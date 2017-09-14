Wednesday's local scoreboard

Others receiving votes: New Salem/GU 4-0, Linton/HMB 4-0, Divide County 4-0, Napoleon/G-W 4-0

11-man Class A

1.Ellendale/E-K (11 first-place votes) 3-0 won-loss, 75 points; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley (3) 3-0 66; 3. Beulah (2) 3-0 48; 4. Langdon-E-M (1) 3-0 44; 5. Carrington 3-0 12.

Others receiving votes: Velva 3-0, Minot Bishop Ryan 3-0, Fargo Oak Grove 3-0.

Minnesota polls

9-man

1.Waubun 2-0; 2. Cromwell-Wright 2-0; 3. Spring Grove 2-0; 4. Stephen-Argyle 2-0; 5. Houston 2-0; 6. Grand Meadow 1-1; 7. Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 1-1; 8. Nevis 2-0; 9. Ely 2-0 2-0; 10. Hills-Beaver Creek.

11-man Class A

1.Rushford-Peterson 2-0; 2. Wabasso 2-0; 3. Braham 2-0; 4. Murray County Central 2-0; 5. Minneota 2-0; 6. BOLD 2-0; 7. Goodhue 2-0; 8. Mayer Lutheran 2-0; 9. Ada-Borup/NCW 3-0; 10. Blooming Prairie. Area teams receiving votes: Red Lake County.

11-man Class AA

1.Caledonia 2-0; 2. Barnesville 2-0; 3. Pillager 2-0; 4. Minneapolis North 2-0; 5. Maple River 2-0; 6. Eden Valley-Watkins 1-1; 7. Hawley 2-0; 8. Triton 1-1; 9. Royalton 2-0; 10. Chatfield 2-0.

11-man Class AAA

1.St. Croix Lutheran 2-0; 2. Rochester Lourdes 2-0; 3. Pierz 2-0; 4. Stewartville 2-0; 5. Jackson County Central 2-0; 6. Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-0; 7. Perham 2-0; 8. Holy Family 2-0; 9. Fairmont 2-0; 10. Annandale 2-0. Other area teams receiving votes: Dilworth-G-F.

Prep football

6

North Dakota

Class 3A

Eastern Dakota Conference

EDC Overall

West Fargo 1-0 3-0

Fargo South 1-0 3-0

Fargo Davies 1-0 1-2

GF Central 0-0 1-2

Fargo North 0-1 2-1

WF Shey 0-1 1-2

GF Red River 0-1 0-3

Western Dakota Association

WDA Overall

Bismarck Legacy 1-0 3-0

Bismarck Century 1-0 2-1

Bismarck 1-0 2-1

Williston 0-0 1-2

Minot 0-1 1-2

Mandan 0-1 1-2

Dickinson 0-1 0-3

Class 2A

State Overall

Fargo Shanley 3-0 3-0

Bismarck St. Mary's 2-0 3-0

Devils Lake 2-0 3-0

Wahpeton 2-0 2-1

Jamestown 2-1 2-1

Turtle Mountain 1-1 1-2

Grafton 1-2 1-2

Central Cass 0-3 0-3

Valley City 0-3 0-3

Watford City 0-3 0-3

Class 1A Region 1

Reg Overall

Ellendale-EK 2-0 3-0

Enderlin-MV 2-0 3-0

Fargo Oak Grove 2-0 3-0

Hillsboro-CV 2-0 3-0

Milnor-NS 0-2 1-2

Northern Cass 0-2 1-2

Lisbon 0-2 0-3

Kindred 0-2 0-3

Class 1A Region 2

Reg Overall

Carrington 2-0 3-0

Langdon Area 2-0 3-0

Bottineau 1-1 2-1

Westhope-NS 1-1 2-1

Park River 1-1 1-2

Rugby 0-1 1-2

Central Dak 0-1 0-3

Harvey-WC 0-2 0-3

9-Man Region 1

Reg Overall

Thompson 3-0 3-1

Wynd-Lidg 2-0 4-0

Hankinson 2-0 3-1

Richland 1-2 2-2

Mayville-PCG 1-2 2-2

Hatton-North 0-2 1-3

Finl-Shar-HP 0-3 0-4

9-Man Region 2

Reg Overall

Cavalier 3-0 4-0

Nelson Co 2-0 3-1

NR.-Shey 1-0 2-1

North Border 1-1 1-2

Larimore 1-2 1-3

Four Winds 0-2 0-4

Midway-Minto 0-3 0-3

Boys soccer

6

Eastern Dakota Conference

EDC Overall

West Fargo 7-0-0 9-1-0

Fargo Davies 4-2-1 6-2-1

Fargo Shanley 4-2-1 6-4-1

Fargo South 3-1-3 3-4-3

WF Sheyenne 3-2-2 3-3-2

GF Red River 1-4-1 3-4-1

GF Central 1-5-0 3-5-0

Fargo North 0-7-0 0-9-1

Prep volleyball

6

North Dakota

Class A

Eastern Dakota Conference

EDC Overall

Devils Lake 4-0 8-3

West Fargo 4-1 11-1

Valley City 4-1 7-4

Fargo North 4-1 6-5

Fargo Shanley 3-1 9-3

Fargo Davies 3-1 8-2

WF Sheyenne 2-3 5-7

Fargo South 1-3 3-8

GF Red River 1-5 4-9

Wahpeton 0-5 2-10

GF Central 0-6 2-10

Region 2

Reg Overall

Drayton-VE 3-0 5-1

Midway-Minto 2-0 3-0

Finley-Sharon-HP 2-0 7-1

Mayville-Portland-CG 2-0 3-1

Thompson 2-0 3-1

Park River-FL 2-1 3-2

Griggs Co. Central 1-1 2-3

Hillsboro-CV 1-2 3-3

Hatton-Northwood 1-2 3-5

North Border 1-3 2-5

Grafton 1-4 2-6

Cavalier 0-2 3-4

Larimore 0-3 0-5

Minnesota

Class 2A, Section 8

Sect. Overall

Park Rapids 2-0 5-0

Hawley 1-0 3-0

Pequot Lakes 0-0 6-2

D-G-F 2-0 3-1

Crosby-Iron 0-1 7-1

Roseau 3-1 8-3

Tf River Falls 1-2 2-3

Perham 2-1 4-5

Fergus Falls 0-1 4-5

Warroad 0-1 4-4

Crookston 1-1 3-4

Staples-Mot 0-0 2-5

E Grand Forks 0-1 2-6

Detroit Lakes 0-2 0-5

Bagley 0-1 0-3

Class 1A, Section 8 West

Sect. Overall

Stephen-Argyle 7-1 9-1

Badger-G-MR 4-1 6-2

EGF Sacred Heart 3-0 4-0

Fertile-Beltrami 2-0 3-0

Ada-Borup/NCW 4-1 6-2

Kittson Cty. Central 4-2 6-4

Goodridge-Grygla 4-3 4-5

Red Lake Falls 2-2 2-3

Northern Freeze 0-3 0-4

Warren-AO 0-4 0-6

Climax-Fisher 0-4 0-6

Class 1A, Section 8 East

Sect. Overall

Lake of the Woods 1-1 3--1

Fosston 4-1 6-3

Indus 0-0 1-0

Win-E-Mac 3-4 3-5

Clearbrook-Gonvick 2-2 2-2

Red Lake Co. Cent. 3-6 3-7

Cass Lake-Bena 0-2 1-3

Blackduck 0-2 1-4

Northome-Kell. 0-2 1-3

Mahnomen 1-0 1-5

Waubun 0-3 0-3

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Sh. 0-0 0-0

Red Lake 0-0 0-0

Boys tennis

6

Eastern Dakota Conference

EDC Overall

Fargo South 4-0 6-0

GF Central 4-0 4-0

GF Red River 4-0 4-0

WF Sheyenne 3-1 5-2

Fargo Shanley 3-1 4-1

Valley City 2-2 3-3

Fargo Davies 0-4 2-4

West Fargo 0-4 1-5

Fargo North 0-4 0-7

Wahpeton 0-4 0-7

Honor roll

6

Football

100-yard rushing games

Nick Reck, Thompson, 29-256

Matt Knutson, Polk Co. West, 17-212

Carter Brown, North Border, 23-204

Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 17-201

Cade Salentine, Crookston, 21-195

Joey Hornstein, Devils Lake, 17-194

Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 20-180

Marcus Niemann, Grafton, 34-166

Jon Starkey, Mahnomen, 24-158

Jack Ihry, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 30-152

Joston Hoeper, Stephen-Argyle, 12-138

Cadyn Schwabe, Thompson, 9-136

Nathan Adrian, Roseau, 25-126

Spencer Musgrove, Warroad, 22-115

Dan Snetsinger, Mahnomen, 9-115

Lavan Culkins, Bagley, 14-107

Tristen Sott, Cavalier, 7-107

Kyler Szczepanski, Stephen-Argyle, 8-103

Josh Wagner, Polk Co. West, 10-101

Jake Ubert, Bagley, 19-100

100-yard passing games

Jacob Delvo, Langdon-E-M, 11-19, 248

Hunter Sand, Nelson County, 9-11, 186

Jayden Laxdal, Cavalier, 6-9, 168

Hunter Yutrzenka, Stephen-Argyle, 5-9, 119

Ethan Dorman, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 8-16, 106

Zack Murphy, GF Central, 10-22, 106

Reese Hanson, Mayville-Portland-CG, 6-15, 100

100-yard receiving games

Chase Peebles, Langdon-E-M, 6-163

Dayton Miles, Nelson County, 3-105

Volleyball

Triple doubles

Bailey Mulcahy, Fertile-Beltrami, 17 kills, 21 assists, 21 digs vs. Park Christian

Double doubles

Lauren Harstad, Fertile-Beltrami, 17 kills, 32 assists vs. Park Christian

Daphne Kenninger, Griggs Co. Central, 10 kills, 12 digs vs. Finley-Sharon/H-P

Cierra Jacobson, Finley-Sharon/H-P, 10 kills, 10 digs vs. North Border

Sierra Johnson, Drayton/V-E, 14 kills, 11 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV

Laiken Larson, Drayton/V-E, 14 kills, 12 digs vs. Hillsboro-CV; 16 kills, 10 digs vs. Hatton-Northwood

Cora McClenahen, Mayville-Portland-CG, 10 kills, 17 digs vs. Park River/F-L

Sadie McGee, GF Central, 13 assists, 10 digs vs. West Fargo

Maris Miller, Park River/F-L, 30 assists, 14 digs vs. Carrington

Thyra Peterick, Hatton-Northwood, 12 kills, 25 digs vs. Grafton; 10 kills, 35 digs vs. Warren-A-O

Hallie Roed, Red River, 11 assists, 15 digs vs. West Fargo

Shelby Sedivec, Mayville-Portland-CG, 14 assists, 14 digs vs. Park River/F-L

Alex Sorenson, Red River, 12 assists, 13 digs vs. Davies

Maggie Steffen, Red River, 15 kills, 23 digs vs. Davies

Elaina Swartz, Park River/F-L, 16 kills, 15 digs vs. May-Port-CG; 12 kills, 12 digs vs. Carrington

Milestones

Crookston's Amy Follette has recorded the 100th win over her tennis career

Fosston's Haley Swanson has recorded the 1,000th assist of her volleyball career

Prep cross country

6

N.D. polls

Class A boys

1. Bismarck Legacy; 2. Bismarck Century; 3. Williston; 4. GF Red River; 5. Bismarck

Individual top 10

1. Evan Sayler, Century; 2. Beau Brannan, Legacy; 3. Micade Shumway, Williston; 4. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy; 5. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck; 6. Hussein Muqsuin, Fargo South; 7. Tim Dunham, Red River; 8. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 9. Alex Luz, North; 10. Brady Yoder, Dickinson

Class A girls

1. Fargo Davies; 2. GF Central; 3. Bismarck; 4. Minot; 5. Bismarck Century

Individual top 10

1. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 2. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 3. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 4. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 5. Lindsey Werner, Legacy; 6. Emily Goldade, Century; 8. Megan Lundstrom, 9. Meghan Ford, Jamestown; 10. Mikayla Wiess, GF Central

Class B boys

1. New Town; 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 3. Rugby; 4. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 5. Bowman County

Individual top 10

1. Julen Chase, New Town; 2. Isaac Huber, Edgeley; 3. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 4. Robert White, New Town; 5. Payton Smith, Carrington; 6. Daniel LeBeau, New Town; 7. Coltan Hyttinen, Southern McLean; 8. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby; 9. Jacob Hendrickson, Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 10. Jesse White, White Shield

Class B girls

1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Rugby; 3. Southern McLean; 4. Bowman County; 5. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson

Individual top 10

1. Elise Ramberg, Langdon Area; 2. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington; 3. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 4. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-Central; 5. Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; 6. Jakkia Duffy, LaMoure; 7. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 8. Tristin Lunde, Rugby; 9. Carlee Sieben, Grafton; 10. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood

Men's basketball

6

UND 2017-18 schedule

Nov. 10—Troy, Ala., in Hawaii; Nov. 12—at Hawaii; Nov. 14—vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, in Hawaii; Nov. 19—at Nebraska; Nov. 21—Northland College; Nov. 25—Utah Valley; Nov. 28—Presentation

Dec. 5—at Creighton; Dec. 9—N.D. State; Dec. 12—at South Dakota State; Dec. 16—at Gonzaga; Dec. 29—Idaho; Dec. 31—Eastern Washington

Jan. 4—at Montana; Jan. 6—at Montana State; Jan. 11—Idaho State; Jan. 13—Weber State; Jan. 16—at N.D. State; Jan. 20—at Northern Colorado; Jan. 25—at Eastern Washington; Jan. 27—at Idaho

Feb. 1—Montana State; Feb. 3—Montana; Feb. 8—at Weber State; Feb. 10—at Idaho State; Feb. 15—Southern Utah; Feb. 17—Northern Arizona; Feb. 24—Northern Colorado

March 1—at Sacramento State; March 3—at Portland State

March 6-10, Big Sky Tournament, Reno, Nev.