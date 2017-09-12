Twins make home run history in 16-0 victory over Padres

The seven homers were a Target Field record and a season high for the Twins.

Jason Castro homered twice, and Brian Dozier hit his 30th of the season. Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas also homered for Minnesota.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson (10-10) cruised through six innings, giving up four hits while striking out six to win his fourth straight decision. He is unbeaten with a 1.38 ERA in his last five contests.

Gibson has been the benefactor of big offensive outbursts in two of his past three starts. The Twins won 17-0 earlier this month in a game that Gibson started.

Travis Wood (3-6 overall, 2-3 for San Diego) exited after 2 1/3 innings. Wood gave up nine runs and nine hits, including three homers, before getting the hook. It was the second time in as many starts that he failed to get through the third inning.

Minnesota recorded 16 hits, while the Padres had four against Gibson and the Twins' bullpen.

Dozier put Minnesota up 1-0 in the first inning with his eighth leadoff home run of the season, reaching 30 overall for the second straight year. He became the fifth player in Twins history to accomplish that feat, joining Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison, Gary Gaetti and Justin Morneau.

Minnesota added six runs in the second. Joe Mauer delivered a two-out, two-run single to left off Wood that scored Castro and Ehire Adrianza for a 5-0 lead. Mauer then scored on a two-run homer by Polanco.

In the third, Castro connected for his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot that drove in Robbie Grossman to increase Minnesota's lead to 9-0 and chase Wood.

Rosario joined the home run parade with Minnesota's third two-run homer of the night. His fourth-inning drive to left-center field put the Twins up 11-0, and Castro's second home run of the game made it 12-0 in the fifth.

Escobar hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Vargas belted a three-run homer in the seventh.