Minto 0-3 0-3

    Boys soccer

    6

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    EDC Overall

    West Fargo 7-0-0 9-1-0

    Fargo Davies 4-2-1 6-2-1

    Fargo Shanley 4-2-1 6-4-1

    Fargo South 3-1-3 3-4-3

    WF Sheyenne 3-2-2 3-3-2

    GF Red River 1-4-1 3-4-1

    GF Central 1-5-0 3-5-0

    Fargo North 0-7-0 0-9-1

    Prep volleyball

    6

    North Dakota

    Class A

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    EDC Overall

    Devils Lake 4-0 8-3

    West Fargo 4-1 11-1

    Valley City 4-1 7-4

    Fargo North 4-1 6-5

    Fargo Shanley 3-1 9-3

    Fargo Davies 3-1 8-2

    WF Sheyenne 2-3 5-7

    Fargo South 1-3 3-8

    GF Red River 1-5 4-9

    Wahpeton 0-5 2-10

    GF Central 0-6 2-10

    Region 2

    Reg Overall

    Drayton-VE 3-0 5-1

    Midway-Minto 2-0 3-0

    Finley-Sharon-HP 2-0 7-1

    Mayville-Portland-CG 2-0 3-1

    Thompson 2-0 3-1

    Park River-FL 2-1 3-2

    Griggs Co. Central 1-1 2-3

    Hillsboro-CV 1-2 3-3

    Hatton-Northwood 1-2 3-5

    North Border 1-3 2-5

    Grafton 1-4 2-6

    Cavalier 0-2 3-4

    Larimore 0-3 0-5

    Minnesota

    Class 2A, Section 8

    Sect. Overall

    Park Rapids 2-0 5-0

    Hawley 1-0 3-0

    Pequot Lakes 0-0 6-2

    D-G-F 2-0 3-1

    Crosby-Iron 0-1 7-1

    Roseau 3-1 8-3

    Tf River Falls 1-2 2-3

    Perham 2-1 4-5

    Fergus Falls 0-1 4-5

    Warroad 0-1 4-4

    Crookston 1-1 3-4

    Staples-Mot 0-0 2-5

    E Grand Forks 0-1 2-6

    Detroit Lakes 0-2 0-5

    Bagley 0-1 0-3

    Class 1A, Section 8 West

    Sect. Overall

    Stephen-Argyle 7-1 9-1

    Badger-G-MR 4-1 6-2

    EGF Sacred Heart 3-0 4-0

    Fertile-Beltrami 2-0 3-0

    Ada-Borup/NCW 4-1 6-2

    Kittson Cty. Central 4-2 6-4

    Goodridge-Grygla 4-3 4-5

    Red Lake Falls 2-2 2-3

    Northern Freeze 0-3 0-4

    Warren-AO 0-4 0-6

    Climax-Fisher 0-4 0-6

    Class 1A, Section 8 East

    Sect. Overall

    Lake of the Woods 1-1 3--1

    Fosston 4-1 6-3

    Indus 0-0 1-0

    Win-E-Mac 3-4 3-5

    Clearbrook-Gonvick 2-2 2-2

    Red Lake Co. Cent. 3-6 3-7

    Cass Lake-Bena 0-2 1-3

    Blackduck 0-2 1-4

    Northome-Kell. 0-2 1-3

    Mahnomen 1-0 1-5

    Waubun 0-3 0-3

    Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Sh. 0-0 0-0

    Red Lake 0-0 0-0

    Boys tennis

    6

    Eastern Dakota Conference

    EDC Overall

    Fargo South 4-0 6-0

    GF Central 4-0 4-0

    GF Red River 4-0 4-0

    WF Sheyenne 3-1 5-2

    Fargo Shanley 3-1 4-1

    Valley City 2-2 3-3

    Fargo Davies 0-4 2-4

    West Fargo 0-4 1-5

    Fargo North 0-4 0-7

    Wahpeton 0-4 0-7

    Honor roll

    6

    Football

    100-yard rushing games

    Nick Reck, Thompson, 29-256

    Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 17-212

    Carter Brown, North Border, 23-204

    Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 17-201

    Cade Salentine, Crookston, 21-195

    Joey Hornstein, Devils Lake, 17-194

    Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 20-180

    Marcus Niemann, Grafton, 34-166

    Jon Starkey, Mahnomen, 24-158

    Jack Ihry, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 30-152

    Joston Hoeper, Stephen-Argyle, 12-138

    Cadyn Schwabe, Thompson, 9-136

    Nathan Adrian, Roseau, 25-126

    Spencer Musgrove, Warroad, 22-115

    Dan Snetsinger, Mahnomen, 9-115

    Lavan Culkins, Bagley, 14-107

    Tristen Sott, Cavalier, 7-107

    Kyler Szczepanski, Stephen-Argyle, 8-103

    Josh Wagner, Polk Co. West, 10-101

    Jake Ubert, Bagley, 19-100

    100-yard passing games

    Jacob Delvo, Langdon-E-M, 11-19, 248

    Hunter Sand, Nelson County, 9-11, 186

    Jayden Laxdal, Cavalier, 6-9, 168

    Hunter Yutrzenka, Stephen-Argyle, 5-9, 119

    Ethan Dorman, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 8-16, 106

    Zack Murphy, GF Central, 10-22, 106

    Reese Hanson, Mayville-Portland-CG, 6-15, 100

    100-yard receiving games

    Chase Peebles, Langdon-E-M, 6-163

    Dayton Miles, Nelson County, 3-105

    Volleyball

    Triple doubles

    Bailey Mulcahy, Fertile-Beltrami, 17 kills, 21 assists, 21 digs vs. Park Christian

    Double doubles

    Lauren Harstad, Fertile-Beltrami, 17 kills, 32 assists vs. Park Christian

    Daphne Kenninger, Griggs Co. Central, 10 kills, 12 digs vs. Finley-Sharon/H-P

    Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 10 kills, 10 digs vs. North Border

    Sierra Johnson, Drayton/V-E, 14 kills, 11 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV

    Laiken Larson, Drayton/V-E, 14 kills, 12 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV; 16 kills, 10 digs vs. Hatton-Northwood

    Cora McClenahen, Mayville-Portland-CG, 10 kills, 17 digs vs. Park River/F-L

    Sadie McGee, GF Central, 13 assists, 10 digs vs. West Fargo

    Maris Miller, Park River/F-L, 30 assists, 14 digs vs. Carrington

    Thyra Peterick, Hatton-Northwood, 12 kills, 25 digs vs. Grafton; 10 kills, 35 digs vs. Warren-A-O

    Hallie Roed, Red River, 11 assists, 15 digs vs. West Fargo

    Shelby Sedivec, Mayville-Portland-CG, 14 assists, 14 digs vs. Park River/F-L

    Alex Sorenson, Red River, 12 assists, 13 digs vs. Davies

    Maggie Steffen, Red River, 15 kills, 23 digs vs. Davies

    Elaina Swartz, Park River/F-L, 16 kills, 15 digs vs. May-Port-CG; 12 kills, 12 digs vs. Carrington

    Milestones

    Crookston's Amy Follette has recorded the 100th win over her tennis career

    Fosston's Haley Swanson has recorded the 1,000th assist of her volleyball career

    Prep cross country

    6

    N.D. polls

    Class A boys

    1. Bismarck Legacy; 2. Bismarck Century; 3. Williston; 4. GF Red River; 5. Bismarck

    Individual top 10

    1. Evan Sayler, Century; 2. Beau Brannan, Legacy; 3. Micade Shumway, Williston; 4. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy; 5. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck; 6. Hussein Muqsuin, Fargo South; 7. Tim Dunham, Red River; 8. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 9. Alex Luz, North; 10. Brady Yoder, Dickinson

    Class A girls

    1. Fargo Davies; 2. GF Central; 3. Bismarck; 4. Minot; 5. Bismarck Century

    Individual top 10

    1. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 2. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 3. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 4. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 5. Lindsey Werner, Legacy; 6. Emily Goldade, Century; 8. Megan Lundstrom, 9. Meghan Ford, Jamestown; 10. Mikayla Wiess, GF Central

    Class B boys

    1. New Town; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 3. Rugby; 4. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 5. Bowman County

    Individual top 10

    1. Julen Chase, New Town; 2. Isaac Huber, Edgeley; 3. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 4. Robert White, New Town; 5. Payton Smith, Carrington; 6. Daniel LeBeau, New Town; 7. Coltan Hyttinen, Southern McLean; 8. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby; 9. Jacob Hendrickson, Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 10. Jesse White, White Shield

    Class B girls

    1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Rugby; 3. Southern McLean; 4. Bowman County; 5. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson

    Individual top 10

    1. Elise Ramberg, Langdon Area; 2. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington; 3. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 4. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-Central; 5. Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; 6. Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure; 7. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 8. Tristin Lunde, Rugby; 9. Carlee Sieben, Grafton; 10. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood

    Men's basketball

    6

    UND 2017-18 schedule

    Nov. 10—Troy, Ala., in Hawaii; Nov. 12—at Hawaii; Nov. 14—vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, in Hawaii; Nov. 19—at Nebraska; Nov. 21—Northland College; Nov. 25—Utah Valley; Nov. 28—Presentation

    Dec. 5—at Creighton; Dec. 9—N.D. State; Dec. 12—at South Dakota State; Dec. 16—at Gonzaga; Dec. 29—Idaho; Dec. 31—Eastern Washington

    Jan. 4—at Montana; Jan. 6—at Montana State; Jan. 11—Idaho State; Jan. 13—Weber State; Jan. 16—at N.D. State; Jan. 20—at Northern Colorado; Jan. 25—at Eastern Washington; Jan. 27—at Idaho

    Feb. 1—Montana State; Feb. 3—Montana; Feb. 8—at Weber State; Feb. 10—at Idaho State; Feb. 15—Southern Utah; Feb. 17—Northern Arizona; Feb. 24—Northern Colorado

    March 1—at Sacramento State; March 3—at Portland State

    March 6-10, Big Sky Tournament, Reno, Nev.

