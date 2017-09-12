Tuesday's local clipboard

Elander, who led the Swedish Olympic Team to a silver medal in 2006, had been with the UND program since 2010. The program was cut this spring.

Elander helped UND recruit many top European players, including Olympic star Michelle Karvinen of Finland.

The Fighting Hawks finished in the top half of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for all seven of Elander's seasons at UND.

Ohio State, which also got Charly Dahlquist from UND, finished fifth in the WCHA last season and lost to UND in the first round of the playoffs.

Football

Northland QB receives honor: Northland Community and Technical College quarterback Shannon Patrick was named the MCAC Western Division Offensive Player of the Week.

Patrick threw for 354 yards in a 44-6 win over Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College. Patrick, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was 23-for-42 with four touchdown passes.

Volleyball

Northland grabs two awards: Northland Community and Technical College's Shantel Verbout, a Grygla, Minn., native, was named the MCAC Northern Division Hitter of the Week.

Verbout is third nationally in kills per set with 5.71. She leads the country in hitting percentage at .655. The Pioneers are 4-0.

Teammate Brenna Dallager was named the setter of the week. The Strathcona, Minn., native is ranked in the Top 25 nationally in assists per set at nearly 7.0.

Briefly

Riders down Davies: Kaden Johnson downed Kareem Kamel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 to lead Grand Forks Red River past Fargo Davies 8-1 on Tuesday. "It was very good match today," said Red River coach Greg LaDouceur. "We found out that we have work to do and many places to improve on. We did a lot of good things and we will learn from this match. Kaden played his first singles match of the season and fought back well after dropping his first set."

UND finishes 11th: UND sophomore Ally Rogers continued her strong play at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic on Tuesday, posting a final-round 74 (+3) to cap the best 54-hole score of her career. Rogers led the Fighting Hawks with a 225 (+12) total and tied for 21st in a tournament that featured a 72-player field. UND placed 11th with a 931. New Mexico State won the meet with an 866.

Wave drop three: East Grand Forks Senior High dropped three matches Tuesday, falling 5-2 to Detroit Lakes, 7-0 to Bemidji and 4-3 to Staples-Motley. EGF's Jenna Dietrich beat Shelby Busker 6-0, 3-6, 10-6 at No. 1 singles against Detroit Lakes. "I am very upset with how we played today," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "I tell the girls all the time that I can live with a loss if we worked hard and tried to play our best."