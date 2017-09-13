"I think that is one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make," Sanders said. "It is certainly something that I think would be a fireable offense by ESPN."

Sanders was responding to a question at Wednesday's press briefing. ESPN reprimanded Jemele Hill on Tuesday.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

"The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN," the network said in a statement. "We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

Hill lit up social media when she called the president a "white supremacist" in an extensive tweet rant.